NDA 1 Cutoff 2026: Check Final Qualifying Marks PDF at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC has declared the NDA 1 Final Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. The cutoff marks are expected around the 3rd week of November. Check the expected release date, previous year cutoff and download steps.
Key Points
- UPSC declared the NDA 1 Final Result 2026 on November 5, 2026.
- The NDA 1 Cutoff 2026 is expected to be released around November 20, 2026.
- 617 candidates qualified; the written examination was held on April 12, 2026.
NDA 1 Cutoff 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the NDA 1 Final Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026 can now check the final merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The commission will release the NDA 1 Cutoff 2026 marks 15 days after the declaration of the final result. Candidates can then check the minimum qualifying marks for the written examination and final selection through the cutoff PDF.
Check this article for previous year cutoff marks, expected release date and other important details.
NDA 1 Final Result 2026 Out
The UPSC has released the NDA 1 Final Result 2026. The results consist of the names and roll numbers of 617 candidates who have qualified based on their performance in the written examination and Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.
The written examination was conducted on April 12, 2026 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy. Candidates can download the final result PDF from the official UPSC website.
NDA 1 Cutoff 2026: When Will UPSC Release Qualifying Marks?
As per the official Press Note marks of candidates will be available on the UPSC website 15 days after the declaration of the final result. Therefore candidates can expect the NDA 1 Cutoff 2026 and individual marks to be released around November 20, 2026.
The cutoff PDF will provide the minimum qualifying marks scored by candidates at the written examination stage and the final stage. The written examination carries 900 marks while the final selection is based on a total of 1800 marks.
NDA 1 Previous Year Cutoff Marks
Candidates can check the NDA 1 2025 cutoff marks to check the previous year qualifying marks. Check the details below.
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Particulars
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NDA 1 2025 Cutoff
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Written Exam Cutoff
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334/900
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Minimum Marks in Each Subject
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25%
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Final Cutoff Marks
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699/1800
How to Download UPSC NDA 1 Cutoff Marks PDF 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the cutoff PDF once released
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Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
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Now you have to navigate to the What's New section.
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Now Click on the NDA and NA Examination (I), 2026 cutoff link.
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Download the cutoff PDF and check the qualifying marks.
Details Mentioned on NDA 1 Cutoff PDF 2026
The cutoff PDF will consist of the written examination qualifying marks, minimum subject-wise qualifying percentage and final qualifying marks.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.