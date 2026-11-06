CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Exam Timings, Details
Candidates can download the CAT 2026 admit card from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The download facility will remain available until November 29. Check the direct link, steps to download the hall ticket, exam dates, timing slots.
CAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card today, November 6. Candidates appearing for the examination on November 29 can download and print their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 170 cities across India.
The admit card contains important details, including the candidate’s personal information, examination centre name and address, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.
Also Read: CAT 2026 Admit Card (OUT) LIVE: IIM Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Exam Guidelines, Instructions Latest Updates Here
How to Download CAT 2026 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
- Click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link on the homepage.
- Enter your user ID and password to log in.
- Open the admit card link available on the dashboard.
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
Candidates can also access the mock test through the candidate login available on the official website.
CAT 2026 Exam Date and Timing
The CAT 2026 examination will assess candidates across three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The examination will be held on November 29 in three sessions:
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Session
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Exam Timing
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First
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8:30 am to 10:30 am
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Second
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12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
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Third
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4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
Candidates should report to their examination centre at least 30 minutes before the examination begins.
CAT 2026 Exam-Day Guidelines
Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and comply with the examination centre’s rules.
Documents required: Carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, Electoral ID, PAN card, driving licence or passport.
Electronic devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth headphones and earphones are not permitted inside the examination hall.
Personal belongings: Bags, wallets, purses, clutches, jewellery and other prohibited items should not be carried to the examination centre.
Clothing: Avoid wearing jackets, shawls, scarves, thick footwear and garments with pockets or large buttons.
Admit card details: Ensure that the photograph, signature and other details on the admit card are clearly visible.
What to Check Before the CAT 2026 Exam?
Candidates should carefully check their admit cards before the examination. Make sure that the name, photograph, registration ID, exam date, reporting time and examination centre address are correct. Any discrepancy should be reported to the CAT helpdesk as soon as possible.
Candidates should also check the location of their examination centre in advance and plan their journey accordingly. Reaching the centre early will allow sufficient time for entry checks and other formalities.
Before starting the examination, read the instructions displayed on the computer screen carefully. Understand the marking scheme and the process for navigating between questions, reviewing answers and submitting the test.
Candidates should manage their time carefully across the three sections and avoid spending too much time on a difficult question. For non-MCQ questions, ensure that numerical answers are entered correctly.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.