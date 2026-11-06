CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

What are the Cultural Significance of Buying Items on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Most Bought Items Every Year

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 14:43 IST

What to Buy on Dhanteras 2026? Discover 5 auspicious items to bring home from gold and silver to brass utensils, brooms, and coriander seeds.

What to Buy on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Auspicious Items to Bring Home
What to Buy on Dhanteras? Discover 5 Auspicious Items to Bring Home

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the auspicious day of the 5-day festival of Diwali which begins with this day. 

It is celebrated on Krishna Paksha (13th lunar day) of Hindu month Kartik. The word 'Dhan' means 'wealth', while 'Teras' means 'the 13th lunar day'.

The devotees venerate Lord Kubera (treasurer of wealth) and Lord Dhanvantari (the god of Ayurveda and divine healing) today.

One of the main traditions of the festival is the exchange of certain items that are thought to bring a blessing, good fortune and good health to the house. 

If you are in the process of creating your shopping list, here's a list of the most auspicious items What to Buy on Dhanteras.

What to Buy on Dhanteras?

Here is the auspicious category given about what to buy on Dhanteras in the table given below:

Auspicious Category

Recommended Items

Significance

Precious Metals

Gold coins, BIS-hallmarked jewellery, Silver coins

Symbolizes long-term financial stability & Goddess Lakshmi's blessings

Traditional Utensils

Brass kalash, copper bottles, puja thalis

Honors Lord Dhanvantari’s Amrit Kalash for good health

Deity Idols

Silver, brass, or clay idols of Lakshmi & Ganesha

Essential for welcoming auspiciousness ahead of Diwali Puja

Budget-Friendly Items

New broom (jhadoo), whole coriander seeds (dhaniya)

Sweeps away negativity; symbolizes financial growth

Vehicles & Appliances

Cars, bikes, laptops, kitchen appliances

Modern representation of utility, comfort, and household growth

What Is the Cultural Significance of Buying These 5 Items on Dhanteras?

Item

Cultural significance

What it symbolises

Gold

Associated with Goddess Lakshmi

Wealth and prosperity

Silver

Traditionally linked with purity and auspiciousness

Good fortune and abundance

New utensils

Connected with Lord Dhanvantari's Amrit Kalash

Food, nourishment and well-being

Broom

Associated with cleanliness and welcoming Lakshmi

Removal of negativity

Vehicles

Associated with progress and new beginnings

Growth and convenience


1. Precious Metals: Gold and Silver

One of the most popular Dhanteras customs is the buying of precious metals. The symbols for gold and silver represent purity, prosperity, and stable finances.

  • Gold: The person who purchases gold jewellery, a small gold bar or a gold coin is considered to be multiplying its wealth and to be bringing the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. When buying gold always check for BIS hallmark.

  • Silver: Silver is linked to the calmness, mental peace and prosperity of the Moon. Silver coins bearing the likeness of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are also popular and affordable among gold coins.

2. Traditional Metal Utensils

According to mythology, when Lord Dhanvantari came out of the Samudra Manthan with a bottle (Amrit Kalash) containing the nectar of immortality. In honor of this, purchasing metal utensils on Dhanteras is regarded as very auspicious.

  • Brass and Copper: These are the preferred metals over steel as it is believed to be a sacred metal in Hindu religion. Brass kalash (pot), a set of brass diyas or copper bottles add to the value of the home.

  • Steel: Although traditional metals are still the main focus, there is also a large number of households that purchase modern steel kitchenware to represent abundance that welcomes to the kitchen.

3. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Idols

As Diwali is on 8th November 2026, the perfect time to buy new idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for your home temple is now, during Dhanteras. Clay idols are purchased for the auspicious occasion of Diwali puja, but metal (silver, brass or copper) or marble idols that are made on Dhanteras are permanent and valued pieces that will be a permanent part of your sacred space.

4. Symbolic and Budget-Friendly Items

You do not need to spend a fortune to observe Dhanteras traditions. Several humble, highly symbolic items carry deep spiritual significance:

  • A New Broom: In Indian culture, a broom (Jhadoo) is intimately tied to Goddess Lakshmi. Buying a new broom on Dhanteras and using it symbolically represents sweeping away poverty, negativity, and financial worries from the home.

  • Whole Coriander Seeds (Dhaniya): Many families buy whole coriander seeds on this day. These seeds are offered to Goddess Lakshmi during the evening puja, and a portion is later planted in pots. The sprouting of healthy coriander plants is traditionally viewed as a positive omen for financial growth.

  • Earthen Diyas: Lighting lamps wards off darkness and negative energies. Buying a set of unbaked clay diyas, especially a set of 13 for the evening rituals is a must-have for the festival.

5. Modern Appliances and Vehicles

In contemporary times, the definition of "wealth" has expanded. Many people choose Dhanteras to make larger investments, such as buying a new car, a motorbike, electronic gadgets, or home appliances. Buying these items on this auspicious day is believed to bring long-lasting utility and joy.

Interesting GK Facts About Dhanteras

Here are some important facts about Dhanteras that are useful for students and competitive examination preparation.

  1. Other Name: Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi.

  2. Festival Date: It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

  3. First Day of Diwali: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.

  4. Connection with Ayurveda: Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on this day and is traditionally regarded as the father of Ayurveda.

  5. Samudra Manthan: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of Amrit.

  6. Yama Deepam: Lighting an oil lamp for Lord Yama is another important Dhanteras tradition. It is performed to pray for the long life and protection of family members.

  7. Date in 2026: Dhanteras is being celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026.


Conclusion

So, Dhanteras it's about more than just the monetary value; it's about your intentions, your gratitude, and your openness to welcoming positive energy into your life. 

No matter if it's a piece of gold or a new broom and a pack of coriander seeds, the essence of the festival is to celebrate health, wealth and new beginnings.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 11:59 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News