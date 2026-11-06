What are the Cultural Significance of Buying Items on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Most Bought Items Every Year
What to Buy on Dhanteras 2026? Discover 5 auspicious items to bring home from gold and silver to brass utensils, brooms, and coriander seeds.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the auspicious day of the 5-day festival of Diwali which begins with this day.
It is celebrated on Krishna Paksha (13th lunar day) of Hindu month Kartik. The word 'Dhan' means 'wealth', while 'Teras' means 'the 13th lunar day'.
The devotees venerate Lord Kubera (treasurer of wealth) and Lord Dhanvantari (the god of Ayurveda and divine healing) today.
One of the main traditions of the festival is the exchange of certain items that are thought to bring a blessing, good fortune and good health to the house.
If you are in the process of creating your shopping list, here's a list of the most auspicious items What to Buy on Dhanteras.
What to Buy on Dhanteras?
Here is the auspicious category given about what to buy on Dhanteras in the table given below:
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Auspicious Category
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Recommended Items
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Significance
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Precious Metals
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Gold coins, BIS-hallmarked jewellery, Silver coins
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Symbolizes long-term financial stability & Goddess Lakshmi's blessings
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Traditional Utensils
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Brass kalash, copper bottles, puja thalis
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Honors Lord Dhanvantari’s Amrit Kalash for good health
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Deity Idols
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Silver, brass, or clay idols of Lakshmi & Ganesha
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Essential for welcoming auspiciousness ahead of Diwali Puja
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Budget-Friendly Items
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New broom (jhadoo), whole coriander seeds (dhaniya)
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Sweeps away negativity; symbolizes financial growth
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Vehicles & Appliances
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Cars, bikes, laptops, kitchen appliances
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Modern representation of utility, comfort, and household growth
What Is the Cultural Significance of Buying These 5 Items on Dhanteras?
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Item
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Cultural significance
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What it symbolises
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Gold
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Associated with Goddess Lakshmi
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Wealth and prosperity
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Silver
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Traditionally linked with purity and auspiciousness
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Good fortune and abundance
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New utensils
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Connected with Lord Dhanvantari's Amrit Kalash
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Food, nourishment and well-being
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Broom
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Associated with cleanliness and welcoming Lakshmi
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Removal of negativity
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Vehicles
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Associated with progress and new beginnings
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Growth and convenience
1. Precious Metals: Gold and Silver
One of the most popular Dhanteras customs is the buying of precious metals. The symbols for gold and silver represent purity, prosperity, and stable finances.
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Gold: The person who purchases gold jewellery, a small gold bar or a gold coin is considered to be multiplying its wealth and to be bringing the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. When buying gold always check for BIS hallmark.
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Silver: Silver is linked to the calmness, mental peace and prosperity of the Moon. Silver coins bearing the likeness of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are also popular and affordable among gold coins.
2. Traditional Metal Utensils
According to mythology, when Lord Dhanvantari came out of the Samudra Manthan with a bottle (Amrit Kalash) containing the nectar of immortality. In honor of this, purchasing metal utensils on Dhanteras is regarded as very auspicious.
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Brass and Copper: These are the preferred metals over steel as it is believed to be a sacred metal in Hindu religion. Brass kalash (pot), a set of brass diyas or copper bottles add to the value of the home.
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Steel: Although traditional metals are still the main focus, there is also a large number of households that purchase modern steel kitchenware to represent abundance that welcomes to the kitchen.
3. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Idols
As Diwali is on 8th November 2026, the perfect time to buy new idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for your home temple is now, during Dhanteras. Clay idols are purchased for the auspicious occasion of Diwali puja, but metal (silver, brass or copper) or marble idols that are made on Dhanteras are permanent and valued pieces that will be a permanent part of your sacred space.
4. Symbolic and Budget-Friendly Items
You do not need to spend a fortune to observe Dhanteras traditions. Several humble, highly symbolic items carry deep spiritual significance:
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A New Broom: In Indian culture, a broom (Jhadoo) is intimately tied to Goddess Lakshmi. Buying a new broom on Dhanteras and using it symbolically represents sweeping away poverty, negativity, and financial worries from the home.
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Whole Coriander Seeds (Dhaniya): Many families buy whole coriander seeds on this day. These seeds are offered to Goddess Lakshmi during the evening puja, and a portion is later planted in pots. The sprouting of healthy coriander plants is traditionally viewed as a positive omen for financial growth.
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Earthen Diyas: Lighting lamps wards off darkness and negative energies. Buying a set of unbaked clay diyas, especially a set of 13 for the evening rituals is a must-have for the festival.
5. Modern Appliances and Vehicles
In contemporary times, the definition of "wealth" has expanded. Many people choose Dhanteras to make larger investments, such as buying a new car, a motorbike, electronic gadgets, or home appliances. Buying these items on this auspicious day is believed to bring long-lasting utility and joy.
Interesting GK Facts About Dhanteras
Here are some important facts about Dhanteras that are useful for students and competitive examination preparation.
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Other Name: Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi.
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Festival Date: It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.
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First Day of Diwali: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.
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Connection with Ayurveda: Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on this day and is traditionally regarded as the father of Ayurveda.
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Samudra Manthan: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of Amrit.
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Yama Deepam: Lighting an oil lamp for Lord Yama is another important Dhanteras tradition. It is performed to pray for the long life and protection of family members.
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Date in 2026: Dhanteras is being celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026.
Conclusion
So, Dhanteras it's about more than just the monetary value; it's about your intentions, your gratitude, and your openness to welcoming positive energy into your life.
No matter if it's a piece of gold or a new broom and a pack of coriander seeds, the essence of the festival is to celebrate health, wealth and new beginnings.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.