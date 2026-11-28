Longest Railway Tunnels in India: Check Top 10 Operational Rail Tunnels by Length
Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone with the breakthrough of a 6.59 km tunnel in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project. Check the top 10 longest operational railway tunnels in India.
India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, which carries millions of passengers and thousands of tons of goods every day from one part of the country to another.
This infrastructure has some of the most complex engineering marvels that help connect different parts of the country through challenging geographical regions. One such example is Chenab railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently in one of the major breakthroughs, Indian Railways has just completed a 6.59 kilometre tunnel in the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway project in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. This will further enhance connectivity in the region.
There are numerous railway tunnels across the country. In this article, we will explore the top 10 longest operational railway tunnels in India by length.
List of 10 Longest Operational Railway Tunnels in India
|
Rank
|
Railway Tunnel
|
Length
|
State / UT
|
1
|
Tunnel T-50
|
12.775 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
2
|
Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel
|
11.215 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
3
|
Tunnel T-44
|
11.130 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
4
|
Sangaldan-Sumber Tunnel (T-49)
|
10.178 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
5
|
Tunnel T-42
|
9.316 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
6
|
Tunnel T-52
|
8.610 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
7
|
Rapuru Railway Tunnel
|
6.642 km
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Karbude Railway Tunnel
|
6.506 km
|
Maharashtra
|
9
|
Tunnel T-43
|
6.292 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
10
|
Tunnel T-36
|
5.941 km
|
Jammu and Kashmir
Top 10 Longest Railway Tunnels in India
1. Tunnel T-50
On top of the list of the longest railway tunnels in India is Tunnel T-50. It is located in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project. It was inaugurated in 2024 and marked one of the most standout moments for Indian Railways. The tunnel connects Khari and Sumber.
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Length: 12.775 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Khari and Sumber
2. Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel
The second in the list is the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel. It passes through the Pir Panjal mountain range and connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. The tunnel was opened for rail traffic in 2013.
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Length: 11.215 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Banihal and Qazigund
3. Tunnel T-44
Then comes the T-44 railway tunnel, which was constructed under the USBRL project. It is also located in Jammu and Kashmir and is one of the major railway tunnels developed as part of this project.
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Length: 11.130 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Sawalkote and Sangaldan
4. Sangaldan-Sumber Tunnel (T-49)
The Sangaldan-Sumber tunnel is another major railway tunnel located in Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of the USBRL project and provides railway connectivity between Sangaldan and Sumber.
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Length: 10.178 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Sangaldan and Sumber
5. Tunnel T-42
The T-42 tunnel is located in the Jammu and Kashmir region on the Katra-Banihal railway section. It is one of the most crucial parts of this railway route and connects the Dugga and Salalgot areas. This infrastructure is an important part of improving railway connectivity in the region.
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Length: 9.316 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Dugga and Sawalkote
6. Tunnel T-52
Another railway tunnel on the USBRL route is T-52. It is located between Khari and Banihal and passes through the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.
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Length: 8.610 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Khari and Banihal
7. Rapuru Railway Tunnel
In the list of longest railway tunnels outside Jammu and Kashmir on this list is the Rapuru Railway Tunnel in Andhra Pradesh. It was developed to improve railway connectivity in the region and is an important tunnel on the freight corridor.
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Length: 6.642 km
-
State: Andhra Pradesh
-
Connects: Vellikallu and Cherlopalli
8. Karbude Railway Tunnel
Then comes the Karbude Railway Tunnel, which is located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. It was one of the longest railway tunnels on the Konkan Railway network. It is an important part of the railway network in the region and passes through the Konkan route.
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Length: 6.506 km
-
State: Maharashtra
-
Connects: Ukshi and Bhoke
9. Tunnel T-43
The Tunnel T-43 is located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and it is one of the tunnels that have been created for the purposes of USBRL project. It is found on the Sawalkote-Sangaldan section, and it is considered one of the longest tunnels that have been built to make rail connections in the area.
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Length: 6.292 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Sawalkote and Sangaldan
10. Tunnel T-36
The Tunnel T-36 tunnel is considered the tenth-longest on this list. This tunnel is found in the Katra-Banihal railway project connecting Reasi to Bakkal in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Length: 5.941 km
-
State: Jammu and Kashmir
-
Connects: Reasi and Bakkal
Also READ: World’s Longest Railway Tunnel to Cut Paris-Milan Travel Time by 2.5 Hours
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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