HSSC CET 2025 Exam Analysis Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the shift 1 of second day of HSSC CET exam 2025 on July 27. This exam was held in pen and paper-based mode. Aspirants found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level, with overall good attempts ranging between 52 and 64.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam in the evening shift should review the HSSC CET Exam Analysis to gain insights into the exam's difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance. This will help them prepare strategically for future attempts. Gain insights into the exam's difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance, which will help them prepare for important questions or topics that they must cover. It will also give them an overview of the exam and the types of questions asked.

Here, we will provide all the latest details about Haryana CET 2025 exam after the conclusion of each shift to help you understand the HSSC CET question paper's difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked from each section.

HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 Out

Haryana CET exam analysis is updated here after getting in touch with the test-takers. The exam comprises six sections: Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, Haryana GK, and Computer. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam must bookmark this page to check the difficulty level, types of questions, number of questions, and subject-wise analysis.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Knowledge + Computer 15 Moderate 06-08 Reasoning 15 Easy to Moderate 07-09 Maths 15 Easy to Moderate 10-12 English 15 Moderate 06-08 Hindi 15 Easy to Moderate 07-09 Haryana GK 25 Easy to Moderate 16-18 Total 100 Easy to Moderate 52-64

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF

Candidates appearing for Day 2 of the HSSC CET exam today should review the question paper from Day 1. Downloading it will help you understand the types of questions asked and assess your exam preparedness. Find the direct link to download the HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 PDF below.

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download