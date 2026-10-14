UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT: Check Result at uppbpb.gov.in- Get Direct Link
UP Police Constable Result 2026 has been declared by UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Check the result for the post applied for on the official website or the direct link given below.
Key Points
- UPPRPB declared UP Police Constable Result 2026 with category-wise cutoff marks.
- The written exam was held on June 8,9 and 10, 2026
- This is the Final Selection Result for the Direcy Recruitment-2025 for Constable Posts in UP Police.
UP Police Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially declared the result for the final result, along with the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment under the advertisement number PRPB-B07/2027. Out of 21, 92, 236 candidates who appeared for the exam across six shifts, a total of 76,184 candidates, which is almost 2.33 times the 32,679 total vacancies announced, were shortlisted and called for the further stages of the selection process, which are Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test, and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has released the final result, which includes the result status and the category-wise cutoff marks for the qualified candidates who appeared for the written exam, PMT and PST, DV, and medical exam. The written exams were held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026. The PMT and DV exams were conducted from August 17 to 31, 2026. Candidates can use the direct link given below to check the UP Police Constable Result 2026:-
|
UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT
UP Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Along with the result, UP Police has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable final result 2026. The UP Police Constable category-wise cutoff marks have been released for each post, such as Constable PAC/ Armed Police, Constable Citizen Police, Special Security Force, Female Battalion Constable, Constable Mounted Police, and Jail Warder.
Also check, UP Police Constable Final Cutoff 2026
Steps to Check UP Police Constable Final Result 2026
To check the UP Police Constable final result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
- Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the Top Notices section.
- Click on the “Link to view the final selection result under Direct Recruitment-2025 for Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in Uttar Pradesh Police”.
- Click on the result link for the post for which you have applied.
- Either click on the consolidated list or the category-wise merit list.
- The PDF will open on your screen.
- Press Ctrl+F and enter either your name or roll number to search.
- Save the PDF for future reference
UP Police Constable Result 2026: Number of Qualified Candidates
UPPRPB has released the final result for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 on October 14, 2026, on the official website. This recruitment was released for posts such as: Constable Civil Police Male and Female, Constable PAC/ Armed Police (MALE), Constable Special Security Force (MALE), Jail Warder (Male), Jail Warder (Female), Constable Mounted Police (MALE), Female Constable for Female Battalion. Given below is the list of the qualified candidates in the UP Police Constable Result 2026:-
|
Post Name
|
Total Candidates
|
Constable Civil Police (Male/ Female)
|
10469
|
Constable PAC/ Armed Police (MALE)
|
15131
|
Constable Special Security Force (MALE)
|
1341
|
Jail Warder (Male)
|
3279
|
Jail Warder (Female)
|
106
|
Constable Mounted Police (MALE)
|
71
|
Female Constable for Female Battalion
|
2282
Candidates should check the merit list, which is available on the official website of UPPRPB, for their name and registration or application number.
Details Mentioned on the UP Police Constable Final Selection List
The UP Police Constable Final Selection List has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates should carefully check the details that have been mentioned in the result PDF to confirm their qualifying status. Given below are the details that will be mentioned in the final result of the UP Police Constable 2026:-
- Candidate’s roll number
- Registration number, wherever it is mentioned
- Category, if applicable, etc.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.