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NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Revised Dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET & Other Exams

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 15:40 IST

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The NTA has released the revised exam calendar for various examinations conducted by the NTA on its official website, nta.ac.in. The candidates who are preparing for the exams like UGC NET, CSIR NET, and others can check the revised exam dates. Check this article to know the revised dates and download the NTA calendar 2026-27.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Revised Dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET & Other Exams
NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Revised Dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET & Other Exams

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a short public notice announcing that the examination dates for various examinations conducted by the NTA have been revised due to administrative reasons. The notice was published on the official website of NTA on 26 October 2026 and the candidates going to appear for the upcoming cycle of various NTA exams can download the NTA exam calendar 2026-27 from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. As per the notice, “the revised examination schedule, including the dates of the respective examinations, is provided in the updated examination calendar available on the NTA's official website”. The exam dates are announced for the exams being conducted for the month of December 2026 and January-April 2027.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Notice

The NTA has released a public notice announcing the exam dates to be revised for various examinations conducted by the NTA such as UGC NET, CSIR NET, CUET, etc. The candidates can check the notice pdf here.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Notice

Check Here

NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27 PDF

The candidates who are preparing for and are going to participate in the upcoming exam cycle of NTA should download the revised exam calendar pdf and look for their respective exam dates.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27

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NTA Revised Exam Dates 2026-27

The NTA has revised the exam dates for various exams including Rashtriya Indian Military College, SWAYAM, Rashtriya Military Schools, UGC NET (December Cycle), Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle), JEE (Main) - Session 1 (January), among others. These exams are going to be held starting from the month of December 2026 to January, February, March, and April 2027. Check the revised dates here.

S. No.

Name of Examination

Proposed Date(s)

Duration

1

Rashtriya Indian Military College

06 Dec 2026

1 Day

2

SWAYAM

08-12 Dec 2026

5 Days

3

Rashtriya Military Schools

13 Dec 2026

1 Day

4

UGC NET (December Cycle)

14-18 and 21 Dec 2026

6 Days

5

Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle)

19, 22 and 27 Dec 2026

3 Days

6

Army Cadets College

04 Jan 2027

1 Day

7

SHRESHTA (NETS) - Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas

10 Jan 2027

1 Day

8

NIFT Entrance Examination

10 January 2027

1 Day

9

JEE (Main) - Session 1 (January)

20-24 and 28 Jan 2027

6 Days

10

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination

31 Jan 2027

1 Day

11

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

07 Feb 2027

1 Day

12

CUET (PG) - Common University Entrance Test (Post-Graduate)

02-05, 08-09, 12, 15-19, 24-25, 29-31 March 2027

17 Days

13

JEE (Main) - Session 2 (April)

02-07 April 2027

6 days

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 15:40 IST
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