Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 3000 Class 3 Posts; Check Vacancy & Other Details Here
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced 3000 Class-3 posts: 2841 Lokrakshak, 133 Head Constable Driver Mechanic, and 26 Motor Transport Supervisor. Online applications run from November 26 to December 16, 2026, on ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
Key Points
- GPRB announced 3000 Class-3 posts for Lokrakshak, Head Constable, and Supervisor.
- Apply online from November 26, 2026, 2:00 PM, to December 16, 2026, 11:59 PM.
- Basic qualification for Lokrakshak posts is Class 12 pass; apply separately for each cadre.
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 notification for 3000 Class-3 posts. Of these, 2841 posts are in the Lokrakshak cadre, 133 are for Head Constable Driver Mechanic (Grade-2), and 26 are for Motor Transport Supervisor (Grade-2). Interested candidates can apply online only on ojas.gujarat.gov.in from November 26, 2026, 2:00 PM, to December 16, 2026, 11:59 PM. A separate application is needed for each cadre. The basic qualification for Lokrakshak posts is Class 12 pass. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other important information for aspirants.
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released a short notice for 3000 Class-3 posts. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)
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Recruitment Name
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Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Lokrakshak Cadre, Head Constable Driver Mechanic (Grade-2), Motor Transport Supervisor (Grade-2)
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Advertisement Numbers
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GPRB/202627/1, GPRB/202627/2, GPRB/202627/3
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Total Vacancies
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3,000
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Mode of Application
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Online only
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Application Start Date
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November 26, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Last Date to Apply
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December 16, 2026, 11:59 PM
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Educational Qualification
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Class 12 pass (technical posts also need a Motor Mechanic Vehicle trade certificate with apprenticeship)
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Official Websites
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ojas.gujarat.gov.in, gprb.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Police 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates should read the official notification before applying, because it is the main source for vacancies, qualifications, and dates. The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has so far released only a short notice. The detailed advertisement will be released soon. It lists the posts, vacancies, advertisement numbers, and basic educational qualifications. It also gives the application dates and the official websites. Check the notice below:
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Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board will fill 3000 Class-3 posts through direct recruitment. Most vacancies are in the Lokrakshak cadre, while the rest are in the technical cadre (Motor Transport). The post-wise breakdown is given below.
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Cadre
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Post Name
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Advertisement No.
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Vacancies
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Lokrakshak
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Unarmed Police Constable (UPC)
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GPRB/202627/1
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1,000
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Lokrakshak
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Armed Police Constable (APC)
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GPRB/202627/1
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1,000
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Lokrakshak
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Armed Police Constable (SRPF)
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GPRB/202627/1
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841
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Lokrakshak Total
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—
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—
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2,841
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Technical
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Head Constable Driver Mechanic (Grade-2)
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GPRB/202627/2
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133
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Technical
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Motor Transport Supervisor (Grade-2)
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GPRB/202627/3
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26
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Grand Total
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—
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—
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3,000
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com