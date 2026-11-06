What are the Cultural Significance of Buying Items on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Most Bought Items Every Year

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the auspicious day of the 5-day festival of Diwali which begins with this day.

It is celebrated on Krishna Paksha (13th lunar day) of Hindu month Kartik. The word 'Dhan' means 'wealth', while 'Teras' means 'the 13th lunar day'.

The devotees venerate Lord Kubera (treasurer of wealth) and Lord Dhanvantari (the god of Ayurveda and divine healing) today.

One of the main traditions of the festival is the exchange of certain items that are thought to bring a blessing, good fortune and good health to the house.

If you are in the process of creating your shopping list, here's a list of the most auspicious items What to Buy on Dhanteras.

What to Buy on Dhanteras?

Here is the auspicious category given about what to buy on Dhanteras in the table given below: