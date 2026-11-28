Nature Facts: The Animal That Always Keeps a Stone in Its Pocket While Swimming
Did you know sea otters keep stones in pockets under their arms? Learn how these clever marine animals use rocks to break open hard shells while eating.
The Animal That Always Keeps a Stone in Its Pocket While Swimming: Have you ever heard of an animal that carries its own stone while swimming in the sea? It may sound surprising, but the sea otter does exactly this!
A sea otter is a marine mammal known for using stones as tools to open hard-shelled food such as clams, mussels and crabs. What makes it even more interesting is that it can store its favourite stone in a loose fold of skin under its forearm and carry it while floating in water.
Let's learn some interesting facts about this amazing animal.
About Sea Otter?
The Sea Otter is a marine mammal that lives in coastal waters of the North Pacific Ocean.
Unlike many other marine mammals, sea otters do not have a thick layer of blubber to keep them warm. Instead, they have extremely thick fur that traps air and protects their bodies from cold water.
They spend much of their time floating on their backs, eating, grooming and resting.
Where Does a Sea Otter Keep Its Stone While Swimming?
This is the most interesting part!
Sea otters have loose folds of skin under each forearm, near their armpits. These folds work like small pockets or bags.
They use these pockets to carry:
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Stones that they use to open hard shells.
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Food collected from the ocean floor.
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Other small items they collect while searching for food.
When a sea otter dives underwater to find food, it can collect a stone and keep it safely in this skin pocket. It can then swim back to the surface with the stone.
So, where does it keep the stone? Under its forearm, near its armpit!
Source: Shedd Aquarium
Why Does a Sea Otter Carry a Stone?
Sea otters eat different marine animals, including clams, mussels, crabs, sea urchins and snails.
Some of these animals have very hard shells that are difficult to break with teeth alone.
To solve this problem, sea otters use stones as tools.
Here is how they do it:
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The sea otter dives underwater and collects food.
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It may also carry a stone in its underarm pocket.
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It comes back to the water's surface and floats on its back.
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It places the stone on its chest.
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It hits the hard-shelled food against the stone to break the shell.
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Once the shell opens, it eats the soft food inside.
This clever behaviour helps sea otters get food more easily.
Interesting Facts About Sea Otters
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Fact
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Details
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Scientific name
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Enhydra lutris
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Animal group
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Mammal
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Habitat
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Coastal waters of the North Pacific Ocean
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Favourite food
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Clams, crabs, mussels and sea urchins
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Special ability
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Uses stones as tools
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Stone storage
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Loose skin pockets under the forearms
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Swimming style
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Often swims and floats on its back
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Body covering
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Extremely thick fur
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Family
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Weasel family (Mustelidae)
5 Amazing Things to Know About Sea Otters
1. They use tools: Sea otters are among the few mammals that regularly use stones to open hard-shelled food.
2. They have built-in pockets: Their loose skin folds under the forearms work like small storage bags.
3. They float on their backs: Sea otters often eat and rest while floating on their backs.
4. They have very thick fur: Their fur helps them stay warm in cold ocean water.
5. They are clever eaters: Some sea otters reuse the same stone to open several food items.
Conclusion
The sea otter is one of the most interesting animals in the ocean. Its ability to use stones as tools and store them in special skin pockets makes it unique. It is a wonderful example of how animals use their bodies and intelligence to survive in nature.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.