UN Internship Without Experience: Check Eligibility, Skills & Application Guide

Wondering if you can get an UN Internship with no experience? Well, you are not alone. Many believe that they require a certain number of work experience and advanced skills before applying. But the reality is different. The United Nations offers many internships for final-year students and fresh grads. All you need is the right skills, interest, and confidence to grow. The best part? It is available in remote and on-site modes. If you get one, it can enhance your resume and offer global exposure. Read ahead to find out how to get a UN internship with no experience. How to Get a UN Internship with No Experience? Looking for an UN Internship with no experience? Don’t worry; it’s still possible. All you need is to showcase your strengths, academic achievement, and interest in global issues. Take a look at the step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Fulfil the Eligibility Criteria You need to first check the eligibility criteria before applying for a UN internship. To be eligible, you must be pursuing a master’s or PhD, or be in your final year of an undergraduate degree. It is also open for recent graduates if their internship begins within one year of finishing their degree. The specific age, language, and other requirements depend on the internship program. Generally, candidates should be at least 18 years old when applying. They should be fluent in English or French (written and spoken). For more details, check the official website of the respective organisations. Choose UN Agencies That Hire Fresh Applicants Many UN agencies offer internships to students and recent graduates without any experience. Agencies like UNICEF, UNDP, UNESCO, and others offer intern roles in many departments. This include education, climate change, human rights, and environmental sustainability. The best part? Many roles are fully remote. You can get international experience from India without visas or relocation.

Search for Roles You Can Apply To To apply for roles candidates ust visit the official websites of UN agencies. Check their careers or job opening page for any internship opportunities they have posted. Find the job title, department, location, and application deadline for each role. Check the requirements thoroughly and pick the one that align with your goals. Develop Basic Skills You don’t require expert-level skills to get selected for a UN internship. What matters is the skills that meet job requirements. UN mainly hires aspirants with strong communication, analytical, computer, research, and data management skills. You can pick up these skills through online courses that offer certifications. You can work on short projects to get practical experience. It will highlight your skills and can be considered as “experience” when you apply.