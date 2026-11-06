CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Exam Timings, Details

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CAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card today, November 6. Candidates appearing for the examination on November 29 can download and print their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 170 cities across India. The admit card contains important details, including the candidate’s personal information, examination centre name and address, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Also Read: CAT 2026 Admit Card (OUT) LIVE: IIM Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Exam Guidelines, Instructions Latest Updates Here How to Download CAT 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Open the admit card link available on the dashboard.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination. Candidates can also access the mock test through the candidate login available on the official website. CAT 2026 Exam Date and Timing The CAT 2026 examination will assess candidates across three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The examination will be held on November 29 in three sessions: Session Exam Timing First 8:30 am to 10:30 am Second 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Third 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Candidates should report to their examination centre at least 30 minutes before the examination begins.

CAT 2026 Exam-Day Guidelines Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and comply with the examination centre’s rules. Documents required: Carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, Electoral ID, PAN card, driving licence or passport. Electronic devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth headphones and earphones are not permitted inside the examination hall. Personal belongings: Bags, wallets, purses, clutches, jewellery and other prohibited items should not be carried to the examination centre. Clothing: Avoid wearing jackets, shawls, scarves, thick footwear and garments with pockets or large buttons. Admit card details: Ensure that the photograph, signature and other details on the admit card are clearly visible.