OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the 240 District Cadre Group-C posts under the Health & Family Welfare Department. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Radiographer posts on November 15, 2026 in a single shift. Check all details here.
OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 download link for the Radiographer-2026 exam. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Radiographer posts on November 15, 2026 in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. Candidates applied successfully for this much awaited recruitment drive can download the hall ticket through the official website of OSSSC-https://www.osssc.gov.in.
A total of 240 District Cadre Group-C posts of Radiographer are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Health & Family Welfare Department across the state.
OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 download link at the official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 is a crucial documents which will provide you with all the specific details regarding the date, venue, timing, and exam centre for the written test. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The examination for the District Cadre Group-C posts of Radiographer will be conducted on November 15, in a single 2-hour paper exam. conducted in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) mode. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruiting Organisation
|Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
|Post Name
|Radiographer
|Advertisement No.
|IIE-60/2026-2630/OSSSC
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Department
|Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha
|Total Vacancies
|240
|Exam Date
|November 15, 2026
|Selection Process
|Written Test + Document Verification
|Notification No.
|IIE-105/2026-3294/OSSSC
|Official Website
|osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Radiographer Exam 2026 Pattern
The examination for the District Cadre Group-C posts of Radiographer consists of a single 2-hour paper exam conducted in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) mode. The written exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) having 100 total marks. The exam will be held with a negative marking scheme under which 0.25 marks will be deducted per wrong answer.
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