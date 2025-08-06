COMEDK 2025: Round 2 Counselling Schedule OUT at comedk.org; Check Important Dates here

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at comedk.org. The counselling schedule is exclusive for HKR (Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) and eligible KKR (Karnataka-Kannada Residents) candidates.
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
Candidates can check the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule here:
Event
Dates
Choice Filling (HKR/KKR Only)
August 7 from 4 PM - August 8, 2025 till 4 PM
Round 2 Allotment Result, Decision & Fee Payment
August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 12 PM
Reporting to College
August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 3 PM
Round 2 Seat Cancellation (Round 1 KKR candidates only)
August 12 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 5 PM
How to Fill Choices for COMEDK Round 2 Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill the COMEDK Round 2 Counselling 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at comedk.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2’ link
- In the log in portal, enter your credentials
- Now arrange your choices like add, remove, or reorder
- Lock your preferences
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Save and download the confirmation page for future reference
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria for COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling:
- The round 2 choice filling is exclusively open to KKR category candidates under the following conditions:
- Candidates who opted for ‘Accept & Upgrade’ or ‘Reject & Upgrade’ in Round 1
- Candidates of KKR pool who were not allotted a seat in Round 1
- Although the candidates can add, delete, or reorder their choices, any seat already allotted in Round 1 will appear in green hence cannot be selected again.
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Event
Date/Time
Eligible Candidates
Choice Filling Window
August 7, 2025
HKP and Eligible KKR
Round 2 Allotment Results
August 12, 2025 from 2 PM - August 16, 2025 till 12 PM
All candidates
Round 2 Reporting to Colleges Allotments
August 16, 2025 till 3 PM
All candidates
Round 1 Seat Cancellation
August 12 - 16, 2025 till 5 PM
KKR
