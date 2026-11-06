NDA 1 Cutoff 2026: Check Final Qualifying Marks PDF at upsc.gov.in

NDA 1 Cutoff 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the NDA 1 Final Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026 can now check the final merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The commission will release the NDA 1 Cutoff 2026 marks 15 days after the declaration of the final result. Candidates can then check the minimum qualifying marks for the written examination and final selection through the cutoff PDF.

Check this article for previous year cutoff marks, expected release date and other important details.

NDA 1 Final Result 2026 Out

The UPSC has released the NDA 1 Final Result 2026. The results consist of the names and roll numbers of 617 candidates who have qualified based on their performance in the written examination and Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.