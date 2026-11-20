The Delhi government has received an official proposal to grant 15 days of special leave to the teachers and non-teaching staff who worked during their summer vacations for the first phase of Census 2027. The Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, submitted these recommendations earlier this week in order to recognise the extra efforts of the school staff who were involved in the house-listing and housing census duties.

Why did the Delhi Government propose special leave?

The special leave was proposed by the Delhi Government for a few reasons, which are as follows:-