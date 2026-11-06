NDA Exam 1 Topper 2026: Ishan Pachauri Ranks AIR 1 After Placing 2nd in NDA 2 Exam 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I), 2026 on November 5, 2026. Along with the result, the merit list of 617 candidates who have qualified for the exams based on the written exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews has also been released online. The merit list includes 551 male and 66 female candidates.

Among them is Ishaan Pachauri achieving the feat of NDA 1 Topper securing Rank 1. Ishaan was earlier ranked AIR 2 in the NDA 2 Exam in 2025. Millions of aspirants work towards a dream of becoming officers in the Indian Army, with some taking years to perfect themselves with each attempt at the exam. Ishaan is among those dedicated few who studied with discipline and strategy.

With the right guidance and determination, Ishaan prepared himself for the NDA 1 exam, clearing study concepts throughout his preparation. According to media reports, Ishaan prioritised learning instead of memorising, utilising online and offline study resources to the maximum effect.