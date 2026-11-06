OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 download link for the Radiographer-2026 exam. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Radiographer posts on November 15, 2026 in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. Candidates applied successfully for this much awaited recruitment drive can download the hall ticket through the official website of OSSSC-https://www.osssc.gov.in.

A total of 240 District Cadre Group-C posts of Radiographer are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Health & Family Welfare Department across the state.

OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 download link at the official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 is a crucial documents which will provide you with all the specific details regarding the date, venue, timing, and exam centre for the written test. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-