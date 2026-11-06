Rajasthan SET Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at uok.ac.in

Key Points Rajasthan SET 2026 results declared by University of Kota on November 6, 2026.

A total of 9,191 candidates successfully qualified the SET 2026 examination.

Results for the September 13, 2026 exam are available on uok.ac.in.

Rajasthan SET Result 2026: The University of Kota has officially released the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination that was conducted on September 13, 2026 can now check and download the result PDF which is available on the official website at uok.ac.in. There are a total of 9,191 candidates who have qualified for the examination. Candidates can check the merit list PDF to find their roll numbers and review the result statistics and other important details. The Rajasthan SET 2026 examination consisted of various subjects including English, Hindi, History, Geography, Commerce, Education, Political Science, Computer Science and Applications, Management, Law and other subjects. Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF Download Link

The Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website of the University of Kota. Candidates can visit the university portal and download the result document to check whether they have qualified for the examination. The PDF contains the list of qualified candidates. Check the direct link to download the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 in table below. Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Link Click Here Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the important information related to the Rajasthan SET 2026 examination and result in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 Recruiting Authority University of Kota Result Release Date November 6, 2026 Result Status Declared Total Registered Candidates 1,77,901 Total Appeared Candidates 1,39,383 Total Qualified Candidates 9,191 Qualifying Percentage 6.59% Official Website uok.ac.in

Rajasthan SET Result Statistics 2026 The University of Kota has also provided separate details about the examination statistics along with the result. A total of 1,77,901 candidates registered for Rajasthan SET 2026 out of which 1,39,383 appeared for the examination. Among them 9,191 candidates qualified. Check other details below. Exam Statistics Number of Candidates Registered 1,77,901 Appeared 1,39,383 Qualified 9,191 Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF- Visit the official website of the University of Kota at uok.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the link titled “Rajasthan SET Result 2026”

Now you have to click on the result PDF.

The merit list pdf will open on your screen.

Search for your roll number to check your qualifying status.

Save it for future reference.