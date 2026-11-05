Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Merit List PDF at e-HRMS Portal
Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Worker and Helper posts has released lists for all the districts on the e-hrms portal, i.e., e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.Get the direct link in the article below.
The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Gujarat, is releasing the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 on its official website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The online applications for 6843 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper closed on October 14, 2026. The merit list for all the districts is now available on the official portal. For thousands of women applicants who applied for this recruitment process across the state, given below is a simple breakdown of how the Merit list is prepared and a step-by-step guide to check the merit list on the official website once it has been released.
Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Link
On the official website of the e-HRMS Gujarat, the only available merit list for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper is for Vadodara. Candidates who applied for the AWH and AWW posts in the Vadodara district can use the direct link given below to check their result status. The merit list includes details like the Taluka, block, village and city, anganwadi, position, ward number, application number, candidate name, marital status, educational score, and total score.
|District Name
|Direct Link
|Vadodara District
|Direct Link
|Ahmadabad Urban
|Direct Link
|Amreli
|Direct Link
|Anand
|Direct Link
|Aravalli
|Banskantha
|Direct Link
|Bharuch
|Direct Link
|Bhavnagar
|Direct Link
|Botad
|Direct Link
|Chhota Udepur
|Direct Link
|Dahod
|Direct Link
|Gandhidham Urban
|Direct Link
|Gandhi Nagar
|Gir Somnath
|Direct Link
|Junagadh Urban
|Direct Link
|Kachchh
|Direct Link
|Kheda
|Direct Link
|Karamsad Anand Urban
|Direct Link
|Mahesana
|Direct Link
|Mahesana Urban
|Direct Link
|Mahisagar
|Direct Link
|Morbi
|Direct Link
|Nadiad Urban
|Direct Link
|Narmada
|Direct Link
|Navsari
|Direct Link
|Panchmahals
|Direct Link
|Patan
|Direct Link
|Porbandar
|Direct Link
|Porbandar Urban
|Direct Link
|Rajkot
|Direct Link
|Rajkot Urban
|Direct Link
|Sabarkantha
|Direct Link
|Surat
|Direct Link
|Surendranagar
|Direct Link
|Surendranagar Urban
|Direct Link
|Tapi
|Direct Link
|Valsad
|Direct Link
|Vav-Tharad
|Direct Link
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights related to the recruitment process of the Gujarat Anganwadi 2026:-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Department
|
Women and Child Development (WCD)
|
Recruitment Scheme
|
Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)
|
Post Available
|
|
Total Vacancies
|
6843
|
Selection Method
|
100% merit-based; there is no written exam or interview
|
Official Website
|
e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
|
Merit List
|
Vadodara District Merit List Released; other districts awaited
Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026
How Is the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Prepared?
The merit list for the Gujarat Anganwadi selection process is very simple and completely transparent:-
- Candidates do not have to sit for any entrance exam or give an interview.
- For Anganwadi Workers, marks are calculated primarily based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Class 12th (HSC).
- For Anganwadi Helpers, marks are calculated based on the marks scored by the candidates in Class 10th (SSC).
- Candidates with higher educational degrees will be given preference or tie-breaking priority as per the department rules.
- The most important factor in the preparation of the merit list is local residency. An applicant must be a permanent resident of the exact village, ward, or district where the Anganwadi centre is located. A candidate with higher marks cannot be selected for a centre in a different village or ward.
Steps to Check the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026
Once the Merit List is published on the official website, candidates can check their results by following the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
- Look for the Recruitment or Merit List tab on the homepage.
- Select the District, Taluka, and the specific Anganwadi Centre or Ward.
- Choose the post you applied for, that is, Worker or Helper.
- Download the PDF merit list.
- Open the PDF file and search for the application number or name to check the rank and qualification status.
Also check, IBPS Clerk vs IBPS PO 2026
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