Delhi Government Asked to Grant 15 Days of Special Leave to Teachers Deployed in Census 2027
The Directorate of Census Operations has requested the Delhi government to grant 15 days of special leave to teachers who were deployed during the summer vacations for the 2027 duties.
Key Points
- The Directorate of Census Operations proposed 15 days special leave for staff.
- Leave is for teachers or staff who worked during the summer vacations for Census 2027.
- Census Phase 1 ran from April 16 to June 14, 2026, with proposal forwarded Oct 13, 2026.
The Delhi government has received an official proposal to grant 15 days of special leave to the teachers and non-teaching staff who worked during their summer vacations for the first phase of Census 2027. The Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, submitted these recommendations earlier this week in order to recognise the extra efforts of the school staff who were involved in the house-listing and housing census duties.
Why did the Delhi Government propose special leave?
The special leave was proposed by the Delhi Government for a few reasons, which are as follows:-
- Thousands of officials had worked through the summer vacations, weekends, and gazetted holidays to complete the first phase of the census on time.
- Around 60,000 government officials participated in the exercise, with the majority coming from the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal (NDMC) schools.
- Teachers and staff also served as enumerators, supervisors, charge officers, field trainers and charge clerks.
- The Directorate has requested 15 days of special leave for teaching staff, matching the benefit granted during the 2011 census.
Phase 1 Timeline and Official Review of the Delhi Government
The first phase of the house-listing operations was carried out in two stages across the national capital:-
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April 16 to May 15, 2026:- NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas
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May 16 to June 14, 2026: MCD areas
Following a State Level Census Coordination Committee meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary on October 13, 2026, the proposal was forwarded to the Delhi government’s Revenue Department. The committee recommended evaluating the grant of special earned leave for eligible field functionaries, subject to service rules and final approval from the competent authority.
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Recent Rule Change for Private School Teachers
The Central Government amended the Census Rules, 1990. Under the revised rules, states and Union Territories are now permitted to appoint teachers from aided and unaided private schools as enumerators for Census duties.
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