Medical Colleges in India More Than Doubled to 863; JP Nadda Reaffirms 75,000 New Medical Seats Target by 2029
Union Health Minister JP Nadda reiterated that India will add 75,000 new medical seats by 2029, raising the number of medical colleges to 863. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda reiterated 75,000 new medical seats by 2029 on Nov 18, 2026.
- Rs. 15,000 Cr approved in Dec 2025 for 10,000 seats, with Rs. 1.5 Cr per seat.
- Medical colleges doubled from 387 to 863, operational AIIMS increased to 23.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to creating 75000 additional medical seats across India by 2029. Addressing the convocation ceremony at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, the minister also expressed confidence that the target, which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort, will be achieved on schedule without compromising the quality of medical training. Highlighting a decade-long expansion in the healthcare infrastructure, Nadda has also noted that the number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 to 863, while operational AIIMS institutions have risen to 23.
Medical Education Expansion in India: Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights related to the medical education expansion in India:-
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Indicator
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Previous Baseline
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Current Status
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Target for Additional seats by 2029
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–
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75000 seats, including UG and PG
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Total Medical Colleges in India
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387
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863 colleges
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Operational AIIMS Institutions
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1 (Late 20th Century)
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23 AIIMS
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Undergraduate (MBBS) Seats
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Approximately 51000
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1.43 Lakh seats
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Postgraduate (PG) Medical Seats
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Approximately 31000
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91000 seats
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Central Financial Support Scheme
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–
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Rs. 1.5 Crore per seat (Rs. 15000 Cr for 10000 seats)
Also check, Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026
Financial Backing and Quality Focus
To increase the seat creation across government medical institutions, the Union Cabinet approved the financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 crore for every additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seat, backed by an overall outlay of Rs. 15,00 o crore for adding 10,000 seats in December 2025. J.P. Nadda has also emphasised that rapid expansion must go hand in hand with strong clinical exposure and academic standards, requesting that graduating doctors at VMMC serve society with dedication, compassion and integrity.
Important Takeaways for Medical Aspirants
Given below are some of the important takeaways for the medical aspirants:-
- While the 75000 seat expansion will steadily improve the MBBS and PG seat availability for NEET UG and NEET PG candidates over the Next three years, seats will be added in phases following the National Medical Commission (NMC) approvals.
- Aspirants preparing for the upcoming admission cycles should rely strictly on official seat matrices which are published by the NMC and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the counselling.
Also check, Kerala DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 First Phase Allotment List Published
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.