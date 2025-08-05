NEET UG 2025 Choice filling on Hold; Revised Counselling Schedule Release Shortly at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has unexpectedly put the choice-filling and choice-locking process for the first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling on hold. The reasons behind this most recent postponement are still unknown, and this is the third time the counseling timetable has been changed.

The MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in, has a notice indicating a revised timetable will be released "shortly." Previously, round 1 seat allocation results were set for August 6 and candidates had to fill out and lock their choices by August 4. Candidates who required additional time to obtain their Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificates from specified locations were accommodated by the most recent amendment.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule had already extended prior to that. The seat allocation was moved to August 3 or 4, and the choice-filling window, which was originally scheduled to close on July 28, was extended until July 31. This year, MCC has released admissions rules that have undergone certain modifications. Over 1.15 lakh MBBS and BDS seats in India are up for admission, and the committee is holding NEET UG counseling.