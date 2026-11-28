The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination must follow the prescribed exam-day guidelines, carry the required documents and reach their allotted examination centres on time.

The examination will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their AIBE 22 admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity card to gain entry into the examination centre.

The AIBE is a qualifying examination for law graduates who wish to practise law in India. Candidates who clear the examination become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) issued by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE 22 Exam 2026: Important Details