The people of Delhi are set to get Line 10 of the Metro by December 2026 or early 2027. The under-construction Golden Line will improve connectivity across South Delhi and provide better access to the airport.

Earlier, the Golden Line was termed the Silver Line. The Golden Line (Line 10) will connect Delhi Aerocity with Tughlakabad, covering a distance of almost 23.6 kilometres.

In this article, check out everything about the Delhi Metro Golden Line, including its construction, stations, route and latest updates.

Delhi Metro Golden Line: Key Overview

The construction of the Golden Line started in June 2022 by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Golden Line will cover a distance of approximately 23.6 kilometres and connect Delhi Aerocity with Tughlakabad. The corridor will have a total of 15 stations, including 11 underground and 4 elevated stations.