Which is the Oldest Metro Station in the World?

The modern metro system is now an essential part of urban transportation, providing hundreds of millions of people across the world's major cities with fast and reliable travel. From the sprawling subway of New York to the complicated railway system of Tokyo, metros have become a part of our daily travel lives, providing a symbol of speedy connectivity in urban areas. But every revolution starts from somewhere, so let's take a trip back in time to the beginning of this underground railway revolution. London is the city where it all began in the 19th century, and marking it out that today, that oldest metro station is not only a part of the history, but is still functioning as part of the modern transportation system in the historic city. Check out: Which countries experience day and night at the same time?

The Oldest Metro Station The title of the world's oldest metro station goes to a line that first opened on 10 January 1863 in London, England. Known as the Metropolitan Railway, this pioneering underground passenger railway was the first of its kind in the world. The original route connected Paddington (then called Bishop’s Road) to Farringdon Street, and it laid the foundation for what we now recognize as the London Underground, or more affectionately, the Tube. This line is now incorporated into several current London Underground routes, including the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, and Metropolitan lines. The very stations that once welcomed Victorian-era passengers continue to serve millions today, making them living pieces of transportation history. History The initial construction of the London Underground was an engineering marvel of its time. Using the cut-and-cover method, workers dug shallow trenches beneath city streets, installed tracks, and then covered them again. This allowed trains to pass through busy urban areas without disrupting the city above. Though primitive by today’s standards, this method was groundbreaking and set the precedent for underground travel.

Later developments introduced circular, deep-level tunnels, made possible by advancements in tunneling technology. These smaller tunnels gave the system its enduring nickname—the Tube. This shift also allowed for more flexible and widespread underground expansion, especially in areas where surface disruption was impractical. World’s First Fully Electric Metro Another benchmark in the history of metro systems occurred in 1890, with the opening of the City & South London Railway as the first system in the world to use electric traction. It is now part of the Northern line, and was the world’s first fully electric underground deep-level railway. It established a new precedent in how metros would be powered and constructed worldwide. Today, the London Underground has 11 lines, spans over 250 miles (400 km) of track, operates 272 stations, and carries up to 5 million journeys per day. In 2023–24, a total of 1.181 billion journeys were undertaken. The interesting statistic is that only 45% of the metro’s network is underground; the rest of it is above ground, acting as heavy rail lines, particularly in London's outer areas.

Integration and Modernization The early underground lines were operated by private companies, leading to competition and confusion for passengers. In the early 20th century, the various lines were brought together under a single identity, the Underground. Then, in 1933, the services were consolidated with London’s bus system to form London Transport, overseen by the London Passenger Transport Board (LPTB). The network is currently operated by London Underground Limited (LUL), a subsidiary of Transport for London (TfL). Impressively, as of 2015, 92% of the system’s operational expenses were funded through passenger fares, showcasing its sustainability. Ticketing has also evolved with the times, from the introduction of the Travelcard in 1983 to the launch of the Oyster card in 2003 and contactless bank card payments in 2014, the first such implementation on any public transport system globally.