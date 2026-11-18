Bihar NEET PG 2026:Candidates can check the Bihar NEET PG Round 1 opening and closing ranks for Orthopaedics program provided here. The admission ranged between 10539 to 122737 for unreserved category. It is very important for students interested in taking up MS in Orthopedics through the Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) counselling process to know the cutoff ranks for Round 1. This field is one of the most desired specializations.

By checking these rank lists, the students understand perfectly both the lowest and highest rank cutoffs in government and private medical colleges, which allows them to estimate their own chances of admission.

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview

Candidates can also check for Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided below.