dge.tn.gov.in HSE Results 2025 OUT: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 12th Marks Memo Released, Direct link here to Download

Jul 25, 2025, 16:19 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 Out
  • Download TN 12th Supplementary marks memo tnresults.nic.in
  • Login using the registration number and date of birth

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Tamil Nadu has released the TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 today, July 25, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 12 Supplementary exams can check the results through the link available on the official result portal. 

Tamil Nadu HSE+2 supplementary examinations were conducted between June 25 and July 2 2025. To download the TN 12th Supplementary Results 2025 candidates must visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. The link for students to check the HSE supplementary exam marks memo will be available at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the result through the direct link given here. 

Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2025 How to Download

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Results 2025 has been announced by officials. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marks memo. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Results

Step 2: Click on the HSE +2 Supplementary result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Supplementary exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:08 IST

    How to Download TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025

    Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the marksheets at dge.tn.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the result section

    Step 3: Click on the Hr Sec Second Year June 2025 - Provisional Certificate link

    Step 4: Login using the registration number and date of birth

    Step 5: Download the provisional marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:01 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 Released

    TN HSE supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can check the result and download the statement of marks using the registration number and date of birth.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:45 IST

    TN HSE Result 2025 Provisional Marksheet for Private Candidates Released

    The TN secondary private canddiate provisional merit list is available on the official website. Students can download the provisional certificates using their registration number and date of birth.

    TN Secondary Private Candidate Provisional Certificate - Click Here

  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:19 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025: Shortly

    TN HSE supplemetary result 2025 for class 12 students will be announced by officials soon at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can keep visiting the official website to download the statement of marks.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:07 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: Link to be Out Soon

    The TN HSE supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials shortly. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using the registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 14:53 IST

    TN HSE supplementary Result 2025: Candidates await results

    The HSE supplementary results are yet to be announced. Eager candidates are advised to keeo visiting thid page for latest updates on the results. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 14:45 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details on Statement of Marks

    The TN HSE supplementary results 2025 statement of marks available for download at dge.tn.gov.in. The marksheets will contain the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Registration number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam session
    • Marks scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2025, 14:34 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in Download HSE Supplementary Results 2025

    TN HSE supplementary result link will be available at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must keep refreshing both the websites to download the statement of marks. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 14:24 IST

    Is TN HSE Supplementary Result Out?

    Although the TN HSE supplementary results 2025 were to be announced in the afternoon, the link to check the results are yet to be made live on the website. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website - dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:51 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 at dge.tn.gov.in

    Candidates can visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in to check the supplementary results. Students can download the supplementary result statement of marks for further reference using the registration number and password.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:29 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2025: HSE Marks Memo Soon

    TN +2 Supplementary Result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. The marks memo will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates are required to keep their registration number and date of birth ready with them to check their results.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:51 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary 2025 Statement of Marks

    The TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 statement of marks will be released by officials on the website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can login using their registration number and date of birth to check the result. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:27 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 Soon

    TN 12th Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download their statement of makrs from the link available on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:19 IST

    TN HSE 2 Supplementary Results 2025: Performance of Candidates

    This year the TN HSE result 2025 were announced on May 8, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 95.03%. the pass percentage of girls was 96.70% while the pass percentage for boys was 93.16%.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 11:56 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Details on Statement of Marks

    The TN +2 Supplementary Results 2025 will be announced by officials soon. The statement of marks will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Exam session
    • Exam name
    • Subject
    • Marks scored
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2025, 11:39 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025: List of websites to CheckTami

    Tamil Nadu HSC supplementary result 2025 will be announced online soon. Students can check their spplementary results and download the marks memo through the link on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The list of websites for students to download their marks memo is given below.

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
    • apply1.tndge.org
  • Jul 25, 2025, 11:27 IST

    Has TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 Released?

    Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary results 2025 will be announced today, July 26 afternoon. The link to download the marks memo is yet to be live on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 11:15 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: Results by Afternoon

    According to the official notification issued, TN 12th supplementary results will be announced today, July 25, 2025 Afternoon. Students can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in to check the result and download the statement of marks. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 10:56 IST

    TN HSE supplementary Result 2025: Get Answer Sheet Copy

    After the release of the TN Plus 2 Supplementary result 2025 students can apply for the copy of their answer sheets. Candidates are required to be present at the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on July 28 or 29 (between 11 AM to 5 PM) and register by paying a fee of Rs. 275 in cash for each subject.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 10:38 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to Download Result at dge.tn.gov.in

    Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by board officials today, July 25, 2025. Students can download the Statement Of Marks through the link available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the ARREAR results

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

    Step 2: Click on the result section

    Step 3: Click on the HSE Second Year Supplementary Exam, Jun / Jul 2025 - Result - Statement Of Marks Download link

    Step 4: Login using the roll number and date of birth

    Step 5: Download the statement of marks for further reference

  • Jul 25, 2025, 10:22 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 Minimum Required Marks

    TN board conducted the supplementary exams for students unable to clear their exams in the first attempt. As per the qualifying marks mentioned, students must score a minimum of 35 out of 100 in each subject. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 10:09 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Marks Memo

    The TN HSE Supplementary result 2025 marks memo will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Registration number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Marks scored
    • Total
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2025, 09:52 IST

    TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025: Official Websites

    Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary result 2025 will be announced today. The list of websites for students to check the results is provided below

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 25, 2025, 09:43 IST

    Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Download Marks Memo

    TN HSE (+2) Supplementary result 2925 will be announced today. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marks memo

    Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Results

    Step 2: Click on the HSE Supplementary result link

    Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

    Step 4: The supplementary marks memo will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Jul 25, 2025, 09:39 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time

    Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary result 2025 will be announced today, July 25, 2025. Eligible candidates can check their result and download the marks memo through the official link. A time of release of the results has not been confirmed by board officials.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 09:37 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 TODAY

    Tamil Nadu Board will be announcing the TN HSE supplementary result 2025 on the official website today, July 25, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check their result here.

