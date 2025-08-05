Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling Begins, Direct Link Here

Bihar DCECE 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Bihar Polytechnic Mop-Up Counselling on August 4, 2025. Candidates are required to fill their preference on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by August 8, 2025.
The allotment of seats will be done based on the preference list, candidate’s merit and availability of seats. Students must submit their choices online with reference to the seat matrix released for the mop-up counselling of DCECE on the website.
Bihar DCECE 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details of Bihar DCECE Polytechnic Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Board name
|
Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Bihar Polytechnic
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Mop-up last date
|
August 8, 2025
|
Seat allotment release
|
August 14, 2025
|
Level
|
Diploma
|
Programme
|
Polytechnic
|
Log in credentials
|
Registration No.
Password
Also Read:
DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List Out Today, Steps to Check Here
WBCAP 2025 Registration: West Bengal Government to Extend Deadline till August 5, Details Here
How to Fill Choice for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025?
Candidates must follow the given steps to fill their choices for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025 for the DCECE mop-up round:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on ‘online portal of DCECE[PE]-2025’ under ‘Online Application Forms’ tab
- In the log in page, enter your Registration No. and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code on the screen
- Press on ‘Sign In’
- Now candidates will have to submit their mop-up counselling options
- In order to lock or unlock choices, candidates will have to input the OTP sent to their registered email ID and mobile number
Related Stories
Bihar DCECE Counselling 2025 Direct Link
Also Read:
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: AKTU released Counselling Status at uptac.admissions.nic.in
IITs to train Delhi Government School Teachers In Indian Knowledge Systems, Says Ashish Sood
Candidates are advised to fill in a maximum number of choices to increase their chances of admission. Candidates must adhere to admission protocols to avoid last minute issues.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation