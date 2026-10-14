UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT: Check Result at uppbpb.gov.in- Get Direct Link

Key Points UPPRPB declared UP Police Constable Result 2026 with category-wise cutoff marks.

The written exam was held on June 8,9 and 10, 2026

This is the Final Selection Result for the Direcy Recruitment-2025 for Constable Posts in UP Police.

UP Police Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially declared the result for the final result, along with the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment under the advertisement number PRPB-B07/2027. Out of 21, 92, 236 candidates who appeared for the exam across six shifts, a total of 76,184 candidates, which is almost 2.33 times the 32,679 total vacancies announced, were shortlisted and called for the further stages of the selection process, which are Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test, and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has released the final result, which includes the result status and the category-wise cutoff marks for the qualified candidates who appeared for the written exam, PMT and PST, DV, and medical exam. The written exams were held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026. The PMT and DV exams were conducted from August 17 to 31, 2026. Candidates can use the direct link given below to check the UP Police Constable Result 2026:-

UP Police Constable Result 2026 OUT Direct Link UP Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026 Along with the result, UP Police has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the UP Police Constable final result 2026. The UP Police Constable category-wise cutoff marks have been released for each post, such as Constable PAC/ Armed Police, Constable Citizen Police, Special Security Force, Female Battalion Constable, Constable Mounted Police, and Jail Warder. Also check, UP Police Constable Final Cutoff 2026 Steps to Check UP Police Constable Final Result 2026 To check the UP Police Constable final result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Top Notices section.

Click on the “Link to view the final selection result under Direct Recruitment-2025 for Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Click on the result link for the post for which you have applied.

Either click on the consolidated list or the category-wise merit list.

The PDF will open on your screen.

Press Ctrl+F and enter either your name or roll number to search.

Save the PDF for future reference

UP Police Constable Result 2026: Number of Qualified Candidates UPPRPB has released the final result for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 on October 14, 2026, on the official website. This recruitment was released for posts such as: Constable Civil Police Male and Female, Constable PAC/ Armed Police (MALE), Constable Special Security Force (MALE), Jail Warder (Male), Jail Warder (Female), Constable Mounted Police (MALE), Female Constable for Female Battalion. Given below is the list of the qualified candidates in the UP Police Constable Result 2026:- Post Name Total Candidates Constable Civil Police (Male/ Female) 10469 Constable PAC/ Armed Police (MALE) 15131 Constable Special Security Force (MALE) 1341 Jail Warder (Male) 3279 Jail Warder (Female) 106 Constable Mounted Police (MALE) 71 Female Constable for Female Battalion 2282