Most Runs in Test Cricket History: Test cricket is regarded as the ultimate test of skills in cricket; it is where the best cricketers are forged in fire. The history of cricket is filled with players who have displayed their class on the field. Very few have transcended the line between ordinary and extraordinary. Those cricketers were recognised as the stars of the sport. In this article, we are going to take you through the list of 20 such cricketers who have scored the highest runs in Test cricket with their brilliant display of batting skills.
This illustrious list consists of batting greats, starting from Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacque Kallis to the yesteryear stars like Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border, etc.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket history. He has scored 15921 runs in an illustrious career spanning 200 test matches.
Joe Root of England surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run scorer in Test in the 4th Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Old Trafford on 25th July, 2025.
Check out the list of the cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket here.
ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)
Most Runs in Test: Cricketers with Highest Runs in Test Cricket
The following is the list of cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket:
|
Player
|
Country
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
200
|
329
|
15921
|
248*
|
53.78
|
Joe Root*
|
England
|
157*
|
286
|
13409
|
262
|
51.17
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Australia
|
168
|
287
|
13378
|
257
|
51.85
|
Jacque Kallis
|
South Africa
|
166
|
280
|
13289
|
224
|
55.37
|
Rahul Dravid
|
India
|
164
|
286
|
13288
|
270
|
52.31
|
Alistair Cook
|
England
|
161
|
291
|
12472
|
294
|
45.35
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
Sri Lanka
|
134
|
233
|
12400
|
319
|
57.4
|
Brian Lara
|
West Indies
|
131
|
232
|
11953
|
400*
|
52.88
|
Shivnaraine Chanderpaul
|
West Indies
|
164
|
280
|
11867
|
203*
|
51.37
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
Sri Lanka
|
149
|
252
|
11814
|
374
|
49.84
|
Allan Border
|
Australia
|
156
|
265
|
11174
|
205
|
50.56
|
Steve Waugh
|
Australia
|
168
|
260
|
10927
|
200
|
51.06
|
Steve Smith
|
Australia
|
117
|
208
|
10350
|
239
|
56.55
|
Sunil Gavaskar
|
India
|
125
|
214
|
10122
|
236*
|
51.12
|
Younis Khan
|
Pakistan
|
118
|
213
|
10099
|
313
|
52.05
|
Hashim Amla
|
South Africa
|
124
|
215
|
9282
|
311*
|
46.64
|
Kane Williamson
|
New Zealand
|
105
|
186
|
9276
|
251
|
54.88
|
Graeme Smith
|
South Africa
|
117
|
205
|
9265
|
277
|
48.25
|
Virat Kohli
|
India
|
123
|
210
|
9230
|
254*
|
46.85
|
Graham Gooch
|
England
|
118
|
215
|
8900
|
333
|
42.58
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Fastest Fifty in Test Cricket – Check the Complete List Here!
Who scored the most runs in the test?
Sachin Tendulkar of India has scored the most runs in Test cricket. He has scored 15921 runs, which is the highest number of runs scored by any batsman in Test cricket history. He has achieved this remarkable feat in 200 test matches while playing 329 innings. He also holds the record for most centuries in Test cricket with a humongous 51 centuries, with a very healthy average of 53.70.
For this reason and his numerous accomplishments in cricket, Tendulkar is regarded as the “God of Cricket”, a title that speaks volumes about the person.
Fastest Century in T20: List of Fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation