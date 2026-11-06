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India Beat Japan 4-1 to Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for Record Sixth Time: Check Winners List

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 13:41 IST

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final to win the Asian Champions Trophy for a record sixth time.

Indian Hockey Team
Indian Hockey Team

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Thursday.

With this India have successfully defended their title and registered a record sixth championship. The tournament took place in Punjab, India. 

India remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated Japan in the summit clash.

India vs Japan Final: How India Won the Asian Champions Trophy 2026?

The match started with Japan striking the first goal in the third minute. Kazumasa Matsumoto opened the scoring and helped Japan maintain its 1-0 lead until half-time.

However, India started very strongly in the second half. The hosts scored 4 back-to-back goals to completely turn the game around and make it a one-sided affair.

India scored 4 goals in just 12 minutes to complete one of the fiercest comebacks by the Indian side and secure a 4-1 victory.

Goalscorer

Team

Goal Minute

Kazumasa Matsumoto

Japan

3rd

Shilanand Lakra

India

42nd

Dilpreet Singh

India

48th

Jugraj Singh

India

53rd

Vivek Sagar Prasad

India

54th

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Key Details

Details

Information

Tournament

Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Edition

9th

Host Country

India

Host State

Punjab

Dates

October 27 to November 5

Organiser

Asian Hockey Federation

Participating Teams

6

Defending Champions

India

Champions

India

Runners-up

Japan

Indian Captain

Harmanpreet Singh

Indian Head Coach

Craig Fulton

Participating Teams

India, Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh.

India's Journey to the Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India started their journey against Bangladesh on October 27 where they crushed the side 13-0.

In the semi-final India faced South Korea and registered a dominant 8-1 win to book their place in the final.

India then defeated Japan 4-1 in the final to lift the trophy for a record sixth time.

Here is India's complete journey in the tournament.

Stage

Opponent

Result

Group Stage

Bangladesh

Won 13-0

Group Stage

China

Won 5-2

Group Stage

Japan

Won 4-1

Group Stage

Malaysia

Won 4-2

Group Stage

South Korea

Won 8-0

Semi-final

South Korea

Won 8-1

Final

Japan

Won 4-1

Asian Champions Trophy Winners List: Most Titles

India have now won the Asian Champions Trophy 6 times to become the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Titles by Team

Team

Number of Titles

India

6

Pakistan

3

South Korea

1

All Time Asian Champions Trophy Winners List

Edition

Year

Winner

1st

2011

India

2nd

2012

Pakistan

3rd

2013

Pakistan

4th

2016

India

5th

2018

India and Pakistan (Joint Winners)

6th

2021

South Korea

7th

2023

India

8th

2024

India

9th

2026

India

Why did Pakistan not participate in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026?

Pakistan were initially scheduled to participate in the tournament. However weeks before the competition they pulled out citing security concerns.

The decision came as sporting ties between India and Pakistan have already deteriorated. Teams from both countries have largely stopped travelling to each other's countries for sporting events across different sports.

Pakistan had also requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift the tournament to a neutral venue. However the request was not accepted. Following this Bangladesh replaced Pakistan as the sixth participating team.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 13:41 IST
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