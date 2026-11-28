Key Points The CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 was released on November 27, 2026.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exams are scheduled for Dec 19, 22, and 27, 2026.

Candidates can check their allotted exam city on csirnet.nta.nic.in using credentials.

CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026. Candidates who are set to appear for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination can now check their allotted exam city through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip is available online and candidates can download it by entering their Application Number and Password. The examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. CSIR NET is a national level exam in India for science and technology students. It determines eligibility of Indian Nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor / Lectureship, and Ph.D admission. Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Examinations can now check their allotted examination city and download their City Intimation Slip from the official website. Exam Dates: 19, 22 & 27 December 2026 🔗 Download City Intimation Slip: https://t.co/bdulOOkKxD 96.75% candidates were allotted cities out of their four choices, of which 91.90 % were allotted their first choice. For queries, contact: csirnet@nta.ac.in 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026: परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची (City Intimation Slip) जारी! संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026 परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी अब आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से अपना आवंटित परीक्षा शहर देख सकते हैं और अपनी सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा तिथियाँ: 19, 22 और 27 दिसंबर 2026 सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप डाउनलोड करें: https://t.co/bdulOOkKxD 96.75% अभ्यर्थियों को उनके चार विकल्पों में से परीक्षा शहर आवंटित किए गए, जिनमें से 91.90% को उनकी प्रथम वरीयता का शहर आवंटित किया गया। किसी भी सहायता के लिए संपर्क करें: csirnet@nta.ac.in 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V #CSIRNET2026 #CSIRUGCNET #NTA #राष्ट्रीयपरीक्षाएजेंसी #CityIntimationSlip — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 27, 2026

CSIR NET City Slip 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the CSIR NET December 2026 examination in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Slip Name City Intimation Slip Release Date November 27, 2026 Exam Dates December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Login Credentials Application Number and Password Official Website csirnet.nta.nic.in CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link The NTA has activated the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the December session can visit the examination portal and log in using their credentials to check their allotted examination city. The direct link to download the CSIR NET exam city details is provided below.

CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Link Click Here How to Download CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download their CSIR NET December 2026 exam city intimation slip- Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage you have to click on the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link.

Click on the link to open the login window.

Now you have to enter your Application Number and Password.

Submit the details to download the city intimation slip.

Check the allotted examination city and download the slip for future reference. CSIR NET December 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timing As per the official released by NTA on November 27, 2026 the CSIR NET December examination will be conducted across different subjects on three dates. Candidates can check the subject wise examination schedule and shift timings below.