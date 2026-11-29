DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026: When and Where to Download Physical Education Teacher Hall Ticket Link and more details
DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for the posts of Physical Education Teacher (PET). The written exam is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026. Check the expected date for hall ticket download and more details here.
DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is likely to release the DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026 soon for the posts of Physical Education Teacher (PET) on its official website -dsssb.gov.in. The written exam for this much-awaited recruitment drive against Post Code 41/22 is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the official website-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Candidates appearing in the written exam can check all the crucial details related to DSSSB Physical Education Teacher 2026, including admit card release date, steps to download hall ticket, and other through the article below.
DSSSB PET Admit Card 2026 Date
The DSSSB PET Hall Ticket 2026 release date has not been officially released by the DSSSB for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts. The written exam for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts against Post Code 41/22 is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026 across the state. As per the general practice, the exam hall ticket is usually released shortly before the commencement of the exam. It is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated shortly on the official website.
DSSSB PET Hall Ticket 2026:Key Highlights
The overview of DSSSB PET Admit card 2026 for the posts of Physical Education Teacher (PET) is given in the table below:
|Detail
|Information
|Conducting Body
|Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|Post Name
|Physical Education Teacher
|Post Code
|41/22
|Department
|Directorate of Education, GNCTD
|Exam Mode
|Online (Computer Based Test)
|Exam Dates
|14 December 2026 (Monday) and 15 December 2026 (Tuesday)
|Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Official Website
|dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026: Shift-Wise Schedule
The written exam for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts against Post Code 41/22 is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 December 2026. Check the details of the exam date and schedule given below-
|Date & Day
|Shift
|Timing
|December 14, 2026 (Monday)
|Shift I
|09:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Shift II
|01:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|Shift III
|05:00 PM – 07:00 PM
|December 15, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Shift I
|09:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Shift II
|01:00 PM – 03:00 PM
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.