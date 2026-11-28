Allahabad High Court RO ARO Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will soon release the RO ARO Admit Card 2026 on its official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. Earlier the exam city intimation slip was released on November 27, 2026. All those candidates who have successfully applied and registered for the Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant recruitment examination can then access their download hall tickets once the link is activated. The examination will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026. Through this recruitment drive for a total of 543 vacancies would be filled under Advertisement No 02/2026

The RO ARO exam is set to conducted across 14 districts including Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Varanasi.