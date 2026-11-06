India Beat Japan 4-1 to Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for Record Sixth Time: Check Winners List
The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final to win the Asian Champions Trophy for a record sixth time.
The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Thursday.
With this India have successfully defended their title and registered a record sixth championship. The tournament took place in Punjab, India.
India remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated Japan in the summit clash.
India vs Japan Final: How India Won the Asian Champions Trophy 2026?
The match started with Japan striking the first goal in the third minute. Kazumasa Matsumoto opened the scoring and helped Japan maintain its 1-0 lead until half-time.
However, India started very strongly in the second half. The hosts scored 4 back-to-back goals to completely turn the game around and make it a one-sided affair.
India scored 4 goals in just 12 minutes to complete one of the fiercest comebacks by the Indian side and secure a 4-1 victory.
PRESENTING THE UNBEATEN CHAMPIONS – TEAM INDIA! 🇮🇳🏆 Five wins in five league-stage matches, an unbeaten run through the tournament and a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan in the Final! The defending champions have conquered it all to retain their crown at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! 🔥🏑 UNBEATEN. UNSTOPPABLE. SIX TIME WINNERS NOW & A HAT-TRICK OF ACT TITLES. ❤️ #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2026
|
Goalscorer
|
Team
|
Goal Minute
|
Kazumasa Matsumoto
|
Japan
|
3rd
|
Shilanand Lakra
|
India
|
42nd
|
Dilpreet Singh
|
India
|
48th
|
Jugraj Singh
|
India
|
53rd
|
Vivek Sagar Prasad
|
India
|
54th
Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Key Details
|
Details
|
Information
|
Tournament
|
Asian Champions Trophy 2026
|
Edition
|
9th
|
Host Country
|
India
|
Host State
|
Punjab
|
Dates
|
October 27 to November 5
|
Organiser
|
Asian Hockey Federation
|
Participating Teams
|
6
|
Defending Champions
|
India
|
Champions
|
India
|
Runners-up
|
Japan
|
Indian Captain
|
Harmanpreet Singh
|
Indian Head Coach
|
Craig Fulton
Participating Teams
India, Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh.
India's Journey to the Asian Champions Trophy 2026
India started their journey against Bangladesh on October 27 where they crushed the side 13-0.
In the semi-final India faced South Korea and registered a dominant 8-1 win to book their place in the final.
India then defeated Japan 4-1 in the final to lift the trophy for a record sixth time.
Here is India's complete journey in the tournament.
|
Stage
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
Group Stage
|
Bangladesh
|
Won 13-0
|
Group Stage
|
China
|
Won 5-2
|
Group Stage
|
Japan
|
Won 4-1
|
Group Stage
|
Malaysia
|
Won 4-2
|
Group Stage
|
South Korea
|
Won 8-0
|
Semi-final
|
South Korea
|
Won 8-1
|
Final
|
Japan
|
Won 4-1
Asian Champions Trophy Winners List: Most Titles
India have now won the Asian Champions Trophy 6 times to become the most successful team in the tournament's history.
Titles by Team
|
Team
|
Number of Titles
|
India
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
South Korea
|
1
All Time Asian Champions Trophy Winners List
|
Edition
|
Year
|
Winner
|
1st
|
2011
|
India
|
2nd
|
2012
|
Pakistan
|
3rd
|
2013
|
Pakistan
|
4th
|
2016
|
India
|
5th
|
2018
|
India and Pakistan (Joint Winners)
|
6th
|
2021
|
South Korea
|
7th
|
2023
|
India
|
8th
|
2024
|
India
|
9th
|
2026
|
India
Why did Pakistan not participate in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026?
Pakistan were initially scheduled to participate in the tournament. However weeks before the competition they pulled out citing security concerns.
The decision came as sporting ties between India and Pakistan have already deteriorated. Teams from both countries have largely stopped travelling to each other's countries for sporting events across different sports.
Pakistan had also requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift the tournament to a neutral venue. However the request was not accepted. Following this Bangladesh replaced Pakistan as the sixth participating team.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com