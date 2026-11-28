BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF at bssc.bihar.gov.in- Link Active
The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 has been released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth. The CBT will be conducted on December 1, 2026. Check all details here
BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially released the BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 on its official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. All those Candidates who have applied and registered for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade III recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth. The commission will conduct the computer based test on December 1, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 531 vacancies would be filled. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre.
BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 download link is now available on the official website. The commission will conduct the examination in online CBT mode in two shifts across the state. The recruitment examination is conducted under Advertisement No. 07/25 for Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III posts. Check the direct link to download the BSSC Steno Admit Card 2026 below.
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BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 Link
BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the BSSC Stenographer recruitment examination and hall ticket in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
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Exam Name
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BSSC Stenographer Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Stenographer / Steno Typist Grade-III
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Advertisement Number
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07/25
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Total Vacancies
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531
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 27, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 1, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Shifts
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Two
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Official Website
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bssc.bihar.gov.in
How to Download BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their BSSC Stenographer Hall Ticket 2026 by following the simple steps given below-
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Visit the official website of the BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the notice board section then Click Here to Download Admit Card for Adv. No.-07/25, Post-Stenographer/Steno Typist Grade-III
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Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.
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Submit the required details to download your hall ticket.
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Your BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check details mentioned in the PDF.
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Take a clear printout of the admit card for exam day.
Details Mentioned on BSSC Stenographer Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
After downloading the BSSC Stenographer admit card candidates can check the following details mentioned -
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number and Registration Number
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Father Name
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Date of Birth
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Photograph and Signature
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Category and Gender
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Examination Name and Post
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Exam Date and Shift Timing
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name and Address
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Important Examination Day Instructions
For more details and official announcements please visit the official website regularly.
Also Check- RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 (OUT) LIVE
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Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.