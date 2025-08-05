NEET UG 2025 Choice filling on Hold; Revised Counselling Schedule Release Shortly at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has unexpectedly put the choice-filling and choice-locking process for the first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling on hold. The reasons behind this most recent postponement are still unknown, and this is the third time the counseling timetable has been changed.
The MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in, has a notice indicating a revised timetable will be released "shortly." Previously, round 1 seat allocation results were set for August 6 and candidates had to fill out and lock their choices by August 4. Candidates who required additional time to obtain their Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificates from specified locations were accommodated by the most recent amendment.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling
The NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule had already extended prior to that. The seat allocation was moved to August 3 or 4, and the choice-filling window, which was originally scheduled to close on July 28, was extended until July 31. This year, MCC has released admissions rules that have undergone certain modifications. Over 1.15 lakh MBBS and BDS seats in India are up for admission, and the committee is holding NEET UG counseling.
The counseling committee also encouraged all medical schools participating in the NEET UG counseling 2025 for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs, including central universities, deemed universities, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and BSc nursing institutes, to confirm that the tentative openings in the MCC seat matrix 2025 are accurate. In Rohini, ESIC Dental College and Hospital, nine BDS seats were taken away from various categories.
NEET UG 2025 choice-filling: Steps To Check
Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the NEET UG 2025 choice-filling:
To access the choice-filling portal for NEET UG counseling, go to the official MCC website and log in with your login information.
Take a look at the list of colleges and courses available. You can add courses and colleges to your list of preferences.
Put your options in the order that you choose. Your seat assignment is determined by the sequence, which makes it very important.
As many options as you like can be added. The number of institutions and courses you can select is unlimited.
Once your selections are organized, save your options. Your selections can be altered prior to the locking period.
Lock them after you're happy with your selections. To be eligible for seat allocation, this step must be completed.
Download and print the locked choices for your records. The choices cannot be changed once they are locked.
