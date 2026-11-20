IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: IBPS will declare the PO Mains result today, November 20, 2026 (Late Evening) and lakhs of candidates are waiting to check their scores. This live blog will bring you every update on the IBPS PO Mains result 2026 as it happens. Candidates who appeared in the mains examination can check their result on the official website, ibps.in, by using their registration number and password or date of birth. We will share the direct link, steps to check the result, cut-off marks, and the next stage details here. Stay with us for all the latest updates. Refresh this page regularly to get news as soon as it is out.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 PDF Download

The IBPS PO Mains result will be released today, November 20, 2026, online, and candidates can open the result link on the official website. Click the link below to check your Mains result and download the PDF for future use. Keep your login details ready before you open it.

IBPS PO Result 2026 Check Here

IBPS PO Result 2026 Highlights

The IBPS PO Mains result will out today, November 20, 2026 and candidates want the key details in one place. This table gives the main highlights at a glance. We will update the cut-off and score details as soon as IBPS releases them.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS PO/MT Mains Exam 2026 (CRP PO/MT-XVI) Post Name Probationary Officer / Management Trainee Total Vacancies 7,565 Participating Banks 11 public sector banks Prelims Exam Date 22 and 23 August 2026 Prelims Result Date 23 September 2026 Mains Exam Date 4 October 2026 IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Date 20 November 2026 (expected late evening) Result Mode Online Official Website ibps.in Login Details Required Registration/roll number and password/date of birth IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off 2026 To be updated Next Stage Interview Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Final Result Expected in early 2027

Details Mentioned on IBPS PO Phase II Merit List PDF

The IBPS PO Phase II Merit List PDF 2026 will show a few important details about each candidate. Candidates should read all of them carefully after logging in.

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Category

Post applied for (PO/MT)

Exam name (CRP PO/MT-XVI)

Qualifying status for the interview round

Section-wise and total marks, if released with the result

What After IBPS PO Mains Result 2026? Clearing the Mains is only the second step in the selection process. Here is what shortlisted candidates should do next. Shortlisted candidates will first appear for the Personality Test, which is mandatory but non-qualifying, and then the 100-mark Interview. The interview has a minimum qualifying score of 40% for General, OBC and EWS, and 35% for SC, ST and PwBD. The final merit list is based on 80% Mains and 20% Interview marks, and Prelims marks are not counted. IBPS will release the schedule and call letters on ibps.in. Keep your documents ready. The final result is expected in early 2027.





