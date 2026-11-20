HP Patwari Admit Card 2026: Commission Releases The GPS Location Of Exam Centers, Here's Download Link
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the detailed GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination for the post of Patwari Post Code-25027 on its official website. The written exam between 23rd November and 30th November 2026 across the state. Candidates can download the detailed GPS location notification pdf through the link given here.
HP Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 for the HP Patwari recruitment examination 2026. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam between 23rd November and 30th November 2026 across the state. The exam will be conducted at various exam centers across the state. In a bid to help the candidates in reaching their designated exam venue on time, now the HPRCA has released the detailed GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination for the post of Patwari Post Code-25027 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card and GPS location pdf through the link available at the official website- www.hprca.hp.gov.in.
HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 Venue GPS PDF Download Link
All those candidates who have completed their online applications can now check and download their online HP Patwari Admit Cards and also the GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination through the official HPRCA website, i.e., www.hprca.hp.gov.in. You can download the GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination through the link given below-
|Venue GPS PDF Download Link
|Click Here
HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026: Why The GPS location of the TBT Important?
As pdf the latest update released by the HPRDA, candidates are further advised to reach the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. The entry gates of the examination centres shall be closed exactly 30 inutes before the commencement of the exam and no candidate will be allowed to enter the venue after the closing of entry gates. To make easy for candidates in reaching at the exam venue, the Commission has released the details GPS location of the Tamblet Based Test (TBT) Examination on its official website.
HPRCA Patwari Hall Ticker 2026 Key Highlights
The online HPRCA Patwari hall tickets have been issued for the written exam between 23rd November and 30th November 2026 across the state. Now the HPRCA has released the detailed GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination for the post of Patwari Post Code-25027 on its official website.
|HP Patwari Exam Admit Card 2026 – Overview
|Name of Examination
|HP Patwari recruitment examination 2026
|Conducting Body
|Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
|Number of Vacancies
|530 vacancies
|Admit cad status
|Out
|Status
|Released
|HP Patwari exam date 2026
|23rd November 2026 to 30th November 2026
|HP Patwari Exam Venue GPS Location 2026
|Out
|Mode of availability
|Online mode
|Logiin credentials required
|Application number and password/date of birth
|Official website
|hprca.hp.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.