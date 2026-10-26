NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Revised Dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET & Other Exams

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a short public notice announcing that the examination dates for various examinations conducted by the NTA have been revised due to administrative reasons. The notice was published on the official website of NTA on 26 October 2026 and the candidates going to appear for the upcoming cycle of various NTA exams can download the NTA exam calendar 2026-27 from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. As per the notice, “the revised examination schedule, including the dates of the respective examinations, is provided in the updated examination calendar available on the NTA's official website”. The exam dates are announced for the exams being conducted for the month of December 2026 and January-April 2027.

The NTA has released a public notice announcing the exam dates to be revised for various examinations conducted by the NTA such as UGC NET, CSIR NET, CUET, etc. The candidates can check the notice pdf here.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Notice Check Here

NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27 PDF

The candidates who are preparing for and are going to participate in the upcoming exam cycle of NTA should download the revised exam calendar pdf and look for their respective exam dates.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Download PDF

NTA Revised Exam Dates 2026-27

The NTA has revised the exam dates for various exams including Rashtriya Indian Military College, SWAYAM, Rashtriya Military Schools, UGC NET (December Cycle), Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle), JEE (Main) - Session 1 (January), among others. These exams are going to be held starting from the month of December 2026 to January, February, March, and April 2027. Check the revised dates here.