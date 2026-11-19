Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: A total of 50 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant even after the third round of counselling for Maharashtra NEET UG stray vacancy counselling. According to reports, a total of 11,481 MBBS and BDS seats were available for admission across 100 medical colleges in Maharashtra, of which 99.56% (11,431) students secured admission, leaving 50 seats unfilled. Maharashtra CET Cell also added a new college with 50 MBBS seats to the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix 2026.

MHT CET NEET UG 2026 third round selection list for MBBS and BDS courses was issued earlier this week. The last date for candidates to join the respective colleges was November 16, 2026. A total of nine counselling rounds were conducted, with three CAP rounds, three stray vacancy rounds and three special stray vacancy rounds.