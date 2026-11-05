CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Section-Wise Weightage

The Class 12 History Exam of CBSE (Subject Code 027) is aimed at checking student's basic knowledge of Indian history, from the oldest times to modern India. The assessment consists of an 80-mark theoretical exam and an evaluation of a project worth 20 marks, so that a total amount of marks adds to 100. The structure of the exam paper presupposes an awareness of factual information and the skills of analysis, interpretation of sources, and understanding of the historical context.

BSE Class 12 History 2027: Overview

The table offers a summarised view on CBSE Class 12 History exam pattern for 2026-27 academic year. As per the syllabus the exam is of 100 marks, and tests students’s to develop an understanding on financial accounting, business, and corporate developments. Having a root level knowledge of accounting principles will help students pursue higher studies in the background with much ease.