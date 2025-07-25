BSF Constable Tradesman Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in for 3588 vacancies- Check Documents Required, Age Limit, Last Date and More

BSF Constable Tradesman Apply Online 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the recruitment notification for 3,588 Constable (Tradesman) posts for both male (3,406) and female (182) candidates. Candidates meeting eligibility can apply online through the official recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in. This article covers all essential details like number of vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria (age, education, physical standards), application fee, step‑by‑step application guide, required documents, and more.

BSF Constable Tradesman Apply Online 2025: Candidates who are interested in applying for the post of Constable Tradesman at BSF can start applying by registering on the official website. The notification for the recruitment has been released on 24 July 2025. The registration process starts from 26 July. Interested candidates can start applying before the registration window closes.

The selection process includes a Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written examination, Documentation, Trade Test, and Medical Examination. Candidates can check the registration details in this article. BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application Overview The online application window for the BSF Constable Tradesman recruitment opens from 26 July 2025 to 24 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must complete the registration and fee payment within this timeframe.

Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria including education (10th pass + trade qualification), age limits, physical & medical standards before applying.

Particulars Details Recruitment Name BSF Constable (Tradesman) 2025 Conducted By Border Security Force (BSF) Total Vacancies 3,588 (Male: 3,406; Female: 182) Notification Release 24 July 2025 Application Start Date 26 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 24 August 2025 Application Correction 24-26 August 2025 Selection Process Physical Test (PST/PET), Written Exam, Trade Test, Document Verification, Medical Exam Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in

How to Apply for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for BSF Constable Tradesman recruitment can apply by visiting the official website. Follow the steps given below: Visit rectt.bsf.gov.in, the official BSF recruitment site.

Navigate to “Recruitment/Openings” and look for the “BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025” link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Login and fill in the online application form with accurate personal and educational details.

Upload scanned documents: photograph, signature, educational certificates, caste/PwBD certificate (if applicable), etc.

Pay the application fee online (if applicable).

Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for reference.

What is the Application Fee to Apply for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 The candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode and they must remember that the application fee is non-refundable. The application fee is different for the candidates according to their category. Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹100/- SC / ST / Female / PwBD Nil (Exempted) Apply Online Link for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Candidates can apply via the official recruitment portal and follow the steps given in the above section or they can directly access the link given below to apply. BSF Constable Tradesman Application Form Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 The candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to be considered eligible to apply for the position of Constable Tradesman and some other posts. The eligibility criteria includes the nationality of the candidate, educational qualification, age limit, etc. Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India.

Nepalese or Bhutanese nationals may apply only if in possession of a valid Government of India eligibility certificate. Educational Qualifications (as of 24 August 2025) Candidates must have passed 10th class (Matriculation) from a recognized board. In addition, specific trades require relevant technical qualifications or skills. Trade(s) Qualification Requirements Cook / Water Carrier / Waiter NSQF Level‑I Course in Food Production/Kitchen from NSDC‑recognized institute Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer 2‑year ITI certificate OR 1‑year ITI certificate + 1‑year relevant work experience Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce Matric pass + proficiency in the respective trade; must clear the trade test

What is the Age Limit for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age as on 24 August 2025. Candidates must produce valid certificates to claim relaxation. Age relaxations (upper limit beyond 25 years): Category Relaxation SC / ST +5 years OBC (Non‑Creamy Layer) +3 years Residents of J&K (born Jan 1980–Dec 1989) +5 years Children/Dependents of 1984/2002 riot victims +5 years Documents Required to Submit the Application Form Candidates require a number of documents to fill the application form for the post of BSF Constable Tradesman. These documents are: