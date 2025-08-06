CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download NTPC Undergraduate 12th Level Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Aug 6, 2025, 16:44 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Live: Check the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 download link for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts
  • NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download: Know what credentials needed to download the hall ticket
  • NTPC UG Admit Card Exam Schedule 2025: Know the details exam schedule and documents needed with exam hall

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card is being region-wise on the official website. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under CEN 06/2024. The exam is scheduled from August 7 to September 9, 2025. In the much awaited recruitment for NTPC Undergraduate posts, a total of 6,326,818 candidates have registered for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates who have applied for undergraduate (12th pass) level posts including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk can download  their admit cards by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download

The direct link to download the admit card is being provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025  Download Link

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.

  • Go to Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
  • Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Admit Card’ link
  • Provide Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
  • Check Admit Card-RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen
  • Download-Download and save hall ticket for future reference.
  • Aug 6, 2025, 16:30 IST

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: What to do if one has not received an RRB NTPC UG admit card yet?

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card has been issued four days before the exam. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging with the required credentials.

