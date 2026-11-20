In a major candidate-friendly reform, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to transition to a 100% digital application and document verification system within the next six months. Announcing this change ahead of the conclusion of his tenure on November 21, 2026, UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet has also stated that all the educational certificates and supporting documents will soon be verified directly through DigiLocker, ending the long-standing hybrid practice of submitting physical hard copies by post or in person at Prayagraj.

As of now, while the candidates submit their Mains application online, they are required to send hard copies through registered post or visit the commission’s office. Postal delays frequently lead to late submissions, which result in candidates being disqualification from the exam and hundreds of court cases. Under this new digital workflow, applicants will link their DigiLocker accounts directly during registration, allowing automated verification of academic records from home.