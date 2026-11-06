India Beat Japan 4-1 to Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for Record Sixth Time: Check Winners List

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Thursday.

With this India have successfully defended their title and registered a record sixth championship. The tournament took place in Punjab, India.

India remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated Japan in the summit clash.

India vs Japan Final: How India Won the Asian Champions Trophy 2026?

The match started with Japan striking the first goal in the third minute. Kazumasa Matsumoto opened the scoring and helped Japan maintain its 1-0 lead until half-time.

However, India started very strongly in the second half. The hosts scored 4 back-to-back goals to completely turn the game around and make it a one-sided affair.

India scored 4 goals in just 12 minutes to complete one of the fiercest comebacks by the Indian side and secure a 4-1 victory.