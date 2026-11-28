The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the registration schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2027. The online application process will begin on December 1, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their forms until April 20, 2027, according to media reports. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of May 2027 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses at government, government-aided and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh will be able to apply through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP JEECUP 2027 Important Dates Category / Aspect Details Important Dates • Registration Begins: December 1, 2026 • Last Date to Apply: April 20, 2027 • Exam Date: First week of May 2027 Application Fees • General / OBC: Rs 300 • SC / ST: Rs 200 Exam Pattern • Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test - CBT) • Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes • Coverage: Admissions to 1st-year diploma programmes and 2nd-year lateral entry across various groups (A-L, W)

UP JEECUP 2027 Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for the entrance examination must have passed Class 10 with at least 35% aggregate marks. They must also have secured at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, as reported in the admission details. The eligibility requirements may vary depending on the course and admission group. Applicants should check the official information brochure before completing the application process. UP JEECUP 2027 Application Fee The application fee will depend on the candidate’s category. The fee details are as follows: Category Application Fee General Rs 300 OBC Rs 300 SC Rs 200 ST Rs 200 UP JEECUP 2027 Exam Pattern The JEECUP 2027 examination will be conducted online and will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.