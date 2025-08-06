RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card is being region-wise on the official website. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under CEN 06/2024. The exam is scheduled from August 7 to September 9, 2025. In the much awaited recruitment for NTPC Undergraduate posts, a total of 6,326,818 candidates have registered for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates who have applied for undergraduate (12th pass) level posts including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk can download their admit cards by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download

The direct link to download the admit card is being provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.