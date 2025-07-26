Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2025: HSSC CET paper review for 26 July shift 1 and 2 is shared here. Candidates can check the detailed HSSC CET analysis here with difficulty level, good attempts.

Jul 27, 2025, 11:33 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Shifts 1 of HSSC CET Exam Analysis 27 July 2025 have concluded. The difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate with good attempts ranging from 52 to 64.
  • Check the detailed paper review including difficulty level, good attempts and topics covered in the exam.
  • Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF is available for download here.

HSSC CET 2025 Exam Analysis Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the shift 1 of second day of HSSC CET exam 2025 on July 27. This exam was held in pen and paper-based mode. Aspirants found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level, with overall good attempts ranging between 52 and 64.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam in the evening shift should review the HSSC CET Exam Analysis to gain insights into the exam's difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance. This will help them prepare strategically for future attempts.  Gain insights into the exam's difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance, which will help them prepare for important questions or topics that they must cover. It will also give them an overview of the exam and the types of questions asked.

Here, we will provide all the latest details about Haryana CET 2025 exam after the conclusion of each shift to help you understand the HSSC CET question paper's difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked from each section.

HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 Out

Haryana CET exam analysis is updated here after getting in touch with the test-takers. The exam comprises six sections: Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, Haryana GK, and Computer. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam must bookmark this page to check the difficulty level, types of questions, number of questions, and subject-wise analysis.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts
General Knowledge + Computer 15 Moderate 06-08
Reasoning 15 Easy to Moderate 07-09
Maths 15 Easy to Moderate 10-12
English 15 Moderate 06-08
Hindi 15 Easy to Moderate 07-09
Haryana GK 25 Easy to Moderate 16-18
Total 100 Easy to Moderate 52-64

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF

 

Candidates appearing for Day 2 of the HSSC CET exam today should review the question paper from Day 1. Downloading it will help you understand the types of questions asked and assess your exam preparedness. Find the direct link to download the HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 PDF below.

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:33 IST

    HSSC CET Exam Analysis 27 July 2025, Shift 1 Concludes

    The shift 1 of Haryana CET exam has ended. You can bookmark this page to find the detailed paper review, good attempts, HSSC CET Question Paper PDF and more here.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:27 IST

    Steps to Download the Haryana CET Admit Card 2025

    • Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, click on admit card download link.
    • Log in using your credentials - CET registration number and password.
    • Once logged in, the CET Admit Card PDF will be displayed. Download and save it on your device.
  • Jul 26, 2025, 19:41 IST

    HSSC CET 2025 Analysis Live: Hindi

    As per the feedback received from the aspirants, questions were based on the following topics:

    • शब्द
    • विलोम
    • पर्यायवाची
    • मुहावरे
    • लोकोक्तियाँ
    • समास
    • उपसर्ग
    • प्रत्यय
    • संधि
    • संधि-विच्छेद
    • वाक्य संशोधन
    • काल
    • लिंग
    • वचन
    • कारक
    • वचन
    • उपवाक्य
    • क्रिया
    • विशेषण
    • संज्ञा
    • सर्वनाम
  • Jul 26, 2025, 19:36 IST

    HSSC CET Group C Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Ability

    In both shifts, listed below are the topics that were asked in the Quantitative Ability:

    • Number system
    • Simplification
    • Decimals/Fractions
    • LCM/HCF
    • Ratio & Proportion
    • Percentage
    • Roots
    • Average
    • Profit & Loss
    • Discount
    • SI/CI
    • Mensuration
    • Partnership
    • Mixture & Allegation
    • Time & Work
    • Time & Distance
    • Graphs
    • Trigonometry
    • Algebra
    • Geometry
  • Jul 26, 2025, 19:33 IST

    HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 Shift 2 Good Attempts

    The HSSC CET Good Attempts of Shift 2 ranges between 56 and 66. You can check the section-wise good attempts in the table below.

    Sections No. of Questions
    Shift 2 Good Attempts
    General Knowledge + Computer 15 07-09
    Reasoning 15 08-10
    Maths 15 09-11
    English 15 06-08
    Hindi 15 08-10
    Haryana GK 25 15-17
    Total 100 56-66
  • Jul 26, 2025, 15:38 IST

    HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025: GK Questions Asked

    • Environment
    • Current events, India & neighboring countries
    • History
    • Polity & Constitution
    • Art & Culture
    • Geography
    • Economics
    • General Policy
    • National/International Organizations
    • Environment
    • Globalization
    • Climate
    • Events
    • General Science
  • Jul 26, 2025, 15:30 IST

    HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

    Here is the direct link to download HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 PDF for Shift 1. Candidates can download it to understand the types of questions asked.

    Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 Shift 1

  • Jul 26, 2025, 15:15 IST

    HSSC CET 2025 Live: Shift 2 Begins

    The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has begun the shift 2 at 3:15 pm. It will continue till 5 pm. Candidates can bookmark this page to check the detailed analysis.

  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:55 IST

    HSSC CET Questions Asked 2025: English

    In the HSSC CET 2025 exam, the English section featured a total of 15 multiple-choice questions. The questions were based on topics such as:

  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:51 IST

    Haryana CET Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: Reasoning

    The reasoning section was easy. Questions were asked from the following topics:

    • Semantic Analogy
    • Number Classification
    • Arithmetical number series
    • Venn Diagrams
    • Coding Decoding
    • Blood Relations
  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:38 IST

    HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Difficulty Level

    Candidates found the Hindi, Reasoning, and Mathematics sections easy, while the General Awareness, English, and Haryana GK sections were moderately difficult.

    Subjects Difficulty Level
    Hindi Easy to Moderate
    General Knowledge + Computer Moderate
    English Moderate
    Reasoning Easy to Moderate
    Maths Easy to Moderate
    Haryana GK Moderate
    Overall  Moderate
  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:28 IST

    HSSC CET Analysis 2025: Good Attempts Section-wise

    The overall good attempts in the Haryana CET exam range between 52 and 64. The highest number of good attempts were recorded in the Mathematics section, ranging from 10 to 12. Check the section-wise good attempts in the table below.

    Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts
    General Knowledge + Computer 15 06-08
    Reasoning 15 07-09
    Maths 15 10-12
    English 15 06-08
    Hindi 15 07-09
    Haryana GK 25 16-18
    Total 100 52-64
  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:11 IST

    Haryana CET 2025 Exam Live: Minimum Qualifying Marks

    The minimum passing percentage for HSSC CET Group C exam is 50%. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories need to secure 40%.

    Category Minimum Qualifying Marks
    General 50%
    Reserved 40%
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:30 IST

    HSSC CET Good Attempts 2025

    As per the candidates' feedback, the overall good attempts ranged from 71 to 80. Check the section-wise previous year good attempts in the table below.

    Subjects Good Attempts
    Hindi 7-8
    General Awareness 24-26
    English 3-5
    Reasoning 8-9
    Quantitative Aptitude 12-14
    Haryana GK 17-18
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:22 IST

    HSSC CET Difficulty Level 2025

    Shift 1 of the HSSC CET 2025 exam has concluded, and the difficulty level for all sections will be updated here shortly. Meanwhile, you can check the section-wise difficulty level from the previous year in the table below.

    Subjects Difficulty Level
    Hindi Easy to Moderate
    General Awareness Moderate
    English Easy to Moderate
    Reasoning Easy to Moderate
    Quantitative Aptitude Moderate
    Haryana GK Easy to Moderate
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:16 IST

    HSSC CET Exam 2025 Live Updates: What is the Exam Pattern?

    Haryana CET 2025 exam is held in offline mode, comprising 6 sections. Check the detailed exam pattern in the table below.

    Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration
    General Knowledge + Computer 15 15 (11+4) 1 hour 45 minutes
    Reasoning 15 15
    Maths 15 15
    English 15 15
    Hindi 15 15
    Haryana GK 25 25
    Total 100 100
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:11 IST

    What is the exam duration of Haryana CET 2025?

    As per the exam pattern, the HSSC CET exam is a written test with a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. During this time, candidates will be required to attempt 100 objective-type questions from six sections.

     

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:09 IST

    HSSC CET 2025: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

    The following details will be mentioned on the hall ticket:

    • Candidate name, photo, and signature
    • CET Registration Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Candidate's Category
    • Exam date, shift timings, and reporting time
    • Exam venue details
    • Important exam-day instructions to follow
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:05 IST

    HSSC CET 2025 Live: Details Required to Download Haryana CET Admit Card

    To download the admit card, candidates will be required to provide their CET Registration number and date of birth. They can download their hall ticket at hssc.gov.in.

