Who is the Governor of Vermont? Check Party, Term, and Prior Public Experience

The governor stands as the head of the executive branch in Vermont , a crucial position that shapes the state's direction and impacts the lives of its citizens. To fully grasp Vermont's political landscape, it's vital to understand who holds this office, their political affiliation, any constraints on their tenure, and their prior experience in public service. The current Governor of Vermont is Phil Scott. This article provides a factual overview of the leadership in the Green Mountain State. From managing the state budget to acting as the commander-in-chief of the Vermont National Guard, the governor's role is far-reaching, influencing the lives of Vermonters daily.

The current Vermont governor is Phil Scott. He is an American politician who became the 82nd Governor of Vermont on January 5, 2017. Governor Scott has since been reelected multiple times, most recently securing a fifth term in 2024. A native Vermonter, he was born and raised in Barre and is an alumnus of Spaulding High School and the University of Vermont.

What is the Political Party of the Vermont Governor?

The political party of Governor Phil Scott is the Republican Party. While Vermont is often considered a liberal state, Governor Scott has consistently demonstrated an ability to win elections as a Republican, reflecting his broad appeal and often moderate approach to governance.

What is the Term Limit for Vermont Governor?

A distinctive feature of Vermont's gubernatorial office is that there are no term limits. This means that unlike many other states where governors are restricted to a certain number of terms, an individual can serve an unlimited number of four-year terms as Governor of Vermont, provided they are continuously reelected by the voters.