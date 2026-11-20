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NBEMS Diploma Theory Final Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the results of the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the October 2026 examinations can visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard. The NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026 was conducted on September 11, 12 and 13, 2026 in the hybrid mode. The results have been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the Application Seq No., Roll No., and published result. The paper-wise marks and Grand total of marks obtained shall be published in a scorecard, which will be available for download to bona fide candidates through “candidate login” under the application link shortly. NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Result 2026 - Click Here

NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Result 2026 Notification - Click Here According to the notification released, candidates who have failed to qualify the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination can seek web links to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs. 100/- (plus GST@18%) per question paper. A request for providing the same can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS, within 7 calendar days of declaration of the theory result, i.e. by November 25, 2026. Requests received after the prescribed window shall not be entertained. Candidates will also be provided with a provision for re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) only, in the rare event of an answer(s) being wrongly marked as NOT ATTEMPTED by the assessor. A request for re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) can be made ONLY through the Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS within 10 calendar days of the declaration of the theory result, i.e. by November 28, 2026