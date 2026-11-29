DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is likely to release the DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026 soon for the posts of Physical Education Teacher (PET) on its official website -dsssb.gov.in. The written exam for this much-awaited recruitment drive against Post Code 41/22 is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the official website-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates appearing in the written exam can check all the crucial details related to DSSSB Physical Education Teacher 2026, including admit card release date, steps to download hall ticket, and other through the article below.

DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026 Date

The DSSSB PET Hall Ticket 2026 release date has not been officially released by the DSSSB for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts. The written exam for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts against Post Code 41/22 is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026 across the state. As per the general practice, the exam hall ticket is usually released shortly before the commencement of the exam. It is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated shortly on the official website.