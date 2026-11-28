The Animal That Always Keeps a Stone in Its Pocket While Swimming: Have you ever heard of an animal that carries its own stone while swimming in the sea? It may sound surprising, but the sea otter does exactly this!

A sea otter is a marine mammal known for using stones as tools to open hard-shelled food such as clams, mussels and crabs. What makes it even more interesting is that it can store its favourite stone in a loose fold of skin under its forearm and carry it while floating in water.

Let's learn some interesting facts about this amazing animal.

About Sea Otter?

The Sea Otter is a marine mammal that lives in coastal waters of the North Pacific Ocean.

Unlike many other marine mammals, sea otters do not have a thick layer of blubber to keep them warm. Instead, they have extremely thick fur that traps air and protects their bodies from cold water.