MPSC Clerk Typist Cutoff 2027: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination on January 24, 2027. While the exam is going to be conducted soon, candidates can analyse past year cutoffs to ensure their targeted score. The official cutoff marks of 2027 would be available at mpsc.gov.in only after the OMR-based Prelims exam ends and answer keys are released. Trends have been consistent in the upward direction in case of Open category Prelims cutoffs going from 48.25 in 2024 to 50.25 out of 100 in 2025 cycle because of large number of applicants, 0.25 negative marking, and postwise vacancies. Candidates going to appear for the exam can check a detailed list of MPSC Clerk Typist cutoffs expected in 2027, trends in past years Prelims and Mains, and categorywise qualifying cutoffs shared below.

Check| MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies to 16,717, Prelims Rescheduled to a New Date, Check Details Here MPSC Clerk Typist 2027: Overview The table highlights MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) Clerk Typist exam details provided below. Parameter Details Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Exam Name Maharashtra (Group-C Services) Combined Exam Post Clerk-Typist (Group C) Application Window 13 November 2026 to 27 November 2026 Prelims Exam Date 24 January 2027 Mains Exam Date Expected to be announced soon Exam Mode Offline (OMR-Based Pen & Paper) Selection Process 1. Preliminary Exam (100 Marks)

2. Main Exam (400 Marks)

3. Qualifying Typing Skill Test

4. Document Verification Application Fee ₹394 (Open Category) Age Limit 19 to 38 years (Open)

Upper age relaxation up to 43 years (Reserved)

45 years (PwD) Prelims Exam Pattern 100 Objective MCQs Mains Exam Pattern Paper 1 (Marathi & English) & Paper 2 (GS & Subject Knowledge) Educational Qualification Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university along with Government Typing Certificate Official Website mpsc.gov.in / mpsconline.gov.in

MPSC Group-C Prelims Cut-Off 2025 - Combined For the MPSC Group-C Combined Prelims 2025 examination cycle, the qualifying cutoff for the General category was found to be around 50.25 out of 100 for all categories except SBC (which had a cut off of 46.5), ST (which had a cut off of 42), and EWS (which had a cutoff of 35.5). In the case of horizontal reservation, the cutoff for female applicants was found to be 47.5 out of 100 for all important categories except DT(A)/VJ(A) (cut off 46.25), SBC (cut off 44), ST (cut off 37.5), and EWS (cut off 28). Category General Female Open (Unreserved) 50.25 47.5 SC 50.25 47.5 ST 42 37.5 DT (A) / VJ (A) 50.25 46.25 NT (B) 50.25 47.5 SBC 46.5 44 NT (C) 50.25 47.5 NT (D) 50.25 47.5 OBC 50.25 47.5 EWS 35.5 28 SEBC 50.25 47.5

MPSC Group-C Prelims Cut-Off 2024- Combined The table explains the MPSC Group C Prelims cutoff percentile for the year 2024. For the position cutoff for open category (Unreserved) was close to 48.25 while for female seats it was around 45.25. Category General Female Open (Unreserved) 48.25 45.25 SC 48.25 44.75 ST 39 35 DT (A) / VJ (A) 48.25 44.25 NT (B) 48.25 45.25 SBC 48.25 45.25 NT (C) 48.25 45.25 NT (D) 48.25 45.25 OBC 48.25 45.25 EWS 38.75 33.25 SEBC 48.25 45.25 MPSC Group-C Prelims Cut-Off 2023: Clerk-Typist Exam The cutoff remained constant at 19 for General and 18 for Female candidates for all the categories in the MPSC Group-C Prelims 2023 (Clerk-Typist) data set. These include Open (Unreserved), SC, DT(A)/VJ(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, and EWS categories. From the rest of the categories mentioned in the list, the cutoff for ST is 18 for General and 13.75 for Female candidates and SBC is 14.5 for General and Female candidates.

Category General Female Open (Unreserved) 19 18 SC 19 18 ST 18 13.75 DT (A) / VJ (A) 19 18 NT (B) 19 18 SBC 14.5 14.5 NT (C) 19 18 NT (D) 19 18 OBC 19 18 EWS 19 18 SEBC - - MPSC Group-C Prelims Cut-Off: Year-Wise Breakdown From 2023 (Clerk-Typist) to 2024 and 2025 (Combined), the cutoff marks increased for the entire period in MPSC Group-C Prelims. In 2023, the General cutoff was 19 (18 for Female) for most categories, ST 18 (13.75 for Female), SBC 14.5 (both Male and Female), and SEBC was not available.

In 2024, General cutoffs increased to 48.25 (44.25-45.25 for Female) and ST was 39 (35 for Female), and EWS cutoffs were 38.75 (33.25 for Female).

In 2025, the General cutoffs were 50.25 (for most categories; 47.5 for Female and 46.25 for DT-A/VJ-A Female) and 42 (37.5 for Female) for ST, but SBC cutoffs reduced to 46.5 (44 for Female), and EWS reduced to 35.5 (28 for Female).