IND vs NZ
INFOCUS

Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Merit List PDF at e-HRMS Portal

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 13:38 IST

Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Worker and Helper posts has released lists for all the districts on the e-hrms portal, i.e., e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.Get the direct link in the article below.

Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026
Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Gujarat, is releasing the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 on its official website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The online applications for 6843 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper closed on October 14, 2026. The merit list for all the districts is now available on the official portal. For thousands of women applicants who applied for this recruitment process across the state, given below is a simple breakdown of how the Merit list is prepared and a step-by-step guide to check the merit list on the official website once it has been released.

Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Link

On the official website of the e-HRMS Gujarat, the only available merit list for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper is for Vadodara. Candidates who applied for the AWH and AWW posts in the Vadodara district can use the direct link given below to check their result status. The merit list includes details like the Taluka, block, village and city, anganwadi, position, ward number, application number, candidate name, marital status, educational score, and total score. 

District Name Direct Link
Vadodara District Direct Link
Ahmadabad Urban Direct Link
Amreli  Direct Link
Anand Direct Link
Aravalli

Direct Link
Banskantha Direct Link
Bharuch Direct Link
Bhavnagar Direct Link
Botad Direct Link
Chhota Udepur Direct Link
Dahod Direct Link
Gandhidham Urban Direct Link
Gandhi Nagar

Direct Link
Gir Somnath Direct Link
Junagadh Urban Direct Link
Kachchh Direct Link
Kheda Direct Link
Karamsad Anand Urban Direct Link
Mahesana Direct Link
Mahesana Urban Direct Link
Mahisagar Direct Link
Morbi Direct Link 
Nadiad Urban  Direct Link 
Narmada Direct Link 
Navsari  Direct Link 
Panchmahals Direct Link 
Patan Direct Link 
Porbandar Direct Link
Porbandar Urban Direct Link
Rajkot  Direct Link
Rajkot Urban Direct Link
Sabarkantha Direct Link
Surat  Direct Link
Surendranagar Direct Link
Surendranagar Urban Direct Link
Tapi Direct Link
Valsad Direct Link
Vav-Tharad Direct Link

Screenshot 2026-11-05 084644

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights related to the recruitment process of the Gujarat Anganwadi 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Department

Women and Child Development (WCD)

Recruitment Scheme

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)

Post Available
  • Anganwadi Worker
  • Anganwadi Helper

Total Vacancies

6843

Selection Method

100% merit-based; there is no written exam or interview

Official Website

e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Merit List 

Vadodara District Merit List Released; other districts awaited

Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026

How Is the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Prepared?

The merit list for the Gujarat Anganwadi selection process is very simple and completely transparent:-

  • Candidates do not have to sit for any entrance exam or give an interview.
  • For Anganwadi Workers, marks are calculated primarily based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Class 12th (HSC).
  • For Anganwadi Helpers, marks are calculated based on the marks scored by the candidates in Class 10th (SSC).
  • Candidates with higher educational degrees will be given preference or tie-breaking priority as per the department rules. 
  • The most important factor in the preparation of the merit list is local residency. An applicant must be a permanent resident of the exact village, ward, or district where the Anganwadi centre is located. A candidate with higher marks cannot be selected for a centre in a different village or ward. 

Steps to Check the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026

Once the Merit List is published on the official website, candidates can check their results by following the simple steps given below:-

  • Go to the official website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
  • Look for the Recruitment or Merit List tab on the homepage.
  • Select the District, Taluka, and the specific Anganwadi Centre or Ward.
  • Choose the post you applied for, that is, Worker or Helper.
  • Download the PDF merit list.
  • Open the PDF file and search for the application number or name to check the rank and qualification status. 

Also check, IBPS Clerk vs IBPS PO 2026

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 13:24 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News