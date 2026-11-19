Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: 50 MBBS, BDS Seats Vacant, Provisional Seat Matrix Released for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: 50 seats remain vacant after three rounds of special stray vacancy allotment. CET Cell releases a provisional seat matrix for the BAMS/BHMS/BUMS courses.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: A total of 50 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant even after the third round of counselling for Maharashtra NEET UG stray vacancy counselling. According to reports, a total of 11,481 MBBS and BDS seats were available for admission across 100 medical colleges in Maharashtra, of which 99.56% (11,431) students secured admission, leaving 50 seats unfilled. Maharashtra CET Cell also added a new college with 50 MBBS seats to the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix 2026.
MHT CET NEET UG 2026 third round selection list for MBBS and BDS courses was issued earlier this week. The last date for candidates to join the respective colleges was November 16, 2026. A total of nine counselling rounds were conducted, with three CAP rounds, three stray vacancy rounds and three special stray vacancy rounds.
Further counselling rounds to fill remaining vacant seats will be announced as required by the CET Cell. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates regarding the announcement of further counselling rounds.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Provisional Seat Matrix Released for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS
The provisional seat matrix for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses in Govt./Govt. Aided/Private/Minority Colleges has been released online.
Provisional Seat Matrix - Click Here
Summary of Seat Distribution by Course & College Type
|
Course
|
College Type
|
Total Colleges
|
Total Intake Capacity
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
|
State Quota Requirement (Req. Of)
|
Balance State Quota Seats (State Tot.)
|
Balance Institute Quota (IQ)
|
Total Balance Seats (Tot. Bal.)
|
BAMS
|
Govt. / Govt. Aided
|
24
|
2,057
|
308
|
1,736
|
68
|
0
|
73 (incl. 5 ORP/PWD/AIQS)
|
BAMS
|
Private / Minority
|
117
|
9,006
|
1,339
|
7,665
|
266
|
247
|
513
|
BHMS
|
Govt.
|
2
|
163
|
24
|
139
|
12
|
0
|
12
|
BHMS
|
Private / Minority
|
57
|
4,697
|
702
|
3,995
|
203
|
497
|
700
|
BUMS
|
Govt. / Govt. Aided
|
3
|
180
|
27
|
153
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
BUMS
|
Private / Minority
|
5
|
324
|
49
|
275
|
9
|
2
|
11
|
TOTAL
|
All Colleges
|
208
|
16,427
|
2,449
|
13,963
|
559
|
746
|
1,310
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.