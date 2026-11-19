Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to creating 75000 additional medical seats across India by 2029. Addressing the convocation ceremony at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, the minister also expressed confidence that the target, which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort, will be achieved on schedule without compromising the quality of medical training. Highlighting a decade-long expansion in the healthcare infrastructure, Nadda has also noted that the number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 to 863, while operational AIIMS institutions have risen to 23.

Medical Education Expansion in India: Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights related to the medical education expansion in India:-