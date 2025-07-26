Join Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Download Agniveer CEE Final Result PDF - Direct Link and Steps Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) has been declared on July 26, 2025, on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Agniveer recruitment exam can now check their results and download the Agniveer CEE Final Result PDF to proceed to the next phase of selection. The Indian Army Agniveer result has been released in PDF format for different categories (GD, Technical, Tradesman, etc.), which candidates can check using Ctrl + F and the shortlisted candidates will now proceed to Phase II i.e. recruitment rally for further screening. Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) is now available for download on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted between June 30 and July 10, 2025, can check their results by downloading the roll number-wise PDF and searching for their details using Ctrl+F Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next phase, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Also Check, Indian Army Result 2025 Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 PDF Download The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 has been declared on the Army’s recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic. The PFT consists of a 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups, while the PMT checks height, weight, and chest measurements as per Army standards. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 PDF. Army Agniveer 2025 Result Download Link Download Mandi result Download Link Hamirpur Result Download Link Hisar Result Download Link Palampur Result Download Link Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Overview The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 is now available for download at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Selected candidates must start preparing for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination in Phase II. Check the table below for Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Key Highlights

Exam Name Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 Conducting Authority Indian Army Exam Dates June 30 to July 10, 2025 Result Declaration Date July 26, 2025 Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in Result Format Roll number-wise PDF Selection Process CEE (Phase I) Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Medical Test Document Verification Final Merit List Next Phase (Phase II) Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Medical Examination, Document Verification Join Indian Army Result 2025: How To Download Agniveer Result? The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 for the CEE is now officially available on the recruitment portal joinindianarmy.nic.in. To download the result, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the 'Agniveer Result 2025' section under the 'Latest Updates' tab. You'll need to enter your 14-digit registration number and date of birth to access your personalised scorecard. The result PDF contains important details, including your roll number, qualifying status, and category-wise cutoff marks. Check the steps below to download the Indian Army Result 2025

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

On the homepage click on Agniveer Result 2025' section under the 'Latest Updates' tab

Provide your registration number and password

Provide the captcha and click on the submit button

Verify the details and download the result for future reference Also Check, Indian Army Agniveer Cutoff 2025 Join Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: What Comes After The Result? The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 has been released at joinindianarmy.nic.in and now shortlisted candidates will receive rally admit cards via the official website, with training commencing post-selection under the Agnipath Scheme. The rally, or PFT consists of a 1.6 km run (within 5:30 mins for males, 8 mins for females), push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), checking height (minimum 160 cm for males, 152 cm for females), weight, and chest expansion.