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CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Section-Wise Weightage

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 23:30 IST

The CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern for 2027 outlines the 100-mark assessment, comprising an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark project. It details the paper structure, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage to guide students for effective preparation.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Section-Wise Weightage
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Section-Wise Weightage

The Class 12 History Exam of CBSE (Subject Code 027) is aimed at checking student's basic knowledge of Indian history, from the oldest times to modern India. The assessment consists of an 80-mark theoretical exam and an evaluation of a project worth 20 marks, so that a total amount of marks adds to 100. The structure of the exam paper presupposes an awareness of factual information and the skills of analysis, interpretation of sources, and understanding of the historical context.

BSE Class 12 History 2027: Overview 

The table offers a summarised view on CBSE Class 12 History exam pattern for 2026-27 academic year. As per the syllabus the exam is of 100 marks, and tests students’s to develop an understanding on financial accounting, business, and corporate developments. Having a root level knowledge of accounting principles will help students pursue higher studies in the background with much ease. 

Feature

Details 

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Project Work)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Questions

34 Compulsory Questions

Question Types

Multiple Choice Questions (1 Mark), Short Answer (3 & 4 Marks), and Long Answer (6 Marks)

Part A: Compulsory Section

60 Marks 

Part B: Optional Section

20 Marks 

Internal Assessment (Part C)

20 Marks (Project Fil [12 Marks] & Viva Voce [8 Marks])

Official Website

cbseacademic.nic.in/

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Course Structure 

Section Title

Theme No.

Theme Title

Marks

Reading of World History

  

Introduction of World History

  

I. EARLY SOCIETIES

  

Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)

  
 

1

Writing and City Life

10

II. EMPIRES

  

Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)

  
 

2

An Empire Across Three Continents

10
 

3

Nomadic Empires

10

III. CHANGING TRADITIONS

  

Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)

  
 

4

The Three Orders

10
 

5

Changing Cultural Traditions

10

IV. TOWARDS MODERNISATION

  

Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)

  
 

6

Displacing Indigenous Peoples

10
 

7

Paths to Modernisation

15

Map

  

Map work of the related Themes

05

Theory Total

    

80

Project work

    

20

TOTAL

    

100

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Paper Design 

Section & Theme

MCQ (1 Mark)

SA (3 Marks)

LA (8 Marks)

Source Based (4 Marks)

Map

Total Marks

I - EARLY SOCIETIES (Theme 1)

3

1

0

1

  

10

II - EMPIRES (Theme 2-3)

4

0

2

0

  

20

III - CHANGING TRADITIONS (Theme 4-5)

6

2

0

2

  

20

IV - TOWARDS MODERNISATION (Theme 6-7)

8

3

1

0

  

25

MAP

    

a

  

05

05

Total

21 x 1 = 21

6 x 3 = 18

8 x 3 = 24

4 x 3 = 12

  

80

Steps to Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2027

Here are stepwise instructions to download the CBSE Class 12 History syllabus for 2027 academic cycle: 

1. Go to the CBSE academic portal at cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. On the top navigation bar, click on the "Curriculum" button. Next, choose "Curriculum 2026-27" on the homepage. 

3. Use a filter for Class 12 choices. Select "Sr. Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII)".

4. Search for the subject code list. Find out the section listing elective subjects or arts subjects from the list of subjects.Identify History (Subject Code: 027) from the list.

5. Prepare for exam via offline options. Click the PDF option beside History to access the official document. Save the file into your device for chapter-wise preparation, map listing, and project directives.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 23:30 IST
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