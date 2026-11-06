Rajasthan SET Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at uok.ac.in
The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 on November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on September 13 can download the merit list PDF at uok.ac.in. A total of 9,191 candidates have qualified. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Rajasthan SET 2026 results declared by University of Kota on November 6, 2026.
- A total of 9,191 candidates successfully qualified the SET 2026 examination.
- Results for the September 13, 2026 exam are available on uok.ac.in.
Rajasthan SET Result 2026: The University of Kota has officially released the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination that was conducted on September 13, 2026 can now check and download the result PDF which is available on the official website at uok.ac.in. There are a total of 9,191 candidates who have qualified for the examination. Candidates can check the merit list PDF to find their roll numbers and review the result statistics and other important details.
The Rajasthan SET 2026 examination consisted of various subjects including English, Hindi, History, Geography, Commerce, Education, Political Science, Computer Science and Applications, Management, Law and other subjects.
Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website of the University of Kota. Candidates can visit the university portal and download the result document to check whether they have qualified for the examination. The PDF contains the list of qualified candidates. Check the direct link to download the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 in table below.
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Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Link
Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important information related to the Rajasthan SET 2026 examination and result in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
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Recruiting Authority
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University of Kota
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Result Release Date
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November 6, 2026
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Result Status
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Declared
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Total Registered Candidates
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1,77,901
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Total Appeared Candidates
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1,39,383
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Total Qualified Candidates
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9,191
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Qualifying Percentage
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6.59%
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Official Website
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uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET Result Statistics 2026
The University of Kota has also provided separate details about the examination statistics along with the result. A total of 1,77,901 candidates registered for Rajasthan SET 2026 out of which 1,39,383 appeared for the examination. Among them 9,191 candidates qualified. Check other details below.
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Exam Statistics
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Number of Candidates
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Registered
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1,77,901
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Appeared
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1,39,383
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Qualified
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9,191
Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Rajasthan SET Result 2026 PDF-
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Visit the official website of the University of Kota at uok.ac.in.
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On the homepage look for the link titled “Rajasthan SET Result 2026”
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Now you have to click on the result PDF.
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The merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Search for your roll number to check your qualifying status.
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Save it for future reference.
Rajasthan SET Result 2026: What’s Next?
Candidates who have qualified in Rajasthan SET 2026 can download their e certificate and scorecard after two weeks through SSO ID login. For more details candidate can refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.