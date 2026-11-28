Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026: Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF Link Active Soon
The Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The CBT examination will be held on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on allahabadhighcourt.in.
- The examination is scheduled for December 8, 9, and 10, 2026.
- A total of 543 vacancies will be filled; exam city slip released Nov 27, 2026.
Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will soon release the RO ARO Admit Card 2026 on its official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. Earlier the exam city intimation slip was released on November 27, 2026. All those candidates who have successfully applied and registered for the Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant recruitment examination can then access their download hall tickets once the link is activated. The examination will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026. Through this recruitment drive for a total of 543 vacancies would be filled under Advertisement No 02/2026
The RO ARO exam is set to conducted across 14 districts including Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Varanasi.
Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 download link will be available on the official website before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must enter their login credentials to access and download the hall ticket. The hall ticket is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the exam. The direct download link will also be provided below once it gets activated.
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Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Active Soon)
Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details regarding the Allahabad High Court RO ARO Recruitment Examination 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Allahabad High Court
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Examination Name
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RO, ARO and Computer Assistant Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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02/2026
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Total Vacancies
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543
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Posts
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Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant
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Admit Card Date
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To be announced
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Exam City Slip
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November 27, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 8, 9 and 10, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Official Website
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allahabadhighcourt.in
How to Download Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their Allahabad High Court RO ARO Hall Ticket 2026 by following the simple steps given below -
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Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the examination section.
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Now click on the link titled “Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026.”
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Now you have to enter your login credentials such as application number and password.
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Submit the details to download your admit card.
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Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for the exam day.
What Details are Mentioned on Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026?
The Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026 will contain overall details related to the exam. Candidates must verify those details once after downloading their hall tickets. The following details are expected to be mentioned on the hall ticket-
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number and Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Examination Name and Post Applied
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Advertisement Number
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Examination Date and Shift Timing
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name and Complete Address
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Important Examination Instructions
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Category and Gender
In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates must immediately contact the concerned examination authorities for clarification before the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.