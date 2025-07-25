Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download SBI PO Hall Ticket PDF at Official Website sbi.co.in - More Details Here

SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2025, SBI PO 2025 Admit Card 2025 Sarkari Result: The State Bank of India on July 25, 2025 has issued the admit card of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer. A total of 541 Probationary Officer officer posts are to be filled. Exams are scheduled on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

Jul 25, 2025, 17:26 IST
Get all details about SBI PO Pre Admit Card 2025 here.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India on July 25, 2025 has issued the admit card of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates who have registered successfully for SBI PO Recruitment can download the call letter from the website of the bank. A total of 541 Probationary Officer officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.
The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 across the country. The direct link to download the admit card is available at the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The link to download the call letter is provided in this article. Candidates are required to use their registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password to access the call letter

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

 SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Highlights 

Earlier State Bank of India had launched the recruitmnet drive for 541 Probationary Officer. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Detail

Information

Exam Name

SBI PO Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officer

Total Vacancies

541

Prelims Exam Date

August 2, 4 and 5, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

Last Week of July 2025 (Expected)

Admit Card Download Link

sbi.co.in

Selection Process

Prelims/Mains/Interview

Official Website

sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the "Careers" section.
  • Click on the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
  • Press the submit button and the admit card can be seen on the screen.
  • Download and take a print out for future reference.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 - Documents to Carry to Exam Centres

Candidates who have to appear in the Probationary Officer exam are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of an Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc.

  • Passport,
  • Pan Card,
  • Voter ID,
  • Aadhaar Card,
  • Government Employee ID or
  • Driving License, etc.


