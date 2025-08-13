Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Out: Download Punjab Police Scorecard PDF at punjabpolice.gov.in, Steps and Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has announced the scorecard of the written examination conducted for the post of Constable. You can download the result after using your login credentials to the link. Check the scorecard and other details here.  

ByManish Kumar
Aug 13, 2025, 10:08 IST
Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has announced the scorecard of the written examination conducted for the post of Constable. The merit list has been announced on the official website in the form of a score card. Punjab Police scorecard pdf download line is available on the official website -punjabpolice.gov.in and cdn.digialm.com. The Punjab Police Constable Result will be released soon by the concerned authority. 

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Download

The link to download the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 has been provided here. You can download the result after using your login credentials given below-

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025  Download Link 

 

punjabpolice.gov.in Result 2025Overview

The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 download link has been uploaded as a merit list. The table below provides all the details related to the result.

Name of the Exam Body

Punjab Police Department

Name of the Post

constable

Number of vacancies

1,746

Punjab Police Constable Score card 2025

August 12

Selection Process

Computer Based Test

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)

Document Verification

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Scorecard Login Link 2025

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check and download the Punjab Police Constable scorecard by logging on to the official website. You will have to login into the provided link and check the result updates. The authority will release the answer key of the exam soon on its official website.

How to Download Punjab Police Result 2025?

You can check the result after following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website punjabpolice.gov.in of Punjab Police.
  • Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page of the website.
  • Step 3: Enter the details - Registration No./Login ID to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: The result PDF will open on your screen
  • Step 5: Check it and finally save the result and take a printout.

 

