COMEDK 2025: Round 2 Counselling Schedule OUT at comedk.org; Check Important Dates here

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at comedk.org. The counselling schedule is exclusive for HKR (Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) and eligible KKR (Karnataka-Kannada Residents) candidates.

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule here: