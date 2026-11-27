India is a country with many languages, cultures and traditions. The Constitution of India recognises Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union. English is also continued for official purposes under the Official Languages Act, 1963. However, India does not have any constitutionally declared national language. In a recent development, the Government of India released the updated edition of the Constitution of India in all 22 Scheduled Languages on November 26, 2026, on the occasion of Constitution Day. Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan released the editions at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The initiative aims to make constitutional knowledge accessible to people from different linguistic backgrounds. Constitution of India Released in 22 Scheduled Languages On November 26, 2026, the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice released the updated edition of the Constitution of India in all 22 Scheduled Languages.

The programme was organised at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, as part of the Constitution Day celebrations. Key highlights of the event: Chief Guest: Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan.

Minister Present: Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice.

Organising Department: Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Occasion: Constitution Day 2026.

Major Development: Release of the updated Constitution in all 22 Scheduled Languages.

Objective: To make the Constitution accessible to citizens across different linguistic backgrounds. https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/list-of-official-languages-of-indian-states-and-union-territories-1624022980-1 According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this is the first time since the Constitution came into force that an updated edition has been made available in all 22 Scheduled Languages.

The initiative is expected to improve constitutional awareness among citizens, particularly in rural areas, tribal communities and younger generations. Also Read | Official Languages of Indian States and Union Territories What Is the Official Language of India? The official language of the Union Government is Hindi written in the Devanagari script, as mentioned in Article 343 of the Indian Constitution. However, English is also used for official government work along with Hindi under the Official Languages Act, 1963. It is important to understand three different terms: Term Meaning Official Language of the Union Hindi in Devanagari script English for official purposes Continued alongside Hindi under the Official Languages Act, 1963 Scheduled Languages 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution National Language India has no constitutionally declared national language

Important: Hindi is not the national language of India. The Constitution does not give national language status to any language. Hindi and English as Official Languages of India Hindi and English are used for official purposes by the Union Government. However, their constitutional and legal positions are different. 1. Hindi Hindi in the Devanagari script is the official language of the Union under Article 343.

The international form of Indian numerals is prescribed for official purposes of the Union.

The Constitution provides for the progressive use of Hindi in official government work. 2. English English continued to be used for official purposes for 15 years after the Constitution came into force in 1950.

The Official Languages Act, 1963, provided for the continued use of English alongside Hindi after this period.

English is used in official communication, including communication between the Union Government and states that have not adopted Hindi as their official language.

It is also used for the transaction of business in Parliament.

What Are the 22 Scheduled Languages of India? The Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution recognises 22 Scheduled Languages. These languages represent India's linguistic and cultural diversity. They are recognised by the Constitution, but this does not mean that all 22 are official languages of the Union Government. Here is the complete list of 22 Scheduled Languages of India: No. Scheduled Language 1. Assamese 2. Bengali 3. Bodo 4. Dogri 5. Gujarati 6. Hindi 7. Kannada 8. Kashmiri 9. Konkani 10. Maithili 11. Malayalam 12. Manipuri 13. Marathi 14. Nepali 15. Odia 16. Punjabi 17. Sanskrit 18. Santali 19. Sindhi 20. Tamil 21. Telugu 22. Urdu Which Constitutional Articles Deal with Official Languages?

The official language provisions are mentioned in Part XVII (Articles 343 to 351) of the Indian Constitution. These provisions explain the use of languages in the Union Government, state administrations, courts and communication between different authorities. Article Subject Key Provision Article 343 Official Language of the Union Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the Union. Article 344 Commission and Parliamentary Committee Provides for a Commission and a Parliamentary Committee on official language matters. Article 345 Official Language of States Allows states to adopt one or more languages used in the state or Hindi as their official language. Article 346 Communication Between States Deals with the language used for communication between states and between a state and the Union. Article 347 Special Language Recognition Allows the President to recognise a language spoken by a substantial section of a state's population for specified purposes. Article 348 Language of Courts Provides for the use of English in the Supreme Court, High Courts and authoritative legal texts, subject to constitutional provisions. Article 349 Special Procedure Provides a special procedure for certain laws relating to language during the first 15 years of the Constitution. Article 350 Language for Grievances Allows people to submit representations for addressing grievances in a language used in the Union or the concerned state. Article 350A Mother-Tongue Education Provides for adequate facilities for mother-tongue education at the primary stage for children belonging to linguistic minorities. Article 350B Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities Provides for a Special Officer appointed by the President to investigate safeguards for linguistic minorities. Article 351 Development of Hindi Directs the Union to promote the spread and development of Hindi.

What Is Article 343 of the Indian Constitution? Article 343 is one of the most important constitutional provisions related to the official language of India. It deals with the official language of the Union and the use of Hindi and English for government purposes. Its main provisions include: 1. Official Language: Hindi in the Devanagari script is the official language of the Union. 2. Numerals: The international form of Indian numerals is used for official purposes of the Union. 3. 15-Year Period: English was allowed to continue for official purposes for 15 years from the commencement of the Constitution. 4. Use of Hindi: The President could authorise the use of Hindi along with English during this period. 5. Parliament's Power: Parliament can make laws to allow the continued use of English for specified official purposes.

What Is the Official Languages Act, 1963? The Official Languages Act, 1963, is an important law that deals with the use of languages for official purposes of the Union. It was enacted on May 10, 1963, and its Section 3 came into force on January 26, 1965. The Act provides for the continued use of English alongside Hindi for official purposes of the Union, even after the initial 15-year period mentioned in Article 343. Some important provisions are: English can continue to be used along with Hindi for official purposes of the Union.

English is used for communication between the Union and states that have not adopted Hindi as their official language.

It allows the use of Hindi and English for parliamentary business.

It provides rules for the use of languages in certain official documents and legislative work.

How Were 22 Languages Included in the Eighth Schedule? When the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, the Eighth Schedule included 14 languages. Over time, different Constitutional Amendments added more languages to the list. Constitutional Amendment Year Languages Added Total Languages Original Constitution 1950 14 languages 14 21st Amendment 1967 Sindhi 15 71st Amendment 1992 Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali 18 92nd Amendment 2003 Bodo, Dogri, Maithili and Santali 22 96th Amendment 2011 Oriya renamed as Odia 22 Important fact: The 96th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2011, changed the name of Oriya to Odia. It did not add a new language to the Eighth Schedule. Difference Between Official Language and National Language Many people think that Hindi is the national language of India. However, this is not correct.

The Constitution recognises Hindi as the official language of the Union, but it does not declare any language as the national language. Basis Official Language National Language Meaning Language used for government and administrative purposes Language representing a country's national identity Constitutional Status in India Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the Union No national language has been declared English Continued for official purposes alongside Hindi No such status Constitutional Provision Article 343 No specific provision declares a national language Other Languages States can adopt their own official languages No single language has been given this status Remember: India has an official language of the Union, but it does not have a constitutionally declared national language.