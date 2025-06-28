Largest Producer of Jackfruit: India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world. The country grows more than 1.4 million tonnes of jackfruit every year. Jackfruit is widely cultivated in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam and Bihar. It is used in both raw and ripe forms in Indian cooking. Keep reading more about jackfruit. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Starfruit in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in the World? India produces the most jackfruit globally. The tropical climate and rich soil in many Indian states make it ideal for growing this large, nutritious fruit. Jackfruit is often called the “jack of all fruits” because of its many uses in curries, sweets and snacks. How Much Jackfruit Does India Produce? India produces over 1.4 million tonnes of jackfruit each year. It is mostly consumed within the country, but exports are slowly growing to markets like the Middle East, Europe and the United States. The fruit is sold fresh, frozen, dried or canned.

Top 5 Jackfruit Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Million Tonnes) 1 India 1.4 2 Bangladesh 1.0 3 Thailand 0.9 4 Indonesia 0.6 5 Sri Lanka 0.3 Source: FAO, National Horticulture Board of India, 2023 estimates 1. India India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world. It is grown in home gardens, farms and forest areas. The fruit is used for food, medicine and even as a meat substitute in vegan dishes. 2. Bangladesh Bangladesh is the second-largest producer of jackfruit. The fruit is known as the national fruit of Bangladesh. It is grown widely in the central and northern regions. 3. Thailand Thailand grows a large amount of jackfruit and is also a major exporter. Thai jackfruit is often canned and sold abroad, especially in Asia and North America.

4. Indonesia Indonesia grows jackfruit for local use and some export. It is a common fruit in Indonesian markets and is often used in traditional dishes. 5. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka produces about 0.3 million tonnes of jackfruit each year. It is an important part of the local diet and is also gaining popularity as a meat alternative. Other Countries with Jackfruit Production Countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal and Malaysia also grow jackfruit in significant quantities. Their production supports local diets and small-scale farming. Interesting Facts About Jackfruit Production 1. Jackfruit is the Largest Tree-Borne Fruit A single jackfruit can weigh up to 30 kg. It is the largest fruit that grows on a tree and can feed an entire family. 2. Jackfruit is a Meat Substitute Because of its texture, jackfruit is often used as a plant-based substitute for meat. It is especially popular in vegan recipes around the world.