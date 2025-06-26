Most Runs in Test Cricket History: Test cricket is regarded as the ultimate test of skills in cricket; it is where the best cricketers are forged in fire. The history of cricket is filled with players who have displayed their class on the field. Very few have transcended the line between ordinary and extraordinary. Those cricketers were recognised as the stars of the sport. In this article, we are going to take you through the list of 20 such cricketers who have scored the highest runs in Test cricket with their brilliant display of batting skills.

This illustrious list consists of batting greats, starting from Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacque Kallis to the yesteryear stars like Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border, etc.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket history. He has scored 15921 runs in an illustrious career spanning 200 test matches.