NDA Exam 1 Topper 2026: Ishan Pachauri Ranks AIR 1 After Placing 2nd in NDA 2 Exam 2025
UPSC NDA Exam 1 results have been announced. Ishan Pachauri ranked AIR 1 after placing 2nd in the NDA 2 Exam 2025. Know how he achieved this feat
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I), 2026 on November 5, 2026. Along with the result, the merit list of 617 candidates who have qualified for the exams based on the written exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews has also been released online. The merit list includes 551 male and 66 female candidates.
Among them is Ishaan Pachauri achieving the feat of NDA 1 Topper securing Rank 1. Ishaan was earlier ranked AIR 2 in the NDA 2 Exam in 2025. Millions of aspirants work towards a dream of becoming officers in the Indian Army, with some taking years to perfect themselves with each attempt at the exam. Ishaan is among those dedicated few who studied with discipline and strategy.
With the right guidance and determination, Ishaan prepared himself for the NDA 1 exam, clearing study concepts throughout his preparation. According to media reports, Ishaan prioritised learning instead of memorising, utilising online and offline study resources to the maximum effect.
Cracking the NDA examination requires immense discipline, practice sessions and determination to not give up. After Ranking AIR 2 in the NDA 2 Exam 2025, Ishaan is now going to achieve the feat of ranking AIR 1 in the NDA 1 exam. Attending daily classes, followed by rigorous self-study time, paved his way to success. Ishaan studies between 6 and 8 hours daily, dividing his time equally between topics and concepts. Along with studying, Ishaan also took time to attempt mock tests to perfect his strategy. This allowed him to rate himself, his study preparations and his readiness to take the exam. Mock tests are not the only tool; Ishaan also relied on old question papers, solving previous years' questions, which also helped him understand the pattern of the NDA 1 exam.
Ishaan's journey is an example for upcoming aspirants who dream of cracking the NDA examination. With proper study materials, determination and resources, aspirants can put in the extra hours and effort to crack the exam.
NDA Exam 1 Toppers List 2026
NDA Exam 1 toppers list 2026 has been released online. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the top 10 male and female candidates below.
Top 10 Male Candidates
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
1
|
Ishaan Pachauri
|
2
|
Aarsh Kukreja
|
3
|
Kaustav Baunthiyal
|
4
|
Ish Phogat
|
5
|
Mithlesh Yadav
|
6
|
Arpit Kumar Mishra
|
7
|
Shubham Kumar
|
8
|
Mohan Sharma
|
9
|
Mankala Harish
|
10
|
Aman Sharma
Top 10 Female Candidates
|
Ranks
|
Candidate Names
|
1
|
Shreya N Gowda
|
2
|
Avika Sharma
|
3
|
Rajshree Rai
|
4
|
Pankaj Kumari
|
5
|
Vanshika Choudhary
|
6
|
Saanvi Thampi
|
7
|
Anushka Negi
|
8
|
CharviSingla
|
9
|
Ruchi Punia
|
10
|
Mansi Sheoran
Also Read: UPSC Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Download CSE Merit PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.