UP JEECUP 2027 Registration Begins December 1, Exam in May; Check Eligibility, Fees
UP JEECUP 2027 registration will begin on December 1, 2026. Candidates can apply until April 20, 2027, while the UP Polytechnic entrance examination is scheduled for the first week of May. Check eligibility, application fees, exam pattern and other details.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the registration schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2027. The online application process will begin on December 1, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their forms until April 20, 2027, according to media reports.
The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of May 2027 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses at government, government-aided and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh will be able to apply through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
UP JEECUP 2027 Important Dates
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Category / Aspect
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Details
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Important Dates
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• Registration Begins: December 1, 2026
• Last Date to Apply: April 20, 2027
• Exam Date: First week of May 2027
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Application Fees
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• General / OBC: Rs 300
• SC / ST: Rs 200
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Exam Pattern
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• Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test - CBT)
• Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
• Coverage: Admissions to 1st-year diploma programmes and 2nd-year lateral entry across various groups (A-L, W)
UP JEECUP 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the entrance examination must have passed Class 10 with at least 35% aggregate marks. They must also have secured at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, as reported in the admission details.
The eligibility requirements may vary depending on the course and admission group. Applicants should check the official information brochure before completing the application process.
UP JEECUP 2027 Application Fee
The application fee will depend on the candidate’s category. The fee details are as follows:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General
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Rs 300
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OBC
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Rs 300
|
SC
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Rs 200
|
ST
|
Rs 200
UP JEECUP 2027 Exam Pattern
The JEECUP 2027 examination will be conducted online and will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.
The entrance test will cover admissions to first-year diploma programmes and second-year admissions through lateral entry. Courses are offered under different groups, including Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, K, L and W.
Admission will be based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination, followed by the counselling process.
Help Centres for JEECUP 2027 Registration
The examination council has also established help centres at government and government-aided polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who face difficulties while completing their online application forms can visit these centres for assistance with the registration process.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.