IIM Indore has successfully conducted Slot 1 of CAT 2026. Based on the initial expert analysis and candidate feedback, the VARC section was easier, DILR proved tricky due to set selection, while QA was moderate in difficulty. The first slot followed a largely familiar exam pattern, with a few changes in the VARC question types. CAT 2026 Slot 2 is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM and will continue until 2:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the afternoon session are advised to reach their allotted examination centres by 11:00 AM (reporting time). The gates will close at 12:00 noon, and entry will not be permitted after the prescribed closing time.
Following Slot 2, CAT 2026 Slot 3 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the evening session are advised to reach their allotted examination centres by 3:00 PM (reporting time). The gates will close at 4:00 PM, and candidates arriving after the prescribed closing time will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Aspirants should plan their travel accordingly and carry their admit cards and valid photo ID proofs for verification.
CAT 2026: Highlights
The CAT 2026 exam analysis will provide a closer look at the questions asked in each section, the topics covered and their weightage. It will also highlight the number of questions candidates could attempt with reasonable accuracy. The following table gives an overview of the CAT 2026 exam pattern and key details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026
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Conducting IIM
|
IIM Indore
|
Exam Level
|
National-level MBA Entrance Examination
|
Exam Date
|
November 29, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Language
|
English
|
Total Registered Candidates
|
Around 2.84 lakh
|
Total Test Cities
|
170
|
Total Exam Slots
|
3
|
Slot 1 Timing
|
8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
|
Slot 2 Timing
|
12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|
Slot 3 Timing
|
4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|
Total Sections
|
3
|
Total Questions
|
68
|
Total Marks
|
204
|
Total Exam Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Sectional Time Limit
|
40 minutes per section
|
VARC Questions
|
24
|
DILR Questions
|
22
|
Quantitative Ability Questions
|
22
|
Question Types
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Type In The Answer (TITA)
|
Correct Answer
|
+3 marks
|
Incorrect MCQ Answer
|
-1 mark
|
Incorrect TITA Answer
|
No negative marking
|
Unattempted Questions
|
No marks awarded or deducted
|
On-Screen Calculator
|
Available
|
Section Switching
|
Candidates cannot switch between sections during the examination
|
Official Website
|
iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2026 Slot 1 Paper Analysis: VARC Easier, DILR Tricky Due to Set Selection, QA Moderate
According to the expert analysis of CAT 2026 Slot 1, the overall paper pattern remained largely similar to the previous year, with no major changes in the total number of questions across sections. While VARC included a change in the Verbal Ability question pattern, DILR continued to challenge candidates with time-consuming set selection. The QA section saw a stronger focus on Arithmetic and Algebra. Overall, the paper offered a manageable number of questions for well-prepared candidates.
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CAT 2026 Slot 1: Section-Wise Paper Analysis
|
Particulars
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Total Questions
|
24
|
22
|
22
|
Difficulty Level
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Major Topics
|
RC, Cloze Test, Para Jumbles, Summary
|
Games, Puzzles, Data Interpretation
|
Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry
|
TITA Questions
|
7
|
Increased compared to last year
|
8
|
Doable Questions
|
13–15
|
2–3 sets
|
8–9
|
Key Observation
|
New cloze test questions
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Set selection was challenging
|
Arithmetic and Algebra dominated
CAT 2026 Expected Good Attempts: How Many Questions Should You Attempt?
Based on previous CAT exam trends, candidates can expect around 35–42 good attempts in CAT 2026. The expected section-wise and slot-wise good attempts are given below.
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CAT 2026 Slot
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
Slot 1
|
14–17
|
9–12
|
11–14
|
35–42
|
Slot 2
|
14–17
|
9–12
|
11–14
|
35–42
|
Slot 3
|
14–17
|
9–12
|
11–14
|
35–42
|
IIM Call Predictor 2026-27