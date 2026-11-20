The CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2027 consists of Section A which carries significant weightage for increasing the total percentage. There are 20 objective type questions in Section A, where each question has 1 mark. These 20 marks carry significant weightage from the theory paper point of view. In this section, there are 16 MCQs and 4 Assertion-Reasong type questions. Questions are designed to assess your conceptual understanding, observation skill and problem solving ability. To help you prepare for this high scoring section and score full marks, we have compiled an important list of 100 MCQs. Each question has been strictly created based on the latest syllabus of Class 10 Science NCERT and the trend of CBSE Sample Papers. For your ease of revision, we have divided the questions into three sections, based on different subjects. These questions are Chemistry (1-35), Biology (36-70) and Physics (71-100).

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Study Material 2026-27 Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2027 Below are the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2027 for all the three sections: Section A: Chemistry (Questions 1 to 35) Q1. Which of the following is an example of a combination reaction? (a) CaCO3→CaO+CO2CaCO3→CaO+CO2 (b)CaO+H2O→Ca(OH)2CaO+H2O→Ca(OH)2 (c)Zn+CuSO4→ZnSO4+CuZn+CuSO4→ZnSO4+Cu (d)AgNO3+NaCl→AgCl+NaNO3AgNO3+NaCl→AgCl+NaNO3 Answer:(b) CaO+H2O→Ca(OH)2CaO+H2O→Ca(OH)2 Q2. What happens when an iron nail is dipped into blue copper sulphate solution? (a) No reaction occurs (b) The solution turns colourless immediately (c) A reddish-brown coating of copper forms on the nail and the solution turns green(d) A silver coating forms on the nail Answer:(c) A reddish-brown coating of copper forms on the nail and the solution turns green

Q3. In the redox reactionMnO2+4HCl→MnCl2+2H2O+ClMnO2 +4HCl→MnCl2 +2H2 O+Cl2 , which substance is oxidized? (a)MnO2MnO2 (b)HClHCl (c)MnCl2MnCl2 (d)H2OH2O Answer:(b)HClHCl Q4. Which gas is flushed into bags of potato chips to prevent rancidity? (a) Oxygen (b) Carbon dioxide (c) Nitrogen (d) Hydrogen Answer:(c) Nitrogen Q5. On heating ferrous sulphate crystals (FeSO4⋅7H2OFeSO4⋅7H2O), the pungent gases evolved are: (a)SO2SO2 andSO3SO3 (b)NO2NO2andO2O2 (c)COCO andCO2CO2 (d)H2SH2S andSO2SO2 Answer:(a)SO2SO2 andSO3SO3 Q6. Which of the following reactions is used in black-and-white photography? (a)2AgBr→sunlight2Ag+Br22AgBrsunlight2Ag+Br2 (b)2Pb(NO3)2→Δ2PbO+4NO2+O22Pb(NO3)2 Δ2PbO+4NO2+O2 (c)CH4+2O2→CO2+2H2OCH4+2O2→CO2+2H2O (d)Na2SO4+BaCl2→BaSO4+2NaClNa2SO4+BaCl2→BaSO4+2NaCl Answer:(a)2AgBr→sunlight2Ag+Br22AgBrsunlight 2Ag+Br2

Q7. A white precipitate is formed when aqueous solutions of sodium sulphate and barium chloride are mixed. The precipitate is: (a) Sodium chloride (b) Barium sulphate (c) Barium sulphide (d) Sodium sulphite Answer:(b) Barium sulphate Q8. Which acid is naturally present in tomatoes? (a) Citric acid (b) Oxalic acid (c) Lactic acid (d) Tartaric acid Answer:(b) Oxalic acid Q9. A solution turns red litmus blue. Its pH is likely to be: (a) 1 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 10 Answer:(d) 10 Q10. Tooth enamel begins to decay when the pH of the mouth falls below: (a) 7.0 (b) 6.5 (c) 5.5 (d) 8.2 Answer:(c) 5.5 Q11. Which compound is commonly known as 'Bleaching Powder'? (a) Ca(OH)2Ca(OH)2 (b) CaOCl CaOCl2 (c) NaHCO3NaHCO3 (d)CaSO4⋅12H2OCaSO4⋅21H2O Answer:(b)CaOCl2CaOCl2 Q12. During the Chlor-Alkali process, which gas is liberated at the anode?

(a) Hydrogen (b) Chlorine (c) Oxygen (d) Nitrogen Answer:(b) Chlorine Q13. What is the chemical formula of Plaster of Paris? (a)CaSO4⋅2H2OCaSO4⋅2H2O (b)CaSO4⋅12H2OCaSO4⋅21 H2 O (c)CaCO3CaCO3 (d)Na2CO3⋅10H2ONa2CO3⋅10H2O Answer:(b)CaSO4⋅12H2OCaSO4 ⋅21H2O Q14. Which salt is used in soda-acid fire extinguishers and as an antacid? (a) Sodium carbonate (b) Sodium hydrogencarbonate (c) Sodium chloride (d) Calcium chloride Answer:(b) Sodium hydrogencarbonate Q15. Which of the following is an olfactory indicator? (a) Methyl orange (b) Phenolphthalein (c) Vanilla essence (d) Turmeric Answer:(c) Vanilla essence Q16. Which non-metal is lustrous? (a) Sulphur (b) Iodine (c) Phosphorus (d) Carbon Answer:(b) Iodine Q17. Which metal is kept immersed in kerosene oil to prevent accidental fire? (a) Magnesium (b) Sodium (c) Zinc (d) Copper Answer:(b) Sodium

Q18. Which of the following oxides is amphoteric in nature? (a)Na2ONa2O (b)CO2CO2 (c)Al2O3Al2 O3 (d)SO2SO2 Answer:(c)Al2O3Al2O3 Q19. Which acid does NOT evolve hydrogen gas when reacting with most metals (except Mn and Mg)? (a) DiluteHClHCl (b) DiluteH2SO4H2 SO4 (c) DiluteHNO3HNO3 (d) Acetic acid Answer:(c) DiluteHNO3HNO3 Q20. Aqua regia is a freshly prepared mixture of concentratedHClHCl and concentratedHNO3HNO3 in the ratio: (a)1:31:3 (b)3:13:1 (c)2:12:1 (d)1:21:2 Answer:(b)3:13:1 Q21. Which of the following is a characteristic property of ionic compounds? (a) Low melting points (b) Solubility in petrol and kerosene (c) High melting and boiling points (d) Conduction of electricity in the solid state Answer:(c) High melting and boiling points Q22. Cinnabar is an ore of which metal? (a) Zinc (b) Mercury (c) Copper (d) Lead

Answer:(b) Mercury Q23. The process of heating carbonate ores strongly in limited air to convert them into oxides is called: (a) Roasting (b) Calcination (c) Refining (d) Galvanization Answer:(b) Calcination Q24. Solder is an alloy of: (a) Copper and Zinc (b) Copper and Tin (c) Lead and Tin (d) Iron and Carbon Answer:(c) Lead and Tin Q25. Galvanization is a method of protecting iron from rusting by coating it with a thin layer of: (a) Copper (b) Zinc (c) Silver (d) Aluminium Answer:(b) Zinc Q26. How many covalent bonds are present in a molecule of ethane (C2H6C2H6)? (a) 6 (b) 7 (c) 8 (d) 9 Answer:(b) 7 Q27. Which of the following is the simplest saturated hydrocarbon? (a)CH4CH4 (b)C2H4C2H4 (c)C2H2C2 H2 (d)C6H6C6 H6 Answer:(a)CH4CH4 Q28. The functional group present in butanone is: (a) Carboxylic acid (−COOH−COOH) (b) Aldehyde (−CHO−CHO)

(c) Ketone (>C=O>C=O) (d) Alcohol (−OH−OH) Answer:(c) Ketone (>C=O>C=O) Q29. Successive members of a homologous series differ by a molecular mass of: (a)12 u12 u (b)14 u14 u (c)16 u16 u (d)18 u18 u Answer:(b)14 u14 u Q30. Which substance is formed when ethanol reacts with ethanoic acid in the presence of concentratedH2SO42 SO4 ? (a) Ethene (b) Ethyl ethanoate (c) Sodium ethoxide (d) Methane Answer:(b) Ethyl ethanoate Q31. Alkaline potassium permanganate (KMnO4KMnO4) converts ethanol into ethanoic acid. Here, alkalineKMnO4KMnO4acts as a/an: (a) Reducing agent (b) Oxidizing agent (c) Dehydrating agent (d) Catalyst only Answer:(b) Oxidizing agent Q32. Vegetable oils are converted into vegetable ghee by hydrogenation using which catalyst? (a) Iron (b) Nickel or Palladium (c) Copper (d) Zinc Answer:(b) Nickel or Palladium

Q33. The IUPAC name ofCH3−CH2−CHOCH3−CH2−CHO is: (a) Propanol (b) Propanal (c) Propanone (d) Propanoic acid Answer:(b) Propanal Q34. Scum is formed when soap reacts with: (a) Sodium and potassium salts in soft water (b) Calcium and magnesium salts in hard water (c) Distilled water (d) Dilute hydrochloric acid Answer:(b) Calcium and magnesium salts in hard water Q35. Which allotrope of carbon is a good conductor of electricity? (a) Diamond (b) Graphite (c) Coal (d) Fullerene Answer:(b) Graphite Section B: Biology (Questions 36 to 70) Q36. Which enzyme present in human saliva initiates the digestion of starch? (a) Pepsin (b) Trypsin (c) Salivary amylase (d) Lipase Answer:(c) Salivary amylase Q37. Which is the main site of complete digestion and absorption of food in the human alimentary canal? (a) Stomach (b) Small intestine

(c) Large intestine (d) Oesophagus Answer:(b) Small intestine Q38. The breakdown of pyruvate to give carbon dioxide, water, and energy takes place in: (a) Cytoplasm (b) Mitochondria (c) Chloroplast (d) Nucleus Answer:(b) Mitochondria Q39. Cramps in human muscles during sudden vigorous activity occur due to the accumulation of: (a) Ethanol (b) Lactic acid (c) Acetic acid (d) Pyruvic acid Answer:(b) Lactic acid Q40. Which blood vessel carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the left atrium of the heart? (a) Pulmonary artery (b) Aorta (c) Pulmonary vein (d) Vena cava Answer:(c) Pulmonary vein Q41. Which part of a nephron is responsible for the ultrafiltration of blood? (a) Collecting duct (b) Glomerulus (c) Loop of Henle (d) Ureter Answer:(b) Glomerulus Q42. In plants, translocation of soluble products of photosynthesis occurs through:

(a) Xylem vessels (b) Phloem sieve tubes (c) Guard cells (d) Root hairs Answer:(b) Phloem sieve tubes Q43. Which blood component helps in clotting of blood at the site of an injury? (a) Red blood corpuscles (b) White blood corpuscles (c) Platelets (d) Lymph Answer:(c) Platelets Q44. The gap between two consecutive neurons is called a: (a) Dendrite (b) Synapse (c) Axon (d) Impulse Answer:(b) Synapse Q45. Which part of the human brain maintains posture and equilibrium of the body? (a) Cerebrum (b) Cerebellum (c) Medulla (d) Hypothalamus Answer:(b) Cerebellum Q46. Involuntary actions like blood pressure, salivation, and vomiting are controlled by the: (a) Cerebrum (b) Cerebellum (c) Medulla in the hind-brain (d) Spinal cord Answer:(c) Medulla in the hind-brain Q47. Which plant hormone promotes cell division and is present in high concentration in fruits and seeds?

(a) Auxin (b) Gibberellin (c) Cytokinin (d) Abscisic acid Answer:(c) Cytokinin Q48. Which plant hormone is responsible for the wilting of leaves? (a) Auxin (b) Cytokinin (c) Abscisic acid (d) Gibberellin Answer:(c) Abscisic acid Q49. Which hormone regulates blood sugar levels in the human body? (a) Thyroxine (b) Insulin (c) Adrenaline (d) Testosterone Answer:(b) Insulin Q50. Deficiency of iodine in our diet causes goitre because it affects the synthesis of: (a) Growth hormone (b) Thyroxine (c) Insulin (d) Adrenaline Answer:(b) Thyroxine Q51. Plasmodium reproduces by which mode of asexual reproduction? (a) Binary fission (b) Multiple fission (c) Budding (d) Fragmentation Answer:(b) Multiple fission Q52. Vegetative propagation in Bryophyllum takes place through: (a) Roots (b) Stems (c) Leaf notches (d) Flowers Answer:(c) Leaf notches

Q53. Which of the following is a unisexual flower? (a) Hibiscus (b) Mustard (c) Papaya (d) Pea Answer:(c) Papaya Q54. After fertilization in flowering plants, the ovule develops into a: (a) Fruit (b) Seed (c) Zygote (d) Stigma Answer:(b) Seed Q55. In the human female reproductive system, fertilization of the egg takes place in the: (a) Ovary (b) Uterus (c) Fallopian tube (Oviduct) (d) Cervix Answer:(c) Fallopian tube (Oviduct) Q56. What is the primary function of the placenta during human pregnancy? (a) Production of ova (b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste between mother and embryo (c) Protection against mechanical shock only (d) Fertilization of the ovum Answer:(b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste between mother and embryo Q57. Which contraceptive method also prevents the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)?

(a) Copper-T (b) Oral contraceptive pills (c) Condoms (d) Tubectomy Answer:(c) Condoms Q58. How many chromosomes are present in a normal human gamete (sperm or egg)? (a) 46 (b) 23 (c) 22 (d) 44 Answer:(b) 23 Q59. If a pure tall pea plant (TTTT) is crossed with a pure dwarf pea plant (tttt), what will be the phenotype of theF1F1generation? (a) All tall (b) All dwarf (c) 50% tall and 50% dwarf (d) 75% tall and 25% dwarf Answer:(a) All tall Q60. What is the phenotypic ratio of a Mendelian dihybrid cross in theF2F2 generation? (a)3:13:1 (b)1:2:11:2:1 (c)9:3:3:19:3:3:1 (d)9:79:7 Answer:(c)9:3:3:19:3:3:1 Q61. In humans, the sex of a newborn child is determined by: (a) The X chromosome inherited from the mother (b) The sex chromosome (X or Y) inherited from the father (c) Environmental temperature (d) Maternal nutrition Answer:(b) The sex chromosome (X or Y) inherited from the father

Q62. Which of the following is an inherited trait? (a) Pierced earlobes (b) Natural eye colour (c) Swimming skill (d) Body muscle mass from exercise Answer:(b) Natural eye colour Q63. In a terrestrial ecosystem, green plants capture approximately what percentage of sunlight energy that falls on their leaves? (a) 1% (b) 10% (c) 50% (d) 90% Answer:(a) 1% Q64. According to the 10% law, if10,000 J10,000 J of energy is available at the producer level, how much energy will be available to secondary consumers? (a)1,000 J 1,000 J (b)100 J100 J (c)10 J10 J (d)1 J1 J Answer:(b)100 J100 J Q65. Which group of organisms constitutes the first trophic level in a food chain? (a) Herbivores (b) Carnivores (c) Autotrophs (Producers) (d) Decomposers Answer:(c) Autotrophs (Producers) Q66. Accumulation of non-biodegradable pesticides in maximum concentration at the highest trophic level is called:

(a) Eutrophication (b) Biomagnification (c) Biodegradation (d) Bioaccumulation Answer:(b) Biomagnification Q67. Which synthetic chemicals are primarily responsible for the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer? (a) Carbon monoxide (b) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) (c) Methane (d) Sulphur dioxide Answer:(b) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) Q68. Which of the following is an artificial ecosystem? (a) Forest (b) Pond (c) Crop field (d) Lake Answer:(c) Crop field Q69. Which of the following pairs consists only of biodegradable items? (a) Plastic bag and glass bottle (b) Fruit peels and cotton cloth (c) Aluminium foil and nylon rope (d) PVC pipe and paper Answer:(b) Fruit peels and cotton cloth Q70. In an aquatic food chain: Phytoplankton→Zooplankton→Small fish→Crane Phytoplankton→Zooplankton→Small fish→Crane, which organism will have the highest concentration of DDT?

(a) Phytoplankton (b) Zooplankton (c) Small fish (d) Crane Answer:(d) Crane Section C: Physics (Questions 71 to 100) Q71. Which type of mirror is preferred as a rear-view mirror in vehicles? (a) Plane mirror (b) Concave mirror (c) Convex mirror (d) Cylindrical mirror Answer:(c) Convex mirror Q72. Where should an object be placed in front of a convex lens to get a real, inverted image of the same size as the object? (a) At the principal focusF1F1 (b) At 2F12F1 (c) BetweenF1F1 and 2F12F1 (d) At infinity Answer:(b) At2F12F1 Q73. The magnification produced by a plane mirror is always: (a)−1−1 (b)+1+1 (c)00 (d)∞∞ Answer:(b)+1+1 Q74. A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of30 cm30 cm. Its focal length is: (a)−15 cm−15 cm (b)+15 cm+15 cm (c)−60 cm−60 cm (d)+60 cm+60 cm Answer:(a)−15 cm−15 cm Q75. The refractive index of diamond is2.422.42. What is the meaning of this statement?

(a) Speed of light in diamond is2.422.42 times the speed in vacuum (b) Speed of light in diamond is12.422.421 times the speed of light in vacuum (c) Diamond reflects2.42%2.42% of incident light (d) Critical angle of diamond is2.42∘2.42∘ Answer:(b) Speed of light in diamond is12.422.421 times the speed of light in vacuum Q76. What is the SI unit of power of a lens? (a) Watt (b) Dioptre (c) Metre (d) Hertz Answer:(b) Dioptre Q77. A doctor prescribes a corrective lens of power−2.0 D−2.0 D. What is the focal length and nature of the lens? (a)+50 cm+50 cm, convex lens (b)−50 cm−50 cm, concave lens (c)−20 cm−20 cm, concave lens (d)+20 cm+20 cm, convex lens Answer:(b)−50 cm−50 cm, concave lens Q78. On which part of the human eye is the image of an object formed? (a) Cornea (b) Iris (c) Pupil (d) Retina Answer:(d) Retina

Q79. The least distance of distinct vision for a young adult with normal vision is about: (a)25 m25 m (b)2.5 cm2.5 cm (c)25 cm25 cm (d)2.5 m2.5 m Answer:(c)25 cm25 cm Q80. A person suffering from myopia (near-sightedness) can see nearby objects clearly but cannot see distant objects distinctly. This defect is corrected using a: (a) Convex lens (b) Concave lens (c) Bifocal lens (d) Cylindrical lens Answer:(b) Concave lens Q81. When white light passes through a glass prism, which colour bends the least? (a) Violet (b) Blue (c) Green (d) Red Answer:(d) Red Q82. The twinkling of stars is due to: (a) Dispersion of starlight by water droplets (b) Atmospheric refraction of starlight (c) Total internal reflection (d) Scattering of light by dust particles Answer:(b) Atmospheric refraction of starlight Q83. The clear sky appears blue because:

(a) Blue light gets absorbed in the atmosphere (b) Ultraviolet radiations are absorbed in the atmosphere (c) Violet and blue lights get scattered more than lights of all other colours by the atmosphere (d) Light of all other colours is scattered more than violet and blue Answer:(c) Violet and blue lights get scattered more than lights of all other colours by the atmosphere Q84. What is the SI unit of electric charge? (a) Ampere (b) Volt (c) Coulomb (d) Ohm Answer:(c) Coulomb Q85. How many electrons constitute1 coulomb1 coulomb of electric charge? (a)6.25×10186.25×1018 (b)1.6×10−191.6×10−19 (c)6.25×10196.25×1019 (d)1.6×10181.6×1018 Answer:(a)6.25×10186.25×1018 Q86. Which instrument is used to measure electric current in a circuit and how is it connected? (a) Voltmeter, in series (b) Ammeter, in series (c) Ammeter, in parallel

(d) Voltmeter, in parallel Answer:(b) Ammeter, in series Q87. A cylindrical conductor of lengthll and uniform area of cross-sectionAA has resistanceRR. Another conductor of length2l2l and resistanceRR of the same material has area of cross-section: (a)A/2A/2 (b)3A/23A/2 (c)2A2A (d)3A3A Answer:(c)2A2A Q88. What is the SI unit of electrical resistivity? (a)ΩΩ (b)Ω mΩ m (c)Ω/mΩ/m (d)m/Ωm/Ω Answer:(b)Ω mΩ m Q89. Three resistors of2Ω2Ω,3Ω3Ω, and6Ω6Ω are connected in parallel. Their equivalent resistance is: a)11Ω 11Ω (b)1Ω1Ω (c)3Ω3Ω (d)0.5Ω0.5Ω Answer:(b)1Ω1Ω Q90. What is the commercial unit of electrical energy? (a) Watt (b) Joule (c) Kilowatt-hour (kWhkWh) (d) Volt-ampere Answer:(c) Kilowatt-hour (kWhkWh) Q91.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh)1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) is equal to: (a)3.6×105 J3.6×105 J (b)3.6×106 J3.6×106 J (c)3.6×104 J3.6×104 J

(d)36×106 J36×106 J Answer:(b)3.6×106 J3.6×106J Q92. Which metal is used almost exclusively for filaments of electric bulbs? (a) Copper (b) Nichrome (c) Tungsten (d) Aluminium Answer:(c) Tungsten Q93. An electric bulb is rated220 V220 V and100 W100 W. When it is operated on110 V110 V, the power consumed will be: (a)100 W100 W (b)75 W75 W (c)50 W50 W (d)25 W25 W Answer:(d)25 W25 W Q94. What is the shape of magnetic field lines around a straight current-carrying conductor? (a) Straight parallel lines (b) Concentric circles (c) Elliptical loops (d) Radial lines Answer:(b) Concentric circles Q95. Which rule is used to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a straight current-carrying conductor? (a) Fleming's Left-Hand Rule (b) Fleming's Right-Hand Rule (c) Maxwell's Right-Hand Thumb Rule (d) Ohm's Law Answer:(c) Maxwell's Right-Hand Thumb Rule

Q96. Inside a long current-carrying solenoid, the magnetic field is: (a) Zero (b) Non-uniform and decreases towards the ends (c) Uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid (d) Circular around the axis Answer:(c) Uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid Q97. According to Fleming's Left-Hand Rule, the thumb points in the direction of: (a) Magnetic field (b) Electric current (c) Force (motion) acting on the conductor (d) Induced current Answer:(c) Force (motion) acting on the conductor Q98. What is the frequency of alternating current (AC) supplied to households in India? (a)60 Hz60 Hz (b)50 Hz50 Hz (c)100 Hz100 Hz (d)220 Hz220 Hz Answer:(b)50 Hz50 Hz Q99. What is the colour of the insulation cover on the earth wire in domestic electric circuits? (a) Red (b) Black (c) Green (d) Blue Answer:(c) Green Q100. What is the main purpose of connecting an electric fuse in series with the live wire in a domestic circuit?