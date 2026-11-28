Delhi Metro Golden Line to Open by December 2026? Check 4 New Stations and Route Details
The first phase of Delhi Metro's Golden Line is expected to open by December 2026 or early 2027, adding 4 stations across an 8.4-km stretch between Tughlakabad and Sangam Vihar.
The people of Delhi are set to get Line 10 of the Metro by December 2026 or early 2027. The under-construction Golden Line will improve connectivity across South Delhi and provide better access to the airport.
Earlier, the Golden Line was termed the Silver Line. The Golden Line (Line 10) will connect Delhi Aerocity with Tughlakabad, covering a distance of almost 23.6 kilometres.
In this article, check out everything about the Delhi Metro Golden Line, including its construction, stations, route and latest updates.
Delhi Metro Golden Line: Key Overview
The construction of the Golden Line started in June 2022 by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The Golden Line will cover a distance of approximately 23.6 kilometres and connect Delhi Aerocity with Tughlakabad. The corridor will have a total of 15 stations, including 11 underground and 4 elevated stations.
The first section of the Golden Line, which is expected to open by December 2026 or early 2027, will cover a distance of 8.4 kilometres between Tughlakabad and Sangam Vihar.
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Particulars
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Details
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Metro Line Number
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Line 10
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Metro Line Name
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Golden Line
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Earlier Name
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Silver Line
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Metro Network
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Delhi Metro
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Project Phase
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Phase IV
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Construction Started
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June 2022
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Total Route Length
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23.6 km
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Starting Station
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Delhi Aerocity
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Last Station
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Tughlakabad
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Total Stations
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15
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Underground Stations
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11
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Elevated Stations
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4
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First Section to Open
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Tughlakabad-Sangam Vihar
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Length of First Section
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8.4 km
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Expected Opening
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December 2026 or early 2027
Delhi Metro Golden Line: 4 Stations Likely to Open by December 2026
The first section of the Golden Line is expected to become operational by December 2026, as reported by TOI. It will cover a distance of approximately 8.4 kilometres and have 4 stations.
Below is the list of stations that are likely to open in the first phase:
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S. No.
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Station Name
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Type
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1
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Tughlakabad
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Underground
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2
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Tughlakabad Railway Colony
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Underground
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3
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Anandmayee Marg Junction
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Underground
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4
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Sangam Vihar
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Elevated
READ | Delhi Metro Magenta Line to Get 6 New Stations by January 2027: Check Names, Route and 4 Major Interchanges
Delhi Metro Golden Line: Complete Route and Stations
The entire Golden Line will connect Delhi Aerocity with Tughlakabad through 15 stations. These include 11 underground and 4 elevated stations.
Below is the complete list of stations on the Golden Line:
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S. No.
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Station Name
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Type
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1
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Delhi Aerocity
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Underground
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2
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Mahipalpur
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Underground
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3
|
Vasant Kunj
|
Underground
|
4
|
Kishangarh
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Underground
|
5
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Chhatarpur
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Underground
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6
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Chhatarpur Mandir
|
Underground
|
7
|
IGNOU
|
Underground
|
8
|
Neb Sarai
|
Underground
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9
|
Saket G Block
|
Elevated
|
10
|
Ambedkar Nagar
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Elevated
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11
|
Khanpur
|
Elevated
|
12
|
Sangam Vihar-Tigri
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Elevated
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13
|
Anandmayee Marg Junction
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Underground
|
14
|
Tughlakabad Railway Colony
|
Underground
|
15
|
Tughlakabad
|
Underground
Source: DMRC
Delhi Metro Golden Line: Major Interchange Stations
The Golden Line will also expected to provide interchange facilities with other metro lines, which will help passengers connect with different parts of Delhi.
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Delhi Aerocity: Airport Express Line.
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Chhatarpur: Yellow Line.
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Tughlakabad: Violet Line.
READ: |Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension 2026: New Route, 5 Stations, Blue Line Interchange and Traffic Benefits
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com