Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To November 6, Check Eligibility, Prizes

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) 2026 to November 6. The challenge invites school students, ITI and polytechnic trainees, college students and research scholars to develop practical solutions to real-world problems. Interested participants can access the official portal at sevafirst.mic.gov.in. The initiative aims to encourage young innovators to identify problems in their communities and develop solutions that can be tested and implemented. The challenge offers a reported prize pool of ₹5.6 crore, along with opportunities for mentorship, incubation and technical support. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the challenge at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25, 2026. Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Who Can Apply?

The challenge has three participation levels: Junior: School students from Classes 6 to 12.

Technical: Students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics.

Open: Undergraduate and postgraduate students and research scholars. The challenge is open to eligible institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Students cannot register independently. Participating institutions must nominate a coordinator to register the institution and submit student entries. Five Themes For Innovation Participants can develop ideas under five themes: Clean and Sustainable Bharat, Prosperous Farmers and Prosperous Bharat, Healthy and Inclusive Bharat, Educated and Skilled Bharat, and Secure Bharat.

These themes cover areas such as environmental protection, agriculture, healthcare, education, skill development, manufacturing, safety and digital infrastructure. Entries can be submitted under two tracks. Track A focuses on products and technology, including devices, software and engineering solutions. Track B covers business models, service delivery and governance-related ideas. Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Prize Money According to the challenge details, the listed awards in each category are: First prize: Rs 10 lakh Second prize: Rs 5 lakh Third prize: Rs 3 lakh Selected innovators may also receive expert mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, incubation support and assistance with testing their ideas. Promising solutions may be connected with government bodies and industry partners for wider implementation.