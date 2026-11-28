India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, which carries millions of passengers and thousands of tons of goods every day from one part of the country to another. This infrastructure has some of the most complex engineering marvels that help connect different parts of the country through challenging geographical regions. One such example is Chenab railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently in one of the major breakthroughs, Indian Railways has just completed a 6.59 kilometre tunnel in the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway project in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. This will further enhance connectivity in the region. There are numerous railway tunnels across the country. In this article, we will explore the top 10 longest operational railway tunnels in India by length. List of 10 Longest Operational Railway Tunnels in India

Rank Railway Tunnel Length State / UT 1 Tunnel T-50 12.775 km Jammu and Kashmir 2 Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel 11.215 km Jammu and Kashmir 3 Tunnel T-44 11.130 km Jammu and Kashmir 4 Sangaldan-Sumber Tunnel (T-49) 10.178 km Jammu and Kashmir 5 Tunnel T-42 9.316 km Jammu and Kashmir 6 Tunnel T-52 8.610 km Jammu and Kashmir 7 Rapuru Railway Tunnel 6.642 km Andhra Pradesh 8 Karbude Railway Tunnel 6.506 km Maharashtra 9 Tunnel T-43 6.292 km Jammu and Kashmir 10 Tunnel T-36 5.941 km Jammu and Kashmir Top 10 Longest Railway Tunnels in India 1. Tunnel T-50 On top of the list of the longest railway tunnels in India is Tunnel T-50. It is located in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project. It was inaugurated in 2024 and marked one of the most standout moments for Indian Railways. The tunnel connects Khari and Sumber.

Length: 12.775 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Khari and Sumber 2. Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel The second in the list is the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel. It passes through the Pir Panjal mountain range and connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. The tunnel was opened for rail traffic in 2013. Length: 11.215 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Banihal and Qazigund 3. Tunnel T-44 Then comes the T-44 railway tunnel, which was constructed under the USBRL project. It is also located in Jammu and Kashmir and is one of the major railway tunnels developed as part of this project. Length: 11.130 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Sawalkote and Sangaldan 4. Sangaldan-Sumber Tunnel (T-49) The Sangaldan-Sumber tunnel is another major railway tunnel located in Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of the USBRL project and provides railway connectivity between Sangaldan and Sumber.

Length: 10.178 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Sangaldan and Sumber 5. Tunnel T-42 The T-42 tunnel is located in the Jammu and Kashmir region on the Katra-Banihal railway section. It is one of the most crucial parts of this railway route and connects the Dugga and Salalgot areas. This infrastructure is an important part of improving railway connectivity in the region. Length: 9.316 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Dugga and Sawalkote 6. Tunnel T-52 Another railway tunnel on the USBRL route is T-52. It is located between Khari and Banihal and passes through the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir. Length: 8.610 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Khari and Banihal 7. Rapuru Railway Tunnel In the list of longest railway tunnels outside Jammu and Kashmir on this list is the Rapuru Railway Tunnel in Andhra Pradesh. It was developed to improve railway connectivity in the region and is an important tunnel on the freight corridor.

Length: 6.642 km

State: Andhra Pradesh

Connects: Vellikallu and Cherlopalli 8. Karbude Railway Tunnel Then comes the Karbude Railway Tunnel, which is located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. It was one of the longest railway tunnels on the Konkan Railway network. It is an important part of the railway network in the region and passes through the Konkan route. Length: 6.506 km

State: Maharashtra

Connects: Ukshi and Bhoke 9. Tunnel T-43 The Tunnel T-43 is located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and it is one of the tunnels that have been created for the purposes of USBRL project. It is found on the Sawalkote-Sangaldan section, and it is considered one of the longest tunnels that have been built to make rail connections in the area. Length: 6.292 km

State: Jammu and Kashmir

Connects: Sawalkote and Sangaldan