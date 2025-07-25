SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download SBI PO Hall Ticket PDF at Official Website sbi.co.in - More Details Here

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India on July 25, 2025 has issued the admit card of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates who have registered successfully for SBI PO Recruitment can download the call letter from the website of the bank. A total of 541 Probationary Officer officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.

The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 across the country. The direct link to download the admit card is available at the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The link to download the call letter is provided in this article. Candidates are required to use their registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password to access the call letter