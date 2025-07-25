dge.tn.gov.in HSE Results 2025 OUT: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 12th Marks Memo Released, Direct link here to Download

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Tamil Nadu has released the TN HSE Supplementary Results 2025 today, July 25, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 12 Supplementary exams can check the results through the link available on the official result portal.

Tamil Nadu HSE+2 supplementary examinations were conducted between June 25 and July 2 2025. To download the TN 12th Supplementary Results 2025 candidates must visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. The link for students to check the HSE supplementary exam marks memo will be available at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the result through the direct link given here.

Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2025 How to Download

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Results 2025 has been announced by officials. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marks memo.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Results

Step 2: Click on the HSE +2 Supplementary result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Supplementary exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference



