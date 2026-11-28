AIBE 22 Exam on November 29: Check Exam-Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Passing Marks and Important Instructions
The Bar Council of India will conduct AIBE 22 on November 29, 2026. Check the examination timings, reporting time, dress code, permitted items, OMR instructions and category-wise passing marks.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination must follow the prescribed exam-day guidelines, carry the required documents and reach their allotted examination centres on time.
The examination will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their AIBE 22 admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity card to gain entry into the examination centre.
The AIBE is a qualifying examination for law graduates who wish to practise law in India. Candidates who clear the examination become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) issued by the Bar Council of India.
AIBE 22 Exam 2026: Important Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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AIBE XXII
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Conducting body
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Bar Council of India
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Exam date
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November 29, 2026
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Exam mode
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Offline (Pen-and-paper)
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Reporting time
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11:30 AM
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Examination starts
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1:00 PM
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Gate closing time
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1:15 PM
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Examination ends
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4:00 PM
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Official website
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allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 22 Exam-Day Guidelines 2026
The BCI has issued examination guidelines to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly. Candidates should follow these instructions to avoid any last-minute problems.
Important instructions include:
- Candidates must carry a printed copy of their AIBE 22 admit card.
- A valid government-issued photo identity proof is mandatory.
- Candidates should reach their allotted examination centres by 11:30 AM.
- Entry will not be permitted after 1:15 PM, as specified in the examination guidelines.
- Candidates can carry only Bare Acts without notes and comments inside the examination centre.
- Mobile phones, smartwatches, digital watches, calculators, electronic gadgets, bags and handbags are prohibited.
- Candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their answers on the OMR sheet.
- Candidates must correctly fill in their roll number and question booklet set code on the OMR sheet.
- Candidates cannot leave the examination hall before the examination concludes and must submit their answer sheets.
- Candidates found using unfair means or carrying unauthorised materials may face disqualification.
Documents and Items to Carry for AIBE 22
Candidates should keep the following items ready before leaving for the examination centre:
- AIBE 22 Admit Card: A printed copy of the admit card is compulsory.
- Photo ID Proof: Carry an original government-issued identity document, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport or driving licence.
- Ballpoint Pen: Carry a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking answers on the OMR sheet.
- Bare Acts: Candidates can carry Bare Acts without notes and comments, as permitted under the examination guidelines.
Candidates should avoid carrying unnecessary belongings to the examination centre, particularly electronic devices and bags.
AIBE 22 Dress Code 2026
The BCI has not specified a separate detailed uniform or mandatory clothing pattern for candidates. However, candidates should wear simple and comfortable clothes while appearing for the examination.
Candidates should keep the following points in mind:
- Wear comfortable and appropriate clothing.
- Avoid excessive jewellery and unnecessary accessories.
- Avoid carrying electronic accessories, including smartwatches.
- Follow any additional instructions mentioned on the admit card.
Candidates should prioritise comfortable clothing and cooperate with the security checks at their examination centres.
AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026
The AIBE is a qualifying examination, and candidates must secure the minimum prescribed marks to pass. The qualifying criteria published by the BCI are different for various categories.
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Category
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Minimum qualifying percentage
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General
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45%
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OBC
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45%
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SC
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40%
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ST
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40%
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Persons with disabilities
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40%
Important Instructions for Filling the OMR Sheet
Since AIBE 22 will be conducted in offline mode, candidates must be careful while marking their answers.
- Use only a blue or black ballpoint pen.
- Do not use a pencil to mark answers.
- Fill in the question booklet set code correctly.
- Check the roll number and other details before submitting the OMR sheet.
- Avoid leaving mandatory fields blank.
- Submit the answer sheet to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.
- Incorrect or incomplete details on the OMR sheet may affect the evaluation of the answer sheet.
What Happens After AIBE 22?
After the examination, the Bar Council of India is expected to release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to check their responses and raise objections against answers within the prescribed period, if an objection facility is provided.
Following the review of objections, the BCI will publish the final answer key and declare the AIBE 22 result.
Candidates who qualify will be eligible for the Certificate of Practice, subject to the applicable BCI requirements. They should regularly visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, for answer key and result announcements.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.