CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Section-Wise Weightage
The CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern for 2027 outlines the 100-mark assessment, comprising an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark project. It details the paper structure, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage to guide students for effective preparation.
The Class 12 History Exam of CBSE (Subject Code 027) is aimed at checking student's basic knowledge of Indian history, from the oldest times to modern India. The assessment consists of an 80-mark theoretical exam and an evaluation of a project worth 20 marks, so that a total amount of marks adds to 100. The structure of the exam paper presupposes an awareness of factual information and the skills of analysis, interpretation of sources, and understanding of the historical context.
BSE Class 12 History 2027: Overview
The table offers a summarised view on CBSE Class 12 History exam pattern for 2026-27 academic year. As per the syllabus the exam is of 100 marks, and tests students’s to develop an understanding on financial accounting, business, and corporate developments. Having a root level knowledge of accounting principles will help students pursue higher studies in the background with much ease.
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Feature
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Details
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Project Work)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Questions
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34 Compulsory Questions
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Question Types
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Multiple Choice Questions (1 Mark), Short Answer (3 & 4 Marks), and Long Answer (6 Marks)
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Part A: Compulsory Section
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60 Marks
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Part B: Optional Section
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20 Marks
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Internal Assessment (Part C)
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20 Marks (Project Fil [12 Marks] & Viva Voce [8 Marks])
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Official Website
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cbseacademic.nic.in/
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Course Structure
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Section Title
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Theme No.
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Theme Title
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Marks
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Reading of World History
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Introduction of World History
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I. EARLY SOCIETIES
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Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)
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1
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Writing and City Life
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10
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II. EMPIRES
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Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)
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2
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An Empire Across Three Continents
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10
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3
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Nomadic Empires
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10
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III. CHANGING TRADITIONS
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Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)
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4
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The Three Orders
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10
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5
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Changing Cultural Traditions
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10
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IV. TOWARDS MODERNISATION
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Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)
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6
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Displacing Indigenous Peoples
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10
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7
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Paths to Modernisation
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15
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Map
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Map work of the related Themes
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05
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Theory Total
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80
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Project work
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20
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TOTAL
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100
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Paper Design
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Section & Theme
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MCQ (1 Mark)
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SA (3 Marks)
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LA (8 Marks)
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Source Based (4 Marks)
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Map
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Total Marks
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I - EARLY SOCIETIES (Theme 1)
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3
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1
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0
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1
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10
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II - EMPIRES (Theme 2-3)
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4
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0
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2
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0
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20
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III - CHANGING TRADITIONS (Theme 4-5)
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6
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2
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0
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2
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20
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IV - TOWARDS MODERNISATION (Theme 6-7)
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8
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3
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1
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0
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25
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MAP
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a
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05
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05
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Total
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21 x 1 = 21
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6 x 3 = 18
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8 x 3 = 24
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4 x 3 = 12
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80
Steps to Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2027
Here are stepwise instructions to download the CBSE Class 12 History syllabus for 2027 academic cycle:
1. Go to the CBSE academic portal at cbseacademic.nic.in.
2. On the top navigation bar, click on the "Curriculum" button. Next, choose "Curriculum 2026-27" on the homepage.
3. Use a filter for Class 12 choices. Select "Sr. Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII)".
4. Search for the subject code list. Find out the section listing elective subjects or arts subjects from the list of subjects.Identify History (Subject Code: 027) from the list.
5. Prepare for exam via offline options. Click the PDF option beside History to access the official document. Save the file into your device for chapter-wise preparation, map listing, and project directives.
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