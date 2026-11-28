BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially released the BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 on its official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. All those Candidates who have applied and registered for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade III recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth. The commission will conduct the computer based test on December 1, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 531 vacancies would be filled. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre.

BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link

The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 download link is now available on the official website. The commission will conduct the examination in online CBT mode in two shifts across the state. The recruitment examination is conducted under Advertisement No. 07/25 for Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III posts. Check the direct link to download the BSSC Steno Admit Card 2026 below.