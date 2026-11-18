Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopaedics Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks for Orthopaedics program. The article lists top medical colleges in Bihar offering the PG program for unreserved caetgory shared below.
Bihar NEET PG 2026:Candidates can check the Bihar NEET PG Round 1 opening and closing ranks for Orthopaedics program provided here. The admission ranged between 10539 to 122737 for unreserved category. It is very important for students interested in taking up MS in Orthopedics through the Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) counselling process to know the cutoff ranks for Round 1. This field is one of the most desired specializations.
By checking these rank lists, the students understand perfectly both the lowest and highest rank cutoffs in government and private medical colleges, which allows them to estimate their own chances of admission.
Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview
Candidates can also check for Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
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Counselling Name
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Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
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Qualifying Entrance Test
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NEET-PG 2026
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Programs
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MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
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Online Registration & Application
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October 22 – 28, 2026
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Rank Card
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October 30, 2026
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Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
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Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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November 6, 2026
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Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders
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November 6 – 12, 2026
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Document Verification & Physical Admission
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November 10 – 12, 2026
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Official Counseling Portal
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bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Check|Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Orthopaedics Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The counselling statistics suggest that the competition levels for Unreserved (UR) category candidates willing to study Orthopaedics in Bihar exhibits huge disparity between government and private medical institutions. This can be explained by the fact that well-known government institutions like PMCH Patna, NMCH Patna, DMC Laheriasarai and JLNMCH Bhagalpur are highly competitive and rank at the very beginning of the list of schools offering Orthopaedics. According to these statistics, the UR closing ranks of PMCH Patna, NMCH Patna, DMC Laheriasarai and JLNMCH Bhagalpur are between 118 and 172. On the contrary, the ranks of the most prestigious private institutions offering this specialty including Netaji Subhas Medical College, RDJM Medical College and Madhubani Medical College reach 1,332-1,537.
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INSTITUTE
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NEET OPENING RANK
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NEET CLOSING RANK
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UR OPENING RANK
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UR CLOSING RANK
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D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI
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10539
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10539
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172
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172
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J.L.N.M.C. BHAGALPUR
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10232
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10232
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165
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165
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K.M.C. KATIHAR
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111678
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118213
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1305
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1364
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LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA
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51915
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78760
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757
|
995
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MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
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113168
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115451
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1319
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1340
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MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
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81644
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114744
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1025
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1332
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N.M.C. PATNA
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9283
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9283
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148
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148
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NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
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86596
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143359
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1069
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1537
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P.M.C.PATNA
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7661
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8116
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118
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123
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RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
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128822
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139602
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1469
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1528
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SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA
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86737
|
122737
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1072
|
1411
Key Factors Affecting Bihar NEET PG 2026 Cutoff
Candidates can check key factors affecting Bihar NEET PG 2026 cutoff provided below:
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Number of Total Candidates Appearing in NEET PG Examination: The total number of candidates taking the test affects the overall pool of competition.
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Difficulty of Exam: A difficult exam paper generally changes overall marks and rank changes accordingly.
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Seat Availability Matrix: Total number of seats available in government and private medical colleges in the state of Bihar every year.
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Cutoff Ranks for Various Categories: The reserved quota of government, such as the UR, BC, EBC, SC, ST, and EWS quota, defines category-wise cutoff ranks.
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Preferences of Candidates: Clinical disciplines with high demand, such as Orthopaedics, General Surgery, and Medicine, have higher opening and closing ranks.
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