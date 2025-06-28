Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in the World?

Largest Producer of Jackfruit: India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world. The country grows more than 1.4 million tonnes of jackfruit every year. Jackfruit is widely cultivated in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam and Bihar. It is used in both raw and ripe forms in Indian cooking. Keep reading more about jackfruit.
India produces the most jackfruit globally. The tropical climate and rich soil in many Indian states make it ideal for growing this large, nutritious fruit. Jackfruit is often called the “jack of all fruits” because of its many uses in curries, sweets and snacks.
How Much Jackfruit Does India Produce?
India produces over 1.4 million tonnes of jackfruit each year. It is mostly consumed within the country, but exports are slowly growing to markets like the Middle East, Europe and the United States. The fruit is sold fresh, frozen, dried or canned.
Top 5 Jackfruit Producing Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Production (Million Tonnes)
|
1
|
India
|
1.4
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
1.0
|
3
|
Thailand
|
0.9
|
4
|
Indonesia
|
0.6
|
5
|
Sri Lanka
|
0.3
Source: FAO, National Horticulture Board of India, 2023 estimates
1. India
India is the largest producer of jackfruit in the world. It is grown in home gardens, farms and forest areas. The fruit is used for food, medicine and even as a meat substitute in vegan dishes.
2. Bangladesh
Bangladesh is the second-largest producer of jackfruit. The fruit is known as the national fruit of Bangladesh. It is grown widely in the central and northern regions.
3. Thailand
Thailand grows a large amount of jackfruit and is also a major exporter. Thai jackfruit is often canned and sold abroad, especially in Asia and North America.
4. Indonesia
Indonesia grows jackfruit for local use and some export. It is a common fruit in Indonesian markets and is often used in traditional dishes.
5. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka produces about 0.3 million tonnes of jackfruit each year. It is an important part of the local diet and is also gaining popularity as a meat alternative.
Other Countries with Jackfruit Production
Countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal and Malaysia also grow jackfruit in significant quantities. Their production supports local diets and small-scale farming.
Interesting Facts About Jackfruit Production
1. Jackfruit is the Largest Tree-Borne Fruit
A single jackfruit can weigh up to 30 kg. It is the largest fruit that grows on a tree and can feed an entire family.
2. Jackfruit is a Meat Substitute
Because of its texture, jackfruit is often used as a plant-based substitute for meat. It is especially popular in vegan recipes around the world.
3. Every Part of the Fruit is Used
The flesh is eaten raw or cooked. The seeds are boiled or roasted. Even the rind and leaves are used as animal feed or compost.
4. Jackfruit is High in Nutrition
Jackfruit is rich in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. It is good for digestion and boosts the immune system.
5. India is Promoting Jackfruit Farming
Many Indian states are promoting jackfruit as a cash crop. It helps farmers earn more while supporting sustainable agriculture.
