IIM Indore has successfully conducted Slot 1 of CAT 2026. Based on the initial expert analysis and candidate feedback, the VARC section was easier, DILR proved tricky due to set selection, while QA was moderate in difficulty. The first slot followed a largely familiar exam pattern, with a few changes in the VARC question types. CAT 2026 Slot 2 is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM and will continue until 2:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the afternoon session are advised to reach their allotted examination centres by 11:00 AM (reporting time). The gates will close at 12:00 noon, and entry will not be permitted after the prescribed closing time.

Following Slot 2, CAT 2026 Slot 3 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the evening session are advised to reach their allotted examination centres by 3:00 PM (reporting time). The gates will close at 4:00 PM, and candidates arriving after the prescribed closing time will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Aspirants should plan their travel accordingly and carry their admit cards and valid photo ID proofs for verification.

CAT 2026: Highlights

The CAT 2026 exam analysis will provide a closer look at the questions asked in each section, the topics covered and their weightage. It will also highlight the number of questions candidates could attempt with reasonable accuracy. The following table gives an overview of the CAT 2026 exam pattern and key details:

Particulars Details Exam Name Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 Conducting IIM IIM Indore Exam Level National-level MBA Entrance Examination Exam Date November 29, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Language English Total Registered Candidates Around 2.84 lakh Total Test Cities 170 Total Exam Slots 3 Slot 1 Timing 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Slot 2 Timing 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Slot 3 Timing 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Total Sections 3 Total Questions 68 Total Marks 204 Total Exam Duration 120 minutes Sectional Time Limit 40 minutes per section VARC Questions 24 DILR Questions 22 Quantitative Ability Questions 22 Question Types Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Type In The Answer (TITA) Correct Answer +3 marks Incorrect MCQ Answer -1 mark Incorrect TITA Answer No negative marking Unattempted Questions No marks awarded or deducted On-Screen Calculator Available Section Switching Candidates cannot switch between sections during the examination Official Website iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2026 Slot 1 Paper Analysis: VARC Easier, DILR Tricky Due to Set Selection, QA Moderate

According to the expert analysis of CAT 2026 Slot 1, the overall paper pattern remained largely similar to the previous year, with no major changes in the total number of questions across sections. While VARC included a change in the Verbal Ability question pattern, DILR continued to challenge candidates with time-consuming set selection. The QA section saw a stronger focus on Arithmetic and Algebra. Overall, the paper offered a manageable number of questions for well-prepared candidates.

CAT 2026 Slot 1: Section-Wise Paper Analysis Particulars VARC DILR QA Total Questions 24 22 22 Difficulty Level Easy to Moderate Moderate to Difficult Easy to Moderate Major Topics RC, Cloze Test, Para Jumbles, Summary Games, Puzzles, Data Interpretation Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry TITA Questions 7 Increased compared to last year 8 Doable Questions 13–15 2–3 sets 8–9 Key Observation New cloze test questions Set selection was challenging Arithmetic and Algebra dominated

CAT 2026 Expected Good Attempts: How Many Questions Should You Attempt?

Based on previous CAT exam trends, candidates can expect around 35–42 good attempts in CAT 2026. The expected section-wise and slot-wise good attempts are given below.