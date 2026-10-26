Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To November 6, Check Eligibility, Prizes
The Ministry of Education has extended the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 registration deadline to November 6. The challenge offers prizes for student innovators and invites schools, ITIs, polytechnics and universities to submit ideas addressing real-world problems.
The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) 2026 to November 6. The challenge invites school students, ITI and polytechnic trainees, college students and research scholars to develop practical solutions to real-world problems. Interested participants can access the official portal at sevafirst.mic.gov.in.
The initiative aims to encourage young innovators to identify problems in their communities and develop solutions that can be tested and implemented. The challenge offers a reported prize pool of ₹5.6 crore, along with opportunities for mentorship, incubation and technical support.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the challenge at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25, 2026.
Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Who Can Apply?
The challenge has three participation levels:
- Junior: School students from Classes 6 to 12.
- Technical: Students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics.
- Open: Undergraduate and postgraduate students and research scholars.
The challenge is open to eligible institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Students cannot register independently. Participating institutions must nominate a coordinator to register the institution and submit student entries.
Five Themes For Innovation
Participants can develop ideas under five themes: Clean and Sustainable Bharat, Prosperous Farmers and Prosperous Bharat, Healthy and Inclusive Bharat, Educated and Skilled Bharat, and Secure Bharat.
These themes cover areas such as environmental protection, agriculture, healthcare, education, skill development, manufacturing, safety and digital infrastructure.
Entries can be submitted under two tracks. Track A focuses on products and technology, including devices, software and engineering solutions. Track B covers business models, service delivery and governance-related ideas.
Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Prize Money
According to the challenge details, the listed awards in each category are:
First prize: Rs 10 lakh
Second prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third prize: Rs 3 lakh
Selected innovators may also receive expert mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, incubation support and assistance with testing their ideas. Promising solutions may be connected with government bodies and industry partners for wider implementation.
How To Apply For Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026?
Eligible institutions should visit sevafirst.mic.gov.in and register through their nominated coordinators. The coordinator must provide the institution’s details, including its identification number and location, and verify the account using the code sent to the institution’s official email address.
After registration, the coordinator can submit student entries by selecting the appropriate participation level, theme and innovation track. Applicants should follow the official guidelines and complete their submissions by November 6, 2026.
The official schedule lists state-level screening from November 7 onwards, followed by exhibitions and the finale during the November-December period.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.