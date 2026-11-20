Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 notification for 3000 Class-3 posts. Of these, 2841 posts are in the Lokrakshak cadre, 133 are for Head Constable Driver Mechanic (Grade-2), and 26 are for Motor Transport Supervisor (Grade-2). Interested candidates can apply online only on ojas.gujarat.gov.in from November 26, 2026, 2:00 PM, to December 16, 2026, 11:59 PM. A separate application is needed for each cadre. The basic qualification for Lokrakshak posts is Class 12 pass. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other important information for aspirants.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released a short notice for 3000 Class-3 posts. The table below gives the key details at a glance.