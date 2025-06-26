Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Most Runs in Test Cricket: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket history. He has scored 15921 runs in an illustrious career spanning 200 test matches. Check out the list of the top 20 cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket history here.

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 26, 2025, 19:42 IST

Most Runs in Test Cricket History: Test cricket is regarded as the ultimate test of skills in cricket; it is where the best cricketers are forged in fire. The history of cricket is filled with players who have displayed their class on the field. Very few have transcended the line between ordinary and extraordinary. Those cricketers were recognised as the stars of the sport. In this article, we are going to take you through the list of 20 such cricketers who have scored the highest runs in Test cricket with their brilliant display of batting skills.

This illustrious list consists of batting greats, starting from Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacque Kallis to the yesteryear stars like Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border, etc. 

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket history. He has scored 15921 runs in an illustrious career spanning 200 test matches.

Joe Root of England surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run scorer in Test in the 4th Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Old Trafford on 25th July, 2025.

Check out the list of the cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket here.

Most Runs in Test: Cricketers with Highest Runs in Test Cricket

The following is the list of cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket:

Player

Country

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Average

Sachin Tendulkar

India

200

329

15921

248*

53.78

Joe Root*

England

157*

286

13409

262

51.17

Ricky Ponting

Australia

168

287

13378

257

51.85

Jacque Kallis

South Africa

166

280

13289

224

55.37

Rahul Dravid

India

164

286

13288

270

52.31

Alistair Cook

England

161

291

12472

294

45.35

Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka

134

233

12400

319

57.4

Brian Lara

West Indies

131

232

11953

400*

52.88

Shivnaraine Chanderpaul

West Indies

164

280

11867

203*

51.37

Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka

149

252

11814

374

49.84

Allan Border

Australia

156

265

11174

205

50.56

Steve Waugh

Australia

168

260

10927

200

51.06

Steve Smith

Australia

117

208

10350

239

56.55

Sunil Gavaskar

India

125

214

10122

236*

51.12

Younis Khan

Pakistan

118

213

10099

313

52.05

Hashim Amla

South Africa

124

215

9282

311*

46.64

Kane Williamson

New Zealand

105

186

9276

251

54.88

Graeme Smith

South Africa

117

205

9265

277

48.25

Virat Kohli

India

123

210

9230

254*

46.85

Graham Gooch

England

118

215

8900

333

42.58

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Who scored the most runs in the test?

Sachin Tendulkar of India has scored the most runs in Test cricket. He has scored 15921 runs, which is the highest number of runs scored by any batsman in Test cricket history. He has achieved this remarkable feat in 200 test matches while playing 329 innings. He also holds the record for most centuries in Test cricket with a humongous 51 centuries, with a very healthy average of 53.70.

For this reason and his numerous accomplishments in cricket, Tendulkar is regarded as the “God of Cricket”, a title that speaks volumes about the person.

