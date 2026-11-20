UPPSC to Verify Documents via DigiLocker; Only Digital Applications Allowed After Six Months
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will shift to a 100 per cent digital application and DigiLocker-based document verification system. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- UPPSC to implement 100 per cent digital application and verification within six months.
- Chairman Shrinet announced the change before his tenure ends on November 21, 2026.
- Automated verification via DigiLocker will end physical hard copy submissions.
In a major candidate-friendly reform, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to transition to a 100% digital application and document verification system within the next six months. Announcing this change ahead of the conclusion of his tenure on November 21, 2026, UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet has also stated that all the educational certificates and supporting documents will soon be verified directly through DigiLocker, ending the long-standing hybrid practice of submitting physical hard copies by post or in person at Prayagraj.
As of now, while the candidates submit their Mains application online, they are required to send hard copies through registered post or visit the commission’s office. Postal delays frequently lead to late submissions, which result in candidates being disqualification from the exam and hundreds of court cases. Under this new digital workflow, applicants will link their DigiLocker accounts directly during registration, allowing automated verification of academic records from home.
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (UPPSC) की भर्ती प्रक्रिया को अधिक सरल, पारदर्शी एवं तकनीक आधारित बनाने की दिशा में बड़ा कदम उठाया जा रहा है। अब अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदन से लेकर शैक्षिक प्रमाण पत्रों के सत्यापन तक की पूरी प्रक्रिया डिजिटल होगी, जिसमें डिजिलॉकर के माध्यम से अभिलेखों का स्वतः सत्यापन सुनिश्चित होगा।— Information and Public Relations Department, UP (@InfoDeptUP) November 20, 2026
UPPSC Digital and Recruitment Changes Highlights
As the UPPSC is moving towards digital and recruitment changes, given below are some important highlights:-
- The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, will move to 100 per cent digital application and verification within six months.
- The physical visits to the Prayagraj head office will end as the application submission and other processes will be directly integrated into DigiLocker. This will be built on UPPSC’s One Time Registration portal.
Also check, Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays PPSC PCS Recruitment Process After Row Over November 4 Mains Results
How Aspirants Can Prepare for UPPPSC’s DigiLocker Shift?
This is a very big shift for many aspirants who submitted their applications physically and for those aspirants as well who face difficulties in operating these technologies. Given below are a few tips that the aspirants can use to prepare for UPPSC’s DigiLocker shift:-
- Once the UPPSC activates the DigiLocker Verification, recruitment boards only rely on the officially issued digital records, which are fetched directly from CBSE, UP Board, universities, and the state revenue portal rather than self-uploaded PDF scans.
- Candidates who are registered on the UPPSC’s One Time Registration (OTR) portal should make sure their name, date of birth, and mobile number match identically across their DigiLocker account, Class 10 marksheet, graduation degree, and category or domicile certificates to prevent automated verification mismatches.
Removing the physical hard-copy submission removes the risk of application rejection caused by courier delays and saves outstation candidates significant travel expenses to Prayagraj. Alongside digital verification, UPPSC’s crackdown on over 800 negligent subject experts over five years, which helped deliver an error-free PCS 2025 paper, signals sustained efforts to stop litigation and speed up recruitment cycles.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.