From the past six years, NIRF ranking headlines read IIM Ahmedabad at No.1 and IIM Bangalore at No. 2. Looking at the rankings, one can easily say that Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has played second fiddle. But, a look inside the scoring, changes the story. IIM Bangalore isn’t trailing because of slipping reputation, weaker placements or fading recruiter interest. In fact, the institute has done better than IIM Ahmedabad on various parameters including Graduation Outcomes (GO) and a perfect 100 out of 100 Perception score. The gap of 1.74 points which resulted in a rank drop of IIM Bangalore is because of Research & Professional Practice (RP) scores. This has become a single structural battlefield as National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF, gives 30% of weightage to this parameter.

IIM Ahmedabad’s 5.88 point in RP delivers a 1.764 score advantage. This margin is large enough to rank better than IIM Bangalore, even though IIM B has better metrics in other parameters. Read the article below to get a detailed analysis of the IIM Bangalore NIRF rankings over the year and what has changed. NIRF Rankings: IIM Bangalore from Rank 1 to 2 In 2016 and 2019, IIM Bangalore ranked No.1 in NIRF rankings for management colleges in India. However, in 2020, the institute slipped to rank 2 and has consistently held the rank till 2025. Check the table below to know the IIM Bangalore NIRF rankings over the years: Year IIM B NIRF Rank Composite NIRF Score Top Ranked Institute (Rank 1) 2016 1 93.04 IIM Bangalore 2017 2 78.82 IIM Ahmedabad 2018 2 77.33 IIM Ahmedabad 2019 1 81.34 IIM Bangalore 2020 2 81.32 IIM Ahmedabad 2021 2 83.48 IIM Ahmedabad 2022 2 82.62 IIM Ahmedabad 2023 2 80.89 IIM Ahmedabad 2024 2 81.16 IIM Ahmedabad 2025 2 81.56 IIM Ahmedabad

Where Does IIM Bangalore Win & Where Does It Fall IIM Ahmedabad ranked one for six consecutive years. IIM Bangalore received a perfect PR score but even then missed the number 1 spot. Various factors have contributed to the ranking changes over the decade. IIM Ahmedabad maintains a 2.41 point lead in Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) because of Student Strength (SS) and Financial Resources Utilization (FRU). The weightage of TLR parameters is 30% and adds another +0.804 composite points to IIM Ahmedabad’s tally. The TLR score of IIM Ahmedabad stood at 91.84 while for IIM Bangalore, TLR score was 89.43 in NIRF 2025 rankings. IIM Bangalore leads IIM Ahmedabad in both Graduation Outcomes (GO) (98.86 vs 98.72) and Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) (73.27 vs 72.01). While these leads show IIM Bangalore’s excellence in student placements, median compensation, and campus diversity, their combined weighted contribution (1.4 points) is too small to alter the order of final rankings.

IIM Bangalore achieved a perfect 100/100 score in Perception (PR) in 2025 rankings, outperforming IIM Ahmedabad by 6.74 points. IIM A got a PR score of 93.26, but, because Perception carries only a 10% weightage, IIM Bangalore’s lead yields just +0.674 composite points. So, this perfect score was not enough to offset IIM A’s combined +2.568 composite point advantage in TLR and RP parameters. Also Check| Why Has XLRI's NIRF Rank Declined? What the NIRF Scores Reveal

IIM Kozhikode NIRF Ranking 2026: Parameter Analysis for Past Five Years (2021–2025) The RP Factor: Single Metric Deciding Factor for Top B School in India As mentioned before, NIRF gives a heft weightage of 30% to Research & Professional Practice (RP) parameter. Last year, IIM Bangalore scored 59.03 RP and IIM Ahmedabad scored 64.91 RP. The gap of 5.88 points created a good enough score deficit making IIM-B fall to the second rank. This parameter gave IIM-A a 1.764 composite score advantage. Check the table below to know the NIRF score comparison, IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: