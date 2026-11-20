HP Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 for the HP Patwari recruitment examination 2026. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam between 23rd November and 30th November 2026 across the state. The exam will be conducted at various exam centers across the state. In a bid to help the candidates in reaching their designated exam venue on time, now the HPRCA has released the detailed GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination for the post of Patwari Post Code-25027 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card and GPS location pdf through the link available at the official website- www.hprca.hp.gov.in.

HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 Venue GPS PDF Download Link

All those candidates who have completed their online applications can now check and download their online HP Patwari Admit Cards and also the GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination through the official HPRCA website, i.e., www.hprca.hp.gov.in. You can download the GPS location of the Tablet Based Test (TBT) Examination through the link given below-