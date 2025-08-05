Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling Begins, Direct Link Here

Bihar DCECE 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Bihar Polytechnic Mop-Up Counselling on August 4, 2025. Candidates are required to fill their preference on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by August 8, 2025.

The allotment of seats will be done based on the preference list, candidate’s merit and availability of seats. Students must submit their choices online with reference to the seat matrix released for the mop-up counselling of DCECE on the website.

Bihar DCECE 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details of Bihar DCECE Polytechnic Counselling 2025 here: