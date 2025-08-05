RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
News

Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling Begins, Direct Link Here

Bihar DCECE 2025: The BCECEB has started the Bihar Polytechnic Mop-Up Counselling on August 4, 2025. Candidates can submit their preferences on bcececeboard.bihar.gov.in till August 8, 2025. Seat allocation will be based on preferences, candidate merit, and seat availability.

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 5, 2025, 15:19 IST
Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling
Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling
Register for Result Updates

Bihar DCECE 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Bihar Polytechnic Mop-Up Counselling on August 4, 2025. Candidates are required to fill their preference on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by August 8, 2025. 

The allotment of seats will be done based on the preference list, candidate’s merit and availability of seats. Students must submit their choices online with reference to the seat matrix released for the mop-up counselling of DCECE on the website. 

Bihar DCECE 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details of Bihar DCECE Polytechnic Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Board name 

Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Bihar Polytechnic

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

State 

Bihar 

Mop-up last date 

August 8, 2025

Seat allotment release 

August 14, 2025

Level 

Diploma 

Programme 

Polytechnic 

Log in credentials 

Registration No. 

Password

How to Fill Choice for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025?

Candidates must follow the given steps to fill their choices for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025 for the DCECE mop-up round:

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘online portal of DCECE[PE]-2025’ under ‘Online Application Forms’ tab
  3. In the log in page, enter your Registration No. and Password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code on the screen 
  5. Press on ‘Sign In’
  6. Now candidates will have to submit their mop-up counselling options
  7. In order to lock or unlock choices, candidates will have to input the OTP sent to their registered email ID and mobile number

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025 Direct Link

Candidates are advised to fill in a maximum number of choices to increase their chances of admission. Candidates must adhere to admission protocols to avoid last minute issues.

