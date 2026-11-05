Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Merit List PDF at e-HRMS Portal

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Gujarat, is releasing the Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 on its official website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The online applications for 6843 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper closed on October 14, 2026. The merit list for all the districts is now available on the official portal. For thousands of women applicants who applied for this recruitment process across the state, given below is a simple breakdown of how the Merit list is prepared and a step-by-step guide to check the merit list on the official website once it has been released.

Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Link

On the official website of the e-HRMS Gujarat, the only available merit list for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper is for Vadodara. Candidates who applied for the AWH and AWW posts in the Vadodara district can use the direct link given below to check their result status. The merit list includes details like the Taluka, block, village and city, anganwadi, position, ward number, application number, candidate name, marital status, educational score, and total score.