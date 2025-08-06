CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK 2025: Round 2 Counselling Schedule OUT at comedk.org; Check Important Dates here

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2: COMEDK has released the Round 2 counselling schedule for 2025. This schedule is for HKR and eligible KKR candidates and can be found on comedk.org.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 6, 2025, 19:10 IST
COMEDK 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule released.
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at comedk.org. The counselling schedule is exclusive for HKR (Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) and eligible KKR (Karnataka-Kannada Residents) candidates. 

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule 

Candidates can check the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule here:

Event 

Dates

Choice Filling (HKR/KKR Only)

August 7 from 4 PM - August 8, 2025 till 4 PM

Round 2 Allotment Result, Decision & Fee Payment

August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 12 PM

Reporting to College 

August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 3 PM

Round 2 Seat Cancellation (Round 1 KKR candidates only)

August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 5 PM

How to Fill Choices for COMEDK Round 2 Counselling 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill the COMEDK Round 2 Counselling 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at comedk.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2’ link 
  3. In the log in portal, enter your credentials
  4. Now arrange your choices like add, remove, or reorder 
  5. Lock your preferences
  6. Press on ‘Submit’
  7. Save and download the confirmation page for future reference

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria for COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling:

  • The round 2 choice filling is exclusively open to KKR category candidates under the following conditions:
    • Candidates who opted for ‘Accept & Upgrade’ or ‘Reject & Upgrade’ in Round 1
    • Candidates of KKR pool who were not allotted a seat in Round 1
  • Although the candidates can add, delete, or reorder their choices, any seat already allotted in Round 1 will appear in green hence cannot be selected again.

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

Event

Date/Time

Eligible Candidates

Choice Filling Window

August 7, 2025

HKP and Eligible KKR

Round 2 Allotment Results 

August 12, 2025 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 12 PM

All candidates 

Round 2 Reporting to Colleges Allotments

August 16, 2025 till 3 PM

All candidates 

Round 1 Seat Cancellation

August 12 - 16, 2025 till 5 PM

KKR 

