NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination October 2026 Session Result Declared, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS diploma Final Theory Examination October 2026 session results have been announced. Students can download the result PDf and individual scorecard on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
NBEMS Diploma Theory Final Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the results of the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the October 2026 examinations can visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard.
The NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026 was conducted on September 11, 12 and 13, 2026 in the hybrid mode. The results have been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the Application Seq No., Roll No., and published result. The paper-wise marks and Grand total of marks obtained shall be published in a scorecard, which will be available for download to bona fide candidates through “candidate login” under the application link shortly.
NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Result 2026 - Click Here
NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Result 2026 Notification - Click Here
According to the notification released, candidates who have failed to qualify the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination can seek web links to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs. 100/- (plus GST@18%) per question paper. A request for providing the same can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS, within 7 calendar days of declaration of the theory result, i.e. by November 25, 2026. Requests received after the prescribed window shall not be entertained.
Candidates will also be provided with a provision for re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) only, in the rare event of an answer(s) being wrongly marked as NOT ATTEMPTED by the assessor. A request for re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS within 10 calendar days of the declaration of the theory result, i.e. by November 28, 2026
How to Check NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026
The NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026 link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website
Step 2: Click on the Diploma Theory Result 2026 link
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Click on Examinations
Step 6: Click on the Diploma Final Theory exam link
Step 7: Click on login
Step 8: Enter the application number and password
Step 9: Select the scorecard link
Step 10: Check and download for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.